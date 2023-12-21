29 British Tweets That Cracked Us Up This Week
"Fascinated by the person who clicks ‘I don’t have a TV licence’ on BBC iPlayer and then presumably just closes the app"
1.
She came from Greece she had a thirst for knowledge— Mark (@worgztheowl) December 20, 2023
Contracted scabies at Saint Martin's College https://t.co/lGhyAfInZE
2.
Working the week before Christmas: pic.twitter.com/hnqGlFKmB2— Jamie (@Jamie10__) December 20, 2023
3.
We’re so back pic.twitter.com/2wIwgJsjsX— Ed Campbell (@edcmpbl) December 20, 2023
4.
The IPA lads have gone too far this time cba pic.twitter.com/RIQAqVzBar— Jill ☯️ (@LipglossJill) December 20, 2023
5.
My girlfriend has started watching modern Doctor Who from the start. I have deliberately never watched any of it before. This is my initial impression: pic.twitter.com/Dexki2EBx5— Jonathan (@readonlymike) December 19, 2023
6.
We were laughing far too much at this woman's "Toast of London" name. pic.twitter.com/Xscw4OGJeV— Tara: Gravel Voiced Shithouse 🏳️🌈🇮🇸🇮🇪 (@TheBluestStar) December 19, 2023
7.
December 19, 2023
8.
All of the other XL Bully’s used to laugh and call him names, they never let poor Tyson join in any toddler maims. https://t.co/817Dn02jtp— Jobo (@Jobonomatopoeia) December 19, 2023
9.
18 years of what https://t.co/oUdR3nGuDg— Monopoly Phonic® (@MonopolyPhonic) December 19, 2023
10.
I think this is the saddest thing that's ever happened to me. Thanks @monzo pic.twitter.com/cao051ppFU— Dave King (@davekingdesign) December 19, 2023
11.
When you bite into the roasties too soon pic.twitter.com/AOrLMKXAf9— Andy (@_andrewkerr_) December 18, 2023
12.
December 18, 2023
13.
[to the tune of Feliz navidad] can i please shag your dad— ash 🇵🇸 (@sillyashley1) December 18, 2023
14.
cracking moment at my nan’s just now:— milo edwards (@Milo_Edwards) December 18, 2023
i was there at the same time as her carer who is a very nice black lady, i sat down and heard nan say “where are you originally from?” and had a heart in mouth moment until i realised she was actually talking to me. demented but not racist!
15.
Monzo telling me I’m in the top 5% for both M&S Food and Pret pic.twitter.com/wXYZUdGRfV— lucy (@lucygabs) December 18, 2023
16.
teachers after the nativity performance pic.twitter.com/3E5SDGBsgd— Grace Long (@gdiddlydog) December 18, 2023
17.
the pilau’s princess https://t.co/wDYGEKv1Em— Scott Chegg (@buckfastbadlad) December 17, 2023
18.
choose royal mail at this time of year and your parcel is going on a whimsical adventure and i’ll maybe make it to your doorstep sometime in 2024 https://t.co/QAcafjhJMH— billy (@billydyson_) December 17, 2023
19.
Classic Chorley pic.twitter.com/Y8xHdS9fyp— morgs🎅🏻 (@morgieb9) December 17, 2023
20.
Eight hours into a night in an A and E waiting room, sleeping in my girlfriend’s lap. Drunk man next to us asks if we are sisters. She explains we are partners.— Imy Brighty-Potts (@imybrightypotts) December 17, 2023
“Aye I see, however hard it gets tonight, remember those girls, they won the Euros last year. Take care.”
He got us.
21.
Your mum’s taxi has arrived https://t.co/XqiIVymrdd— gaz (@burnagedaydream) December 16, 2023
22.
https://t.co/56Y6E44dGc pic.twitter.com/MYn6dfQ8YK— Amy Van Gar (@amyvangar) December 15, 2023
23.
Someone just emailed and told me to “get some R&R” over Christmas pic.twitter.com/WKrFOlC7BI— Tony (@AntMelia94) December 15, 2023
24.
Vinted is a magical place at times. Bless this woman for giving me the heads up. 😂 pic.twitter.com/NuMuuTr6xV— Emma Victoria Stokes (@Emmor) December 15, 2023
25.
My 2023 year-in-review: pic.twitter.com/gy8CSciM10— Kimberly 🧜🏻♀️ Dinaro💲 (@KimberlyDinaro) December 14, 2023
26.
Fascinated by the person who clicks ‘I don’t have a TV licence’ on BBC iPlayer and then presumably just closes the app— Benedict Townsend 🐀 (@BenedictTown) December 15, 2023
27.
That “Welcome home!” text from EE really has me like: https://t.co/kU68lprNJK pic.twitter.com/APQZ6KxDx7— Ash (@theashrb) December 14, 2023
28.
Ahh yes, the child staff of Sainsbury’s https://t.co/HI0nzSNyrR— Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) December 14, 2023
29.
This man looks like both Ant and Dec https://t.co/xlVW7k2ROm— corm (@corms93) December 14, 2023
Thumbnail credit: WPA Pool / Gettty Images