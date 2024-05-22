  • Add Yours badge

Tell Us A Character You Used To Hate, But Now Love After Rewatching

We want to know who was just misunderstood.

Hanifah Rahman
by Hanifah Rahman

BuzzFeed Staff

In every TV show, there are characters we love, and ones we love to hate. But then sometimes, on a rewatch, we realise our favourite worst characters are actually just misunderstood.

The CW

So tell us: which character did you used to hate, but now love after rewatching?

Did you once find Lois from Malcolm in the Middle too strict, but now realise she was just an exhausted mum?

A person with a surprised expression, hair in pigtails, wearing a tank top, appearing in an outdoor setting with greenery in the background
Fox

Maybe you realised that, behind the laugh, Janice from Friends is actually really lovely.

Actress Maggie Wheeler portraying Janice in a scene from the TV show &quot;Friends,&quot; wearing a leopard print coat with red trim and gesturing expressively while speaking
NBC

Maybe young Colin from Bridgerton has finally grown on you.

Lucas Bravo in a period costume stands in front of an ornate wall with candle holders in a scene from TV show or movie
Netflix

Whoever they are, tell us which character grew on you over time, and you could be featured in a future BuzzFeed post!