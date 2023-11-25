33 Epic British Tweets That Had Me Rolling This Week
"sure people start getting engaged, married and having kids, BUT something nobody truly prepares you for about your late twenties is how many of your friends start running marathons"
1.
Nadine giving wedding guest (night time only)— AC (@allancraig_) November 23, 2023
Nicola is the villainous headmistress of an all girls boarding school in a supernatural Netflix drama
Cheryl is the new female Vicar in Emmerdale
Kimberley has jumped in on her lunch break from her shift as area manager in Zara https://t.co/IWC6GSHmkd
2.
Obsessed with this Paris to Berlin remix https://t.co/otLkydrPyI— Shirley Carter’s Pussy (@shirlpuzz) November 7, 2023
3.
people don’t even ask to hit your vape anymore they just look at you like this pic.twitter.com/GD6EWjo5Z1— guy (@guymrdth) November 7, 2023
4.
why’s he got hair like he’s going to a razor light gig in 2007 pic.twitter.com/IERVgiPgzp— Lucy (@LMAsaysno) November 20, 2023
5.
Can't explain it, but when I lived in London, taking a tube 4 minutes later somehow made you 30 minutes later— Talker (@ifetalksback) November 19, 2023
Time works differently there https://t.co/Y0CMw5vWkl
6.
why are they announcing it like Love Island did when Adam Collard returned https://t.co/fCPWlyJUzh— Harrison Brocklehurst (@harrisonjbrock) November 13, 2023
7.
Girls Aloud in 2007 https://t.co/WNzxeSYEal— CM (@conormurrayTM) November 19, 2023
8.
My brain at 3am pic.twitter.com/vpB7TkronE— Georgia Harper (@mindtheflap) November 13, 2023
9.
Shout out to some of the Girls Aloud fans outside Radio 2 who wouldn’t do on camera interviews because they were supposed to be at work— Daniel Rosney (@DanielRosney) November 23, 2023
We Stan pic.twitter.com/klezK80MOL
10.
Why is he posing in front of the set of Twilight https://t.co/HYdpVDXPKx— Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) November 23, 2023
11.
We will fight them on the quiches pic.twitter.com/ai4lI966jI— Hip Priest (@ecLOLogy) November 6, 2023
12.
Jesus looks like every British journalist. https://t.co/hkmQBLHZe3— Andy Churnwell (@churnwell) November 18, 2023
13.
14.
Kimberley pictured starting to build the set herself for the 2024 arena tour pic.twitter.com/PwYgbxiNhU— Elliott (@Ratatwinkie) November 23, 2023
15.
way too big https://t.co/csaEvC985t— jos (@josiahhughes) November 14, 2023
16.
Thats My Goal (Trishs Version) for Christmas Number One!!!! #BBUK pic.twitter.com/9k6BjscJ4P— bally singh (@putasinghonit) November 7, 2023
17.
https://t.co/Tk3fna8nBl pic.twitter.com/1jAZOXIo3D— Jonny Sharples (@JonnyGabriel) November 8, 2023
18.
IT'S JOHN LEWIS, NOT JANE LOUISE https://t.co/oPQOitYAa8— Periwinkle Jones (@peachesanscream) November 9, 2023
19.
Perfect for getting the kids involved x pic.twitter.com/ZvhDjEqtoy— Buckers (@deathofbuckley) November 8, 2023
20.
A very sweet elderly man just came into the bookshop and said ‘my wife has sent me out with a list and I’m looking for a book called High Definition by Max Factor’— Matthew Land (@MatthewLLand) November 22, 2023
21.
Lovely to see a traditional old business like this thriving ❤️ pic.twitter.com/VoGrnz6CSs— Patrick Dalton (@shitlondon) November 18, 2023
22.
Can’t make this up.— John O'Connell (@jdpoc) November 14, 2023
As the events in London were kicking off, Brave Patriots of Nuneaton were courageously protecting the town statue.
It’s not a war memorial, or Churchill, it’s author George Elliot, but they went there just in case the Jane Austen Extremists showed up. pic.twitter.com/5hVK5QoPNl
23.
WHY DID THEY JUST DO THIS TO HENRY I’M FKFJFFFFF #BBUK pic.twitter.com/pHTyftLwyJ— sᴜᴘᴇʀ ᴛᴠ (@superTV247) November 9, 2023
24.
my friend works in HR and got a CV where “losing 5 stone in slimming world” was listed under achievements. pop off queen/king— Eoin Ó Catháin (@EoinKeane101) November 23, 2023
25.
This is honestly one of my favourite videos ever pic.twitter.com/AaQ1RG1XfO— d (@danielslaterr) November 13, 2023
26.
Not Suella sitting on a bad boy piece of information https://t.co/2DAOF8WxRD— ella (@EllaDecember) November 14, 2023
27.
if you’re thinking about having a little Sunday nap then just pop a lamp on now or else you’ll wake up in a few hours in pitch darkness having no idea what time it is or where your youth went. save yourself. lamp on for nap— Beth McColl (@imbethmccoll) November 12, 2023
28.
Living in the north of the UK: pic.twitter.com/pIEdADlxzr— Chris (@gobshitechris) October 27, 2023
29.
I just see Ian Beale https://t.co/vJEQDWiV9I— chawner laughs (@appehmichael) November 15, 2023
30.
Can’t believe I missed my opportunity to buy The Apparatus for a bargain price pic.twitter.com/o3hL2XlOu8— Sophia (@0ldoini) November 15, 2023
31.
ur not gonna find a mr darcy ur gonna find a 29 year old with commitment issues and a coke addiction https://t.co/W6qIFnHNd6— sassy 🐇 (@nightchancers) November 15, 2023
32.
showing my mum my room after i’ve cleaned and rearranged it #BBUK pic.twitter.com/mgRiiNruNL— JSC (@JedScottC) November 14, 2023
33.
We must never forget Cilla Black’s rendition of “All Night Long” which she performed to a house full of sedated children rotating around a table. Incredible stuff pic.twitter.com/pkkgU5M79W— Steven Bonaventure x (@absolutegazelle) November 22, 2023
Thumbnail credits: BBC