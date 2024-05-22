Tell Us A Character You Used To Hate, But Now Love After Rewatching

Community·Posted 1 minute agoTell Us A Character You Used To Hate, But Now Love After RewatchingWe want to know who was just misunderstood.by Hanifah RahmanBuzzFeed StaffLinkFacebookPinterestTwitterMail In every TV show, there are characters we love, and ones we love to hate. But then sometimes, on a rewatch, we realise our favourite worst characters are actually just misunderstood. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF The CW So tell us: which character did you used to hate, but now love after rewatching? Did you once find Lois from Malcolm in the Middle too strict, but now realise she was just an exhausted mum? Fox Maybe you realised that, behind the laugh, Janice from Friends is actually really lovely. NBC Maybe young Colin from Bridgerton has finally grown on you. Netflix Whoever they are, tell us which character grew on you over time, and you could be featured in a future BuzzFeed post!