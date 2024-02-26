Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    People Are Sharing Non-Disney Animations They Love, And There Are Some Good Ones

    Dreamworks deserves their flowers.

    Hanifah Rahman
    by Hanifah Rahman

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Recently, actor Khleo Thomas asked users of X to share the non-Disney animations they love, and the people did not disappoint – here are the best ones!

    Twitter: @KhleoThomas

    1. First things first, The Prince of Egypt

    Twitter: @KhleoThomas

    2. The Land Before Time

    Twitter: @manikFPS

    3. The Swan Princess

    Twitter: @AlexNever347

    4. Son of Batman

    Twitter: @CoreyCarmona

    5. Spirited Away

    Twitter: @SpotlightHim

    6. Black Dynamite

    Twitter: @Babycakes_Elise

    7. Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

    Twitter: @NecroFrozt

    8. Teen Titans Go!

    Twitter: @Babycakes_Elise

    9. FernGully: The Last Rainforest

    Twitter: @stephanip96

    10. My Life as a Zucchini

    Twitter: @Intodaysnight

    11. An American Tail

    Twitter: @BayesianNuance

    12. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

    Twitter: @harrisonxknight

    13. Despicable Me 2

    Twitter: @TeezyFBaby1

    14. The Road to El Dorado

    Twitter: @cat_falco

    15. Princess Mononoke

    Twitter: @KhyreLunar

    16. The Last Unicorn

    Twitter: @dustmop9753

    17. Rock-a-Doodle

    18. And last, but definitely not least, Shrek

    Twitter: @manikFPS

    What's your favourite non-Disney animation? Let us know in the comments below!