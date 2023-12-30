99 Tweets From British Twitter That Kept Us Laughing This Year
"Hey girl are you the North of England, because I want to promise you the greatest rail you’ve ever had and then immediately disappoint you."
1.
Half of British television always starts like this. pic.twitter.com/CsQdKid4oo— Michael Spicer (@MrMichaelSpicer) March 11, 2023
2.
“Your parcel is with Evri” pic.twitter.com/14hIf7Pf38— Steven Bonaventure x (@absolutegazelle) February 1, 2023
3.
Simon Amstell’s mum: https://t.co/baG5a6fudA— Gilles (@gillesofftheweb) January 28, 2023
4.
Like a contemporary performing arts company have been asked to act out the menstrual cycle. pic.twitter.com/1l65Gqu4UU— Hayley Ellis (@Hayles_Ellis) January 24, 2023
5.
https://t.co/ua5igki6sp pic.twitter.com/xdbOS6kaFH— richard (@RichardSmiiith) January 23, 2023
6.
I thought that was one of the chuckle brothers at first 😭 https://t.co/amk7ya0Ama— Grace (@graceyldn) January 25, 2023
7.
they look like those tiny little firemen that shoot gaviscon down your throat pic.twitter.com/TKAwlcjxhM— BRYN_BORANGA (@BRYN_BORANGA) February 8, 2023
8.
Sheridan Smith to play Beyoncé fan struggling to get tickets for Renaissance tour in gripping three part ITV drama pic.twitter.com/fv9T8eCAsw— 𝑩𝑬𝑵𝑰𝑻𝑶 (@BenitoHepton) February 7, 2023
9.
Gearing up for the Six Nations pic.twitter.com/rH8ZU2AovD— Jamie Phillips (@JNPhillips4) February 3, 2023
10.
No one:— Tyler 🍋 (@fagfetchd) February 1, 2023
Public sector laptops: pic.twitter.com/JRwJRhBVso
11.
I sometimes sit and think about the fact that Alexandra Burke got to do a duet with Beyoncé in the 2008 X Factor Final and in the very same final, JLS got a duet with Gary Barlow.— oré olukoga (@OfficialOre) February 16, 2023
12.
I'm sorry I'm YEARS late to this, but THIS IS THE PRESIDENT OF IRELAND? pic.twitter.com/Ttan4UIdGz— A!ex Steed (@alexsteed) February 16, 2023
13.
They should warn childless people about half term like they let us know about rail strikes— Laura Lexx (@lauralexx) February 16, 2023
14.
ugh football the UK needs a halftime show but ik they’d just bring out gary barlow 😭😭😭😭😭— bobz. (@boujeebx) February 13, 2023
15.
16.
Little boy on the train (to me): Want to know what my name is?— Miranda Keeling (@MirandaKeeling) February 21, 2023
Me: Ok.
Little boy: It's Artichoke Marie.
His mum: Kamal!
Little boy: Sshhh!
17.
Sorry for eavesdropping but there are two French guys chatting nearby; one of them said 'I have two brothers' and went on to family pets, and it's raised my hopes that maybe real French people do speak exclusively in the phrases you learn at GCSE level.— In the bleak Mark Watson (@watsoncomedian) February 20, 2023
18.
Whispering “thank you for changing my life” to my uniqlo cross-body bag— Sophie Mackintosh (@fairfairisles) February 19, 2023
19.
https://t.co/YY5ML3s1Cv pic.twitter.com/Cnz8G2oRPi— abolish golf 🍉 (@Drooan) February 22, 2023
20.
A lady at the airport brought her own personal tube of mayonnaise. I’ve yassified her to maintain anonymity but she’s my hero. pic.twitter.com/vaBvoZpdWX— Michelle Collins (@michcoll) February 18, 2023
21.
I think the proper term is cashier pic.twitter.com/yL5FX1EIJS— Grant (@ByrneBook) February 25, 2023
22.
“What’s the photo for again?”— Andrew Hunter Murray (@andrewhunterm) February 25, 2023
“Just a freelance piece I’m writing”
“Ok great” pic.twitter.com/HnjUbttho0
23.
https://t.co/ukmxUoDpGx pic.twitter.com/EApxAaK6rz— Cassie (@Cassiesmyth) February 28, 2023
24.
Big fan of George Osborne’s texting style pic.twitter.com/yH8E2tZ7Cp— James Heale (@JAHeale) February 28, 2023
25.
27.
Ok I'll be the one to say it. The outside rungs of the clothes airer are reserved for the very best. The washing basket A-listers. pic.twitter.com/1kAHwcCUPR— Ross Sayers (@Sayers33) March 7, 2023
28.
the staff in tesco press the ‘customer is clearly over 25’ button a bit too confidently these days— Ruby Naldrett (@rubynaldrett) March 5, 2023
29.
Screaming at Molly Mae putting her Chanel right next to her baby to make the pic look aesthetically pleasing pic.twitter.com/qufpD95sb7— yas 🦋 (@lolzysz) March 10, 2023
30.
Every meeting ever pic.twitter.com/756fZtN8oE— Jessica Elgot is on maternity leave (@jessicaelgot) March 5, 2023
31.
I had a wedding for my cat and dog https://t.co/Z5vctUrAA8 pic.twitter.com/GrhmZyx2j6— Willie Muse (@Williesillie2) March 10, 2023
32.
Me too, woollen jumper, me too. pic.twitter.com/eYAFxtdMhf— Alexander Fox (@AlexanderFoxEtc) March 15, 2023
33.
March 21, 2023
34.
How I feel when I click on a story someone posted 30s ago pic.twitter.com/IfPXPDYBOl— Temi 💨 (@temiszn) March 20, 2023
35.
Who called it the 'Rwanda Migrant Housing Policy' and not 'Reichmove'.— Michael Spicer (@MrMichaelSpicer) March 21, 2023
36.
This is the worst piece of cutlery I’ve ever used in my entire life and I once ate a yogurt with a biro x pic.twitter.com/at70wIp0wf— Buckers (@deathofbuckley) March 19, 2023
37.
This is the current JD logo in Wood Green https://t.co/qtcHkYwQew pic.twitter.com/t1Tul0CVDX— Foreign Secretary of Enjoyment (@Sp17_Music) March 21, 2023
38.
I laughed out loud at this picture for a full minute. https://t.co/lmZber2vkL— Ioan Gwyn (@IoanGwyn) March 29, 2023
39.
https://t.co/pSQC8OY3H9 pic.twitter.com/g0YyddAdbX— 🥑🗽🏗🏘️ Na₂Ca(CO₃)₂•5H₂O (@Gaylussite) March 31, 2023
40.
I'm sorry but you have to understand how as a child of Newsround in the 1990s I am so starstruck to see the actual DOLLY THE SHEEP at the National Museum of Scotland— Nick Walker (@nickw84) March 30, 2023
🤩🐑🧬🐑 pic.twitter.com/nES8F9zZ4q
41.
lol quick throwback to when my old driving instructor tried to hit me up x pic.twitter.com/JTIXOVDCe6— 𝖧𝖺𝗇-ta Claus (@pixiehann) March 29, 2023
42.
Imagine having a name like Keith Arsewank. https://t.co/e7QIcxkuYU— Jozef Koztelo (@jokers_tailor) March 28, 2023
43.
guy aint been in the UK since tinie tempah released pass out https://t.co/lDuYNvStQI— BLESSION (@whoisblession) March 28, 2023