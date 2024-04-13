Skip To Content
    South Korea Is A Total Bucket-List Destination – Here Are 10 Amazing Things To Get Up To

    From the busy streets of Seoul to a night spent in a traditional hanok home – it's time to start planning your visit!

    Hanifah Rahman
    Hanifah Rahman

    BuzzFeed Staff

    I'm Hanifah and I love to travel. South Korea's been on my bucket list for years, but I’d never gotten around to planning the perfect trip.

    So when I got the chance to join Intrepid’s first-ever Essential South Korea trip, I jumped at the opportunity.

    As someone who loves a packed schedule but gets overwhelmed when it comes to the actual organising, the trip looked perfect. This isn't just your average holiday – it's an immersive experience packed full of adventures and is the newest addition to Intrepid’s 15-35 trips. The itinerary involves nine days of soaking up a wealthh of South Korean culture, visiting Seoul, Jeonju, Busan, and more. 

    From trying street food to staying in a traditional historic home, the itinerary is packed to the brim with so many different cultural experiences, and I can’t think of a better way to explore the country in all its glory. If you’re thinking about visiting South Korea and want to make sure you make the most of it, check out everything that’s included in the Essential South Korea trip here.

    Pedestrians wait to cross at an urban intersection with illuminated billboards at night, no specific persons identified
    Siena Nisavic

    Top tips before you go!

    – To make the inevitable language barrier a little bit easier, I suggest downloading the app Papago for on-the-go translations. Not only does it have pretty good vocal recognition, but you can also take photos of text and have it instantly translated.

    – No one expects you to be fluent, but knowing some basics of the language goes a long way. “Annyeonghaseyo” (ahn-nyeong-ha-se-yo) means hello and “gamsahabnida” (kam-sa-ham-ni-da) means thank you. You’re sure to pick up more Korean along your journey, but it’s good to have those basics down.

    – It’s likely that the data on your phone won’t work, but there are simple solutions at the airport. You can hire a pocket wifi egg or a data sim card at the arrivals gate.

    – When it comes to navigating travel in South Korea, Google Maps has nothing on Naver. It gives you perfect walking directions, as well as the best ways to get to your destination (each subway station has multiple exits, and without Naver, I’d have been totally lost). 

    – A T-money card makes travelling super convenient. You can pick one up at any 7-Eleven for 3,000 KRW (about $2), and top it up in the subway station as you need. You can use a T-money card to pay for your travel on the bus, subway, and some taxis. 


    Here are some amazing things to get up to in Korea!

    🇰🇷 Seoul 🇰🇷

    1. Take a step back in time at the historical Gyeongbokgung Palace

    Traditional Korean ceremony with performers in historical attire carrying flags in front of a palace
    Siena Nisavic

    A few stops on the subway takes you out of the bustling city and back to quiet of the the 14th century. Built in 1395, Gyeongbokgung is considered to be the most beautiful palace from the Joseon Dynasty, and it’s easy to see why. As soon as we set foot on the grounds I was blown away by the ornate designs, and with families strolling around adorned in traditional hanbok clothing, it wasn’t hard to imagine just how regal the palace was back in its heyday. It’s a good idea to get there by 11 am, which is when the guard changing procession begins, a recreation of the traditional ceremony of the past.

    2. Channel your inner idol at a K-Pop dance lesson at FRZM Studio

    Group of people practicing a dance routine in a studio setting
    Siena Nisavic

    In the heart of trendy Hongdae, you’ll find FRZM dance studio, which is home to some of Seoul’s coolest dancers. If you’ve seen even one K-pop video, you’ll know these guys don’t mess around when it comes to choreography, so why not learn from the best? Our teacher Peri was a total star who came prepared with a sleek routine that she somehow managed to break down for us dance newbies. While it didn’t take me long to discover that I don’t, in fact, have what it takes to be a K-Pop star (not even close!), I had so much fun trying to follow along with Peri and her flawless choreography.

