South Korea Is A Total Bucket-List Destination – Here Are 10 Amazing Things To Get Up To

Top tips before you go!

– To make the inevitable language barrier a little bit easier, I suggest downloading the app Papago for on-the-go translations. Not only does it have pretty good vocal recognition, but you can also take photos of text and have it instantly translated.

– No one expects you to be fluent, but knowing some basics of the language goes a long way. “Annyeonghaseyo” (ahn-nyeong-ha-se-yo) means hello and “gamsahabnida” (kam-sa-ham-ni-da) means thank you. You’re sure to pick up more Korean along your journey, but it’s good to have those basics down.

– It’s likely that the data on your phone won’t work, but there are simple solutions at the airport. You can hire a pocket wifi egg or a data sim card at the arrivals gate.

– When it comes to navigating travel in South Korea, Google Maps has nothing on Naver. It gives you perfect walking directions, as well as the best ways to get to your destination (each subway station has multiple exits, and without Naver, I’d have been totally lost).

– A T-money card makes travelling super convenient. You can pick one up at any 7-Eleven for 3,000 KRW (about $2), and top it up in the subway station as you need. You can use a T-money card to pay for your travel on the bus, subway, and some taxis.



