Meet Kelly Anna, The Artist Celebrating The Beauty And Culture Of Football This Champions League Final

Do you think fans that are coming to the installation will be able to recognise their city or little bits of their culture that they resonate with?

I do hope so. They’ll definitely be able to tell their city, which I think is really nice. You know, they're going to be in London, but they'll also see a part of their city in London as well, which I think is really exciting and really nice.

People don't automatically associate football with art, why do you think it's so important for art and sport to come together like this?

I think art just allows for storytelling and football has so many dramatic moments – there are so many deep connections that are made in football between the players and the fans. And I also think there's a lot of art in sport and football anyway – from the stadium's architecture and the football kits and the banners and the football. There's so much design that goes into it, which is why I love it. I grew up really enjoying football memorabilia as well. So yeah, I really enjoy that link between between football and art.

What part of the installation are you most excited for fans to see?

I think I'm most excited for them to come into the larger-scale piece in the Fanzone. It's gonna be really big, and they'll be able to just walk in and almost be immersed in the whole journey. And that's kind of how we did it, you know, you walk in, and you can really see that journey that we take to get to London, which is on the final wall.

The installation is up in Trafalgar Square. How does it feel to see your designs and artwork come to life in such an iconic attraction?

It’s really exciting. To be able to see my work in Trafalgar Square alone is just incredible. And I hope that it can inspire some younger kids who might not think that that's even a possibility this actually could happen.

So aside from that, what other message or feelings do you hope that fans will take away from the entire installation?

I hope that they take away the feeling of excitement and joy, and just that kind of connectivity – I hope it really brings people together. And I just really want people to kind of walk away feeling joyful and excited about the sport, in the way that it brings everyone together.