19 Movie Deaths That Were Way More Heartbreaking That We Expected

Movies are meant to elicit emotion, and the slaying of a character we’ve spent an hour getting to know is a heartbreaking tragedy we’re all familiar with.
So, here are the movie deaths that you told us you’re still mourning.
1.
When Leslie fell to her death in Bridge To Terebithia
2.
When Aslan was murdered in The Lion, The Witch, And The Wardrobe.
3.
The tragic fate of Bruno and Shmuel in The Boy In The Striped Pyjamas.
4.
When Artax the horse drowned in NeverEnding Story.
5.
When Jamal's mum got brutally murdered minutes into Slumdog Millionaire.
6.
When beloved Antie died in Honey, I Shrunk the Kids.
7.
When Dobby died in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Pt. 1
8.
When Thomas J was stung by bees in My Girl.
9.
That devastating moment in Old Yeller.
10.
The many, many deaths in Avengers: Infinity War
11.
When Scar pushed Mufasa in The Lion King.
12.
When Jojo discovered the fate of his mother in Jojo Rabbit.
13.
When General Woundwort and Bigwig had a deathly fight in Watership Down.
14.
When Teddy suffocated in The Dressmaker.
15.
Marley's death in Marley And Me.
16.
When the grandad died in What We Did On Our Holiday.
17.
Tadashi's very sudden death in Big Hero 6.
18.
The slaying of Oren Ishii's parents in Kill Bill.
19.
And finally, when ~everyone~ died at the end of Rogue One.
Which movie death are you still mourning? Let us know in the comments below!