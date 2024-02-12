29 British Tweets That Cracked Us Up This Week
"Adults need half term too. That is my professional expert opinion."
1.
Sounds like a couple who’ve written a letter to the Telegraph about how they can only go skiing once a year because school fees have gone up pic.twitter.com/mtcmO6oONJ— Olaf Falafel (@OFalafel) February 2, 2024
2.
Lads after using this https://t.co/DUeczOy7AC pic.twitter.com/c4E0nyK06r— Joel Birmingham (@Joelbirmz12) February 6, 2024
3.
Sorry, their names are what? https://t.co/HGMIOoU8gz— Alastair Jamieson (@alastairjam) January 31, 2024
4.
Did a wolf write this https://t.co/6JVdcPmhSq— Erica Buist (@ericabuist) February 2, 2024
5.
Sold 3 items on Vinted pic.twitter.com/hQ7QP36Zkm— L D N _ L E W🦩S (@LDN_Lewis) February 2, 2024
6.
Drag name: Fish Anna Ricecake pic.twitter.com/vuSJ0pRuiW— Harrison Brocklehurst (@harrisonjbrock) February 2, 2024
7.
Adults need half term too. That is my professional expert opinion.— 🚀🐢 (@recklessrai) February 2, 2024
8.
The guys who caught him https://t.co/lS65mFGtF9 pic.twitter.com/97zfGQWR6O— big mad andy🚩 (@andy_5088) February 2, 2024
9.
Are custard creams the only inflation proof biscuit? pic.twitter.com/IKtgmv0RsT— Kate Ferguson (@kateferguson4) February 10, 2024
10.
Lorraine Kelly: https://t.co/x7kcVdNKuG— Laura (@laurafrancesh19) February 2, 2024
11.
phil mitchell: https://t.co/SRnxGirlvC— ames (@sukiscardigan) February 4, 2024
12.
me sending silly little emails at 71 https://t.co/rZEQC1KM0Y pic.twitter.com/xKEwvI5GoD— Joe (@jrdzvl) February 5, 2024
13.
‘I hope this email doesn’t find you dead’ https://t.co/2F7ACiA1kt— db 🖤 Free 🇵🇸 (@dbcxptures) February 5, 2024
14.
‘I bet you £1000 you’ll never own a house.’ pic.twitter.com/QpWTS9VCoP— Florence 🏴 (@LoxyFlo) February 5, 2024
15.
You okay, babe? You've barely scanned your King Charles cancer QR code. pic.twitter.com/k7FHLAb1Fk— Paul Kirkley (@prkirkley) February 5, 2024
16.
Me when I see a pensioner working as a bricklayer https://t.co/XC5tHtLxg3 pic.twitter.com/SzYLNDK4ci— teen there done that (@BRATTYBARBl) February 5, 2024
17.
bank of england employees when king charles dies and they were just done printing new money with charles’ face pic.twitter.com/LrtgnwLyt8— Aborted Fetus ☭ (@V8W2Y6) February 5, 2024
18.
there isn’t going to be an over 60s bus pass you stupid slut. there won’t even be a bus!! https://t.co/Bts0PaNbL6— MORGAN (@morgancrawf) February 5, 2024
19.
I never thought I would see its kind in my lifetime pic.twitter.com/ggdg4Sw1sL— Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) February 6, 2024
20.
Don’t care what anyone says this is still a British track to ME https://t.co/i9zrqskGan— Adookie Goal! (@LazarusKumi) February 6, 2024
21.
fresh out the slammer https://t.co/W5twfEMM5I pic.twitter.com/TBUuqbABpA— lauren , 🔖 (@laurenjwrightt) February 6, 2024
22.
“Bet you a fiver Lorraine will be off for half term next week” pic.twitter.com/LGp1IZRS5w— bally singh (@putasinghonit) February 6, 2024
23.
Sent a joke to my work crush over Teams and I heard her audibly laugh from her desk. This is what cocaine feels like.— W.E.B. DaBoi (@Tyre_94) February 7, 2024
24.
sad eastenders theme tune https://t.co/0ZcmqyLtfN pic.twitter.com/3cRePbLnHl— ames (@sukiscardigan) February 7, 2024
25.
Gregg Wallace waiting for the gym to open early so he can get away from spending time with his son that he doesn't like pic.twitter.com/ZUKL14yMdM— Gareth (@thehandofbeadle) February 7, 2024
26.
Eight-year-old me getting lost in the supermarket pic.twitter.com/pnnynFxguB— TellyAddict (@TVAddict2024) February 8, 2024
27.
“You’ve given us 4 out of 10 for breakfast which we don’t think is fair and underpaid by £25, would you like to explain why?” pic.twitter.com/PhbYKx1oKc— HappyToast★ (@IamHappyToast) February 7, 2024
28.
Who’s this aimed at? Peter Sutcliffe? pic.twitter.com/zX1TBy39ef— Mnrrntt (@mnrrntt) February 9, 2024
29.
At last. A shop that caters to all needs under one roof. pic.twitter.com/PexbdFU8zw— All about Steve (@1StevieKilner) February 9, 2024
Thumbnail credits: Ian Forsyth / Getty Images