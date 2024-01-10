21 British Tweets That Cracked Us Up This Week
1.
This is the sort of thing on the side of the waltzers https://t.co/YXLX8013hF— Danny Davies (@DannyDcomedian) January 8, 2024
2.
Unfortunate caption on Sebastian's photo, there. pic.twitter.com/tZQoSEoyVq— Paul Carnahan (@pacarnahan) January 8, 2024
3.
Massive game at 7pm tonight. Up The Air Fryers 🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/XC2bzRIedI— Gary Riches (@RichesGary) January 7, 2024
4.
Absolutely massive ‘Bank Robber Derby’ in Scots League 2 today pic.twitter.com/ve6iOF1Ass— Matt Cullen (@mattcullen1974) January 6, 2024
5.
barry looks like he’s about to do the rumba on strictly (complimentary) https://t.co/DRW1ljKASu— hoops (@itsmatthooper) January 6, 2024
6.
Respect the competition and put your A team out Tottenham. Disgusting. pic.twitter.com/MRij5jYOWb— Jamie Allerton (@JayAllerton) January 5, 2024
7.
Boy on plane to dad: “Will we see Rick Astley again?”— Lucie Toblerone (@msloobylou) January 5, 2024
Dad: “No, he just happened to be at Gatwick last time we were there.”
8.
I just know "It's your own time you're wasting" was Diane's favourite phrase as a teacher #TraitorsUK #TheTraitorsUK pic.twitter.com/uo7M7p8vMa— Kevin McStravock (@kevinmcstrav) January 4, 2024
9.
Next time you are the victim of a crime and the police don’t seem that interested, just write a four-part ITV drama about it.— John O'Farrell (@mrjohnofarrell) January 6, 2024
10.
Thomas to the other Tank Engines: https://t.co/qa3wyOR54Q— Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) January 7, 2024
11.
7 tickets for the Brewdog film, please https://t.co/31DNlpkYwP pic.twitter.com/DnHXJXCuuW— harry (@HarrysBadTweets) January 4, 2024
12.
Need him as co-host for the missions #TheTraitorsUK pic.twitter.com/My2uJuvsU8— adam (@adam_milligan__) January 3, 2024
13.
"I never eat a full chocolate bar. I prefer to have what I like to call 'mini chocolates' throughout the day" pic.twitter.com/NicVCXzZOK— Culture Ultras Football Podcast (@thecultraspod) January 2, 2024
14.
Dale Winton on the set of Supermarket Sweep: https://t.co/IOCg2zEMbH— Culture Ultras Football Podcast (@thecultraspod) January 2, 2024
15.
Darts is 100% the hardest sport. Like trying to thread a needle on stage at a Bongo’s Bingo.— Josh Pugh (@JoshPughComic) January 2, 2024
16.
crying over gcse maths thats what https://t.co/S4bW77F8V8— . (@slideawcy) January 2, 2024
17.
Greggs at home https://t.co/HAMrs1OtpW— steph ✨ (@saturrrday) January 2, 2024
18.
Facebook is very normal this morning pic.twitter.com/IrHv9qEgY4— katie🧃 (@katiemedleyy) January 1, 2024
19.
If I’d been Sadiq Khan I’d have written ULEZ in the sky with drones for the new year fireworks— Helena Horton (@horton_official) January 1, 2024
20.
it’s time https://t.co/DLXJwfZjFq pic.twitter.com/KE8IyWwkPe— Scott Chegg (@buckfastbadlad) January 4, 2024
21.
That was too hard! Someone’s going to get hurt if you kick it that hard! https://t.co/BmVy3vHDyB— Podcast Secrets of the Pharaohs (@PodcastPharaohs) January 8, 2024
