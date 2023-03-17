Skip To Content
19 Movie Deaths That Were Way More Heartbreaking That We Expected

I think we're all still mourning Thomas J.

Hanifah Rahman
by Hanifah Rahman

BuzzFeed Staff

Movies are meant to elicit emotion, and the slaying of a character we’ve spent an hour getting to know is a heartbreaking tragedy we’re all familiar with.

BBC

So, here are the movie deaths that you told us you’re still mourning.

1. When Leslie fell to her death in Bridge To Terebithia

Summit Entertainment

"I quickly got sucked into watching what I thought was a lovely kid's film, then BAM! death comes out of nowhere and made me cry."

marshalldude

"I did NOT see it coming."

nadiaz4da7dd1c0

2. When Aslan was murdered in The Lion, The Witch, And The Wardrobe.

Buena Vista Pictures

"I didn’t really get scared as a kid but this scene ABSOLUTELY TERRIFIED ME! I screamed in the theatre when I saw it. I still can hardly watch that scene as an adult."

graciem4b0187b39

3. The tragic fate of Bruno and Shmuel in The Boy In The Striped Pyjamas.

Miramax Films

"When I watched this, I thought it was going to have a wholesome ending about surviving the Holocaust through friendship. I later realised that I was very, very wrong."

xxbunsenburnerxx

4. When Artax the horse drowned in NeverEnding Story.

Warner Bros.

"This is still one of the worst scenes in any movie ever. The way Atreyu sobs for the horse to keep going was so sad, and I refuse to watch the movie today just because of that one scene."

campbells4dbe23c87

"The swamp scene is both emotionally devastating and terrifying at the same time!"

kayefayette

5. When Jamal's mum got brutally murdered minutes into Slumdog Millionaire.

Fox International Productions

"The poster for the movie called it the feel-good movie of the decade – I thought it would be about a couple becoming a millionaire and having fun. I didn't expect to see murder, torture, and soo much heartbreak. It wasn't very feel-good."

hanifahrahman

6. When beloved Antie died in Honey, I Shrunk the Kids.

Buena Vista Pictures

"I can't even think about that scene without bursting into tears, it's haunted me into adulthood."

iambe87

7. When Dobby died in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Pt. 1

Warner Bros.

"I will NEVER get over Dobby’s death, tbh."

notdoinganythingsus

8. When Thomas J was stung by bees in My Girl.

Columbia Pictures

"When Vada sees him at the funeral and she says he needs his glasses — gave me chills, and I already knew what was going to happen."

xkgggx

9. That devastating moment in Old Yeller.

Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

"It has to be when they shot Old Yeller. That was savage."

stephanien468b53e52

10. The many, many deaths in Avengers: Infinity War

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

"I had a lot of theories for that movie but Thanos winning was not one of them."

emmanz

11. When Scar pushed Mufasa in The Lion King.

Buena Vista Pictures

"This goes without saying."

gingerwarrior13

12. When Jojo discovered the fate of his mother in Jojo Rabbit.

Fox Searchlight Pictures

"When Jojo looks up and you see his mother's shoes, never has my gut dropped heavily. It was such a joyous movie until that moment when it became so hauntingly real. A true masterpiece."

ashleyc81

13. When General Woundwort and Bigwig had a deathly fight in Watership Down.

CIC / Embassy Pictures

"It terrified me for years and I still have flashbacks to that rabid rabbit to this day. Scarred for LIFE."

beckyholehouse1

"That scene where they're tearing each other apart really changes a young kid's opinion of rabbits."

e4f476fe45

14. When Teddy suffocated in The Dressmaker.

Universal Pictures / Broad Green Pictures

"It just happens in the middle of such a happy scene, completely unexpectedly, and does nothing to further the plot. It’s so dark and tragic and I honestly don’t know if I love or hate that about this film."

benwmfranklin

15. Marley's death in Marley And Me.

20th Century Fox

"I thought it was a wholesome movie about a family who adopts a puppy but nooo. It was so unexpected and I cried. A lot."

girlenchanted

16. When the grandad died in What We Did On Our Holiday.

Lionsgate

"I thought it was a heartwarming, family comedy and then suddenly the grandad died. It was depressing, to say the least."

ashleighb4214e0de6

17. Tadashi's very sudden death in Big Hero 6.

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

"From all the cute, light-hearted promos, I didn't expect the overarching theme of the movie – dealing with grief from the loss of a loved one."

–Jamie Lee, Facebook comment

18. The slaying of Oren Ishii's parents in Kill Bill.

Miramax Films

"I felt so bad for her and it also made me understand why she would work with Bill. It’s a masterpiece!

longdivison

19. And finally, when ~everyone~ died at the end of Rogue One.

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

"Literally the most unexpected, hopeless end to a movie."

tomvto

Which movie death are you still mourning? Let us know in the comments below!