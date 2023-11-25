Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    33 Epic British Tweets That Had Me Rolling This Week

    "sure people start getting engaged, married and having kids, BUT something nobody truly prepares you for about your late twenties is how many of your friends start running marathons"

    Hanifah Rahman
    by Hanifah Rahman

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1.

    Twitter: @allancraig_

    2.

    Twitter: @shirlpuzz

    3.

    Twitter: @guymrdth

    4.

    Twitter: @LMAsaysno

    5.

    Twitter: @ifetalksback

    6.

    Twitter: @harrisonjbrock

    7.

    Twitter: @conormurrayTM

    8.

    Twitter: @mindtheflap

    9.

    Twitter: @DanielRosney

    10.

    Twitter: @hansmollman

    11.

    Twitter: @ecLOLogy

    12.

    Twitter: @churnwell

    13.

    Twitter: @Annie_Wu_22

    14.

    Twitter: @Ratatwinkie

    15.

    Twitter: @josiahhughes

    16.

    Twitter: @putasinghonit

    17.

    Twitter: @JonnyGabriel

    18.

    Twitter: @peachesanscream

    19.

    Twitter: @deathofbuckley

    20.

    Twitter: @MatthewLLand

    21.

    Twitter: @shitlondon

    22.

    Twitter: @jdpoc

    23.

    Twitter: @superTV247

    24.

    Twitter: @EoinKeane101

    25.

    Twitter: @danielslaterr

    26.

    Twitter: @EllaDecember

    27.

    Twitter: @imbethmccoll

    28.

    Twitter: @gobshitechris

    29.

    Twitter: @appehmichael

    30.

    Twitter: @0ldoini

    31.

    Twitter: @nightchancers

    32.

    Twitter: @JedScottC

    33.

    Twitter: @absolutegazelle

    Thumbnail credits: BBC