Tell Us Times The Villain Was Better Than The Main Character

Community·Posted 1 minute agoTell Us Times The Villain Was Better Than The Main CharacterWe wanna know which bad guys you couldn't resist rooting for.by Hanifah RahmanBuzzFeed StaffLinkFacebookPinterestTwitterMail Have you ever watched a TV show or movie where the lines between good and evil are clear... Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Warner Bros. Pictures But you end up thinking: "I know I'm not supposed to like this character, but I really do." Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Disney Channel Tell us: when was an on-screen villain way better than the main characters? Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Fox Has Anakin always been way more interesting to you than the rest of the Star Wars bunch? Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF 20th Century Fox Perhaps you completely understand why Regina had it in for Emma in Once Upon A Time. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF ABC Or maybe you've been Team Scar since the '90s. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Buena Vista Pictures Whoever they are, we want to know which villains you found interesting, or maybe even likeable. Tell us in the comments below and you could be featured in a future BuzzFeed Community post or video!