People Are Sharing Non-Disney Animations They Love, And There Are Some Good Ones
Dreamworks deserves their flowers.
Recently, actor Khleo Thomas asked users of X to share the non-Disney animations they love, and the people did not disappoint – here are the best ones!
Name an animated movie that is NOT Disney that you love. pic.twitter.com/wvvZyVvtiH— Khleo Thomas (@KhleoThomas) February 24, 2024
1. First things first, The Prince of Egypt
2. The Land Before Time
kinda showing my age here but when I was real young this was the go to… Land before time. pic.twitter.com/g3PZev3JR1— roysee ✯ (@manikFPS) February 24, 2024
3. The Swan Princess
This is a safe space? The soundtrack SLAPPED. pic.twitter.com/OzJBGqGl1X— Alexander Nevermind (@AlexNever347) February 24, 2024
4. Son of Batman
Son of Batman pic.twitter.com/o84nMePGwo— Chalupa Batman (@CoreyCarmona) February 24, 2024
5. Spirited Away
They only own a portion of the American version but not the original Ghibli Film, Spirited Away.— SplashSpotlight 🪬 (@SpotlightHim) February 25, 2024
Sen and No Face
Not crazy for anime but as a kid this touched my soul… pic.twitter.com/J1ZWtWje1L
6. Black Dynamite
Black Dynamite 😂 I'm rewatching it as we speak pic.twitter.com/VgF34WL0m3— elise_baby_cakes (@Babycakes_Elise) February 24, 2024
7. Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Puss in boots the last wish pic.twitter.com/viOuENkGlX— NecroFrozt/lahmxr (@NecroFrozt) February 25, 2024
8. Teen Titans Go!
The OG Teen Titans Go pic.twitter.com/KB2a7LbCKf— elise_baby_cakes (@Babycakes_Elise) February 24, 2024
9. FernGully: The Last Rainforest
FernGully is so underrated! pic.twitter.com/p8eDS5wIF9— 💙Stephani💙 (@stephanip96) February 25, 2024
10. My Life as a Zucchini
My life as a zucchini pic.twitter.com/oBTrFnGVgx— Nilus Dantes (@Intodaysnight) February 24, 2024
11. An American Tail
An American Tail pic.twitter.com/51KHGNFGo9— K M (@BayesianNuance) February 25, 2024
12. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Across the Spider-Verse pic.twitter.com/lldZy3uL0K— Harrison Knight (@harrisonxknight) February 25, 2024
13. Despicable Me 2
Despicable Me 2 pic.twitter.com/RQ2r3j0V1V— Teezon! (@TeezyFBaby1) February 25, 2024
14. The Road to El Dorado
15. Princess Mononoke
16. The Last Unicorn
18. And last, but definitely not least, Shrek
