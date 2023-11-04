These 22 British Tweets Had Me in Stitches All Week
1.
broke, addicted to heroin, stealing from old peoples homes, child died of neglect…. But he was using his purple shampoo pic.twitter.com/tyktyKSAfK— ethel KENiac (@evemmore) October 30, 2023
2.
I wish he would just stick to classics like Mistletoe and Wine https://t.co/4jy80V1pfj— Emma (@plowrong) October 30, 2023
3.
Why can he never just stand still and smile, always got to be giving it when marimba rhythms start to play pic.twitter.com/jUI1CgOn65— Harrison Brocklehurst (@harrisonjbrock) November 3, 2023
4.
me giving your teams message a 👍 and 😂 pic.twitter.com/5j5cTWHWNj— kramerica industries (@hepimp) October 30, 2023
5.
me when the person leading the brainstorm says there are no bad ideas: https://t.co/7jWzomuj2s— Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) November 1, 2023
6.
Finally caved & put the heating on pic.twitter.com/fsE2gZQZba— Gwdihŵ 🦉 (@youwouldknow) November 2, 2023
7.
crying at this hand made CD i made for my nan when i was 8 thinking she’d love some pirated pop hits pic.twitter.com/t2dMjhUYHK— Lucia Keskin (@chiwithaC) October 30, 2023
8.
The fact the public evicted Hallie so he could spend the entire episode talking about chicken proportions…#BBUK pic.twitter.com/x1MgoJyBCL— teen foil (@BRATTYBARBl) October 29, 2023
9.
Awwwww, that’s picked me RIGHT up. pic.twitter.com/AS9NO98j9k— Andy (@alreadytaken74) October 30, 2023
10.
Er you can watch them on ITV every soddin weekend for 8 and half hours. Pack this in https://t.co/bXyigULG7k— Shirley Carter’s Pussy (@shirlpuzz) October 31, 2023
11.
The BBC to Gregg Wallace every other month https://t.co/LSPhb7fuH8— The Gun Powder Stott 🧨🧨🧨 (@TheRstott) October 30, 2023
12.
Cannot stand that Dolmio family. Eating our human food with their revolting felt mouths— Rup Walker (@rupinjapan) November 1, 2015
13.
i just dont care anymore pic.twitter.com/B45aowOBPj— jordan (@mosscircle) October 30, 2023
14.
Seeing a random sitcom episode on TV: this is ok— Ross Sayers (@Sayers33) October 30, 2023
Seeing a random sitcom episode on TV when you're on holiday in a foreign country: I cannot believe this, i am abroad and watching Family Guy. Am I the luckiest person in history? I think yes
15.
“Tell me about the Clubhouse and House Party era during lockdown” pic.twitter.com/iYG8kVUBVo— Pinero_Nana 🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲 (@Pinero_Nana) October 29, 2023
16.
Method Man or yassified Munya Chawawa…bffr. https://t.co/bsZK381aWr— AyDeeAychDRRRRR 🇵🇸 (@AmariBailey) October 29, 2023
17.
Wonder what she’s writing, there pic.twitter.com/hoHLnMnaMJ— Scott Bryan (@scottygb) October 22, 2023
18.
Find it mental that Jude Bellingham’s mum hasn’t yet played a Chief Superintendent on an ITV six part crime drama series. https://t.co/D9LtoizFhy— Connor Harper (@connorJharper) October 31, 2023
19.
that’s… actually the optimal kind of toilet when you think about it pic.twitter.com/ZiA1pLlhxe— edie! edi! edié! (@ediemullen) October 24, 2023
20.
This is hysterical - do you think all companies are just now finding out they’ve *all* cast Hannah waddingham in their festive ads? https://t.co/PHvLHCOZgz— bette davis thighs (@LivvyParrot) November 2, 2023
21.
wtf is this shirt in m&ms world bro pic.twitter.com/h5xyYn3BNO— landee🏴❤️ (@bylandee) November 1, 2023
22.
Me: has an entire catalogue of film to watch at my leisure on Netflix and Disney+— JustRandomThoughts (@randomstuffxzxz) October 31, 2023
What I choose to watch: pic.twitter.com/cQPBUiH0O3
23.
https://t.co/Dxi9kMzfXr pic.twitter.com/kGkxv468mg— Eugene (@eugeneh84) October 21, 2023
24.
imagine trying to explain this to a victorian child. https://t.co/6b2KwG1XV2— David Chipakupaku 🏴🇿🇲 (@David_Chippa) October 28, 2023
25.
Dark before 5pm yet again pic.twitter.com/v87WLN2DZ7— Louis Staples (@LouisStaples) November 2, 2023
Thumbnail credits: PolyGram Filmed Entertainment / BBC