Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

People Are Sharing 22 Movie Moments They Wish Had Been Cut, And Points Were Made

Let's talk about Ginny feeding Harry mince pies, for a start.

Hanifah Rahman
by Hanifah Rahman

BuzzFeed Staff

We recently asked members of the BuzzFeed Community about movie moments they'd rather weren't in their favourite films. Here's what they said!

1. When a guy in a dog costume made a cameo in The Shining.

Columbia-EMI-Warner Distributors

"Where the person in the dog costume is giving a blowjob to a random person."

xkgggx

"I feel like enough was cut from the book that it just didn't fit anymore."

spookymalooky

2. The miserable song Charlie's mum sang in Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.

Paramount Pictures

"I’m gonna go waaaay back for this one, but that 'Cheer Up Charlie' song that the mother sang. It was a horrible, depressing song. That woman sings like a cat being strangled, and it stops the movie dead in its tracks."

jmacxjr

3. When Mutt swang off vines with monkeys in Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.

Paramount Pictures

"Great fun movie, and I’m fine with artistic license; but for the love of Harrison Ford - who okayed this scene? 🙈 🤨"

mariset

4. When Forrest accidentally invented the "smiley" face in Forrest Gump.

Paramount Pictures

"These scenes slow down the movie so much. Everything else was relatable and realistic, Forrest stumbling unknowingly into milestone scenes of American history, but this runner part was plain stupid."

kaa

5. When the teacher hooked up with a student in Booksmart.

United Artists Releasing

"The film would've been perfect from start to finish if they hadn't included this creepy and inappropriate subplot. It added absolutely nothing to the storyline and was just weird."

hanifahrahman

6. The dancing scene in IT.

Warner Bros. Pictures

"Why..."

roxannemoreno98

7. When Padme and Anakin declared their love for each other in Star Wars Episode II.

20th Century Fox

"They were both like like 'no I love you more', 'no, I love YOU more' and the lighting is so awful it makes poor Natalie Portman look like she's sweating off her wig.

sssnufffkin

8. The final moments of Meet Joe Black.

Universal Pictures

"Brad Pitt's character gets hit by a car. There are so many ways they could have portrayed his death to match the poignant moments and subtleties of the rest of the movie. Instead, he cartoonishly bounces and flips from one car to another."

buttercupbailey

9. The anal sex joke at the end of Kingsman.

20th Century Fox

"Ugh, it makes me cringe every time and adds nothing to the film. It's just silly."

icklebecka2

"This out of place ending really ruined it for me. The whole movie was so good until that happened."

hearts4kevinj

10. When Ginny fed Harry a mince pie in Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows.

Warner Bros

"Those two have so many cringe moments but 'open up you' honestly made me a bit sick in my mouth."

westcott9121

11. The notorious sign scene in Love Actually.

Universal Pictures

"The guy kissed the wife of his best friend! For such a sweet romantic movie the fact that she thought that was cute and they did that was gross and out of place, totally sending the wrong message."

campbells4dbe23c87

12. And the American girls fawning over Colin at the end of film.

Universal Pictures

"That whole scene was so forced and overdramatic. Really?! As a movie, it felt so realistic before and after, but I always skip that scene."

bethancrowther

13. The close up of Charlie's head in Hereditary.

A24

"Sure, the moment had impact, but I think it would have been better saved for the end of the movie."

oliviaf4efb19b94

14. When everyone got diarrhoea in Bridesmaids.

Universal Pictures

"It just grosses me out and doesn’t add anything to the story."

carinaw4997f70cf

15. The unicorn scene in Blade Runner.

Warner Bros.

superkay

16. The whole casino scene in Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

"It was a complete waste of like twenty minutes that could have been better used for Rey, Luke, or Kylo. And it didn’t even lead anywhere so it could have been cut out!"

tiffanyalexandraw

17. When Diana walked in on a scantily clad Steve in Wonder Woman.

Warner Bros. Pictures

"It was a really cheap way to get Chris Pine nude and they could've found a better way for her to notice his watch."

michellef61

18. The puking scene in Pitch Perfect.

Warning This image is graphic Tap to reveal Click to reveal
Universal Pictures

"Ughhhhh! It cringes me out EVERY time!"

lydiagpnaismith

"It has got to be the worst scene. I love Pitch Perfect endlesssly but every time I see that scene I wonder "Why?" It's just plain gross."

robyng421883fca

19. Lady Gaga's nude scene in A Star Is Born.

Warner Bros. Pictures

"It’s such a good example of how the male gaze can ruin a great film. It feels very arbitrary and makes her appear really vulnerable during a moment which should exert her strength. To make matters worse, at his most vulnerable Bradley Cooper is fully clothed in a shower! Why does Jack deserve clothes when Ally doesn’t?!"

carolinet4c2fa46e7

20. When Jordan mistook her neighbour's daughter for a boy and then made a trans "joke" in Little.

Universal Pictures

"Idk what the fuck that was but it ruined it for me. Would have been a cute movie otherwise."

khloebare

21. When the babysitter gave the kid she babysat her nude as a middle school graduation gift in Crazy, Stupid, Love.

Warner Bros. Pictures

"it's one of my all-time favourite movies, but that scene almost ruins it for me. I know that the babysitter was also underage, but I'm not sure how that one made it into the final cut."

abbyl4b935fbd9

22. And finally, the flying car at the end of Grease.

Paramount Pictures

"What was the point?!"

bubbles1344

Submissions have been edited for length/clarity.

Want to be featured in similar posts? Follow the BuzzFeed Community on Facebook and Twitter!