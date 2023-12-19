Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
  • Add Yours badge

Tell Us Times The Villain Was Better Than The Main Character

We wanna know which bad guys you couldn't resist rooting for.

Hanifah Rahman
by Hanifah Rahman

BuzzFeed Staff

Have you ever watched a TV show or movie where the lines between good and evil are clear...

Warner Bros. Pictures

But you end up thinking: "I know I'm not supposed to like this character, but I really do."

Disney Channel

Tell us: when was an on-screen villain way better than the main characters?

Fox

Has Anakin always been way more interesting to you than the rest of the Star Wars bunch?

20th Century Fox

Perhaps you completely understand why Regina had it in for Emma in Once Upon A Time.

ABC

Or maybe you've been Team Scar since the '90s.

Buena Vista Pictures

Whoever they are, we want to know which villains you found interesting, or maybe even likeable. Tell us in the comments below and you could be featured in a future BuzzFeed Community post or video!