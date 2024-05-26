26 Random, Useful, And Unexpected Things People Learned From Movies And TV Shows

We recently asked members of our BuzzFeed Community to tell us the unexpected things they learned from movies and TV shows. Here's what they said!
1. "Sabrina the Teenage Witch taught me what mitosis is."
2. "I learnt what military time was from Friends."
3. "The Office taught me that CPR compressions can be done to the beat of 'Stayin' Alive.'"
4. "On an episode of Full House, Danny's girlfriend at the time is a dry cleaner and she told him that hairspray removes ink stains. It works!"
7. "Before I watched Call the Midwife, I had no idea about afterbirth and the placenta..."
9. I learned from Grey's Anatomy that when you breathe in through your nose, it opens your nasal passage."
11. "Miss Congeniality taught me how to get away from an attacker with 'S.I.N.G: solar plexus, instep, nose, and groin.'"
12. "My nephew learned to recognise the letters of the alphabet when he was only two years old. My mother babysat him and while watching him she also watched Wheel of Fortune."
13. "Clueless taught me the word 'sporadic.'"
14. "It has to be Matilda! It taught me how to spell the word 'difficulty.'"
15. Everything I know about basketball technique is from High School Musical."
16. "I learned from Legally Blonde that you can’t shower right after getting a perm."
17. "As I am not one who perms, Legally Blonde taught me about endorphins."
18. "I learned how to make a cigarette lighter out of a chewing gum wrapper and a battery from Orange is the New Black."
19. "Hamilton legitimately helped me pass my American history final in junior year of high school."
20. "I learned and use Gratitoad from Big Mouth's method to calm down anxieties."
21. "Miley's bone dance in Hannah Montana taught me all about the names of different bones."
22. "I didn't learn that our founding fathers owned slaves until I saw Dazed and Confused."
23. I learned about EFT tapping for anxiety from Jane the Virgin.
24. "Thanks to Mean Girls, I know that 'jambo' means 'hello' in Swahili."
25. "Most of the English I know, I learned from watching Buffy the Vampire Slayer over and over with English subtitles."
Some submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.