    3. Eat some delicious traditional food at Gwangjang Market

    Variety of Korean side dishes displayed in metal trays at a market
    Getty Images

    South Korea is famed for its street food, and Gwangjang Market is the perfect place to find out exactly why. As you set foot into the market you’re greeted by an array of glorious flavours, and even though I wasn’t sure what I was smelling, I knew my tastebuds were in for a treat. Whether you fancy traditional fried chicken or soft-shell crab, there are endless stalls offering a plethora of delicious delights. There are so many options to choose from, and most of the stall owners are more than happy to give you a bite or two to sample. The market is also home to traditional goods, groceries, and various souvenirs, so it’s worth taking a look around after you’ve finished stuffing your face.

    4. Sing your heart out at karaoke in Hongdae

    Person in suit plays video game at event; observers take photos
    Siena Nisavic

    If you’re looking for nightlife, Hongdae is the place to be – packed to the brim with bars and restaurants ready to welcome you with cocktails and anju (food to eat alongside your drinks), and of course karaoke. In Korean, karaoke is referred to as “noraebang”, which literally means a song room, but I don’t think that definition does it justice. They have endless collections of K pop hits (yes, we did “Gangnam Style”) as well as all the classics, and with the disco ball and lights it really feels like your own private night club.

    🇰🇷 Jeonju 🇰🇷

    5. Spend the night in a traditional Hanok village

    Traditional Korean hanok house at night with illuminated windows and outdoor sitting area
    Hanifah Rahman

    Hanoks are traditional Korean houses, dating all the way back to the Joseon dynasty, and to put it plainly, they’re stunning. Historically, hanoks housed entire families, but the ones you can stay in have been transformed into guest houses. As soon as I stepped into the courtyard I was greeted by some friendly village cats, and things just kept getting better from there. While they’ve been updated with modern conveniences, the heart of the homes remains authentic; the wood panelled walls are decorated with traditional Korean art and the bed folds neatly away into the cupboard. As a sleep lover, I wasn’t sure how I’d fare on the futon-like floor mattress, but with the heated floors and tranquil surroundings, I slept like a baby. 

    6. Take a Kimchi-making class with the Kimchi master

    Person preparing kimchi with ingredients on table
    BuzzFeed / Siena Nisavic

    Kimchi is a staple of the Korean diet, and if you’ve had it before, you’ll know why. We joined Kim Myeong Ok – a total kimchi genius – to learn all about what goes into making the traditional food. After finding out the many seasonings that go into the dish (and snacking on the pickled cabbage, of course), we jumped straight into TV chef mode, determined to be the best rookie kimchi makers we could. Myeong talked us through the marinating process, and with our aprons and long gloves, we really got into the technique. Once you’re finished, you can pack it all up to enjoy eating back home – it’s the perfect holiday souvenir.

    7. Visit the ancient ruins of Webosansung

    Stone archway and pathway in a historical outdoor setting
    Hanifah Rahman

    This historic mountain fortress was built in the 17th century, as a way to help evacuate and protect residents in the late Joseon Dynasty. The wall is over eight thousand years old, and it’s surrounded by miles and miles of forest hills – it really feels like taking a stroll in the past. It’s not too far from Awon Museum, which is located across three 250-year-old hanoks that overlook a mountain village; their stunning gardens have some spectacular views. 

    8. Get a body scrub at The Hanok Spa

    Exterior view of a building with signs, a person with backpack standing in front, parked cars visible
    Hanifah Rahman

    This might look like an unsuspecting tower block, but inside is a menagerie of pampering and self care. If I’m being honest, I was a bit intimidated when I first approached the spa – I knew I’d have to strip off, but not much more. This 24 hour spa is really popular with the locals, and while there was a bit of a language barrier, the staff there were super friendly. There are heated pools to rest and relax in, and it didn’t take long for me to feel at home among the older ladies chatting away and watching TV. As a dedicated exfoliator, I wasn’t expecting too much from the body scrub, but boy was I wrong – I could literally see my dead skin getting sloughed off. I left the spa feeling like a soft little peach, and I couldn’t recommend it more.

    🇰🇷 Busan 🇰🇷

    9. Watch the waves at Haedong Yonggungsa Temple

    Traditional temple by the sea with connecting arched bridges and rocky landscape
    Siena Nisavic

    Set right on the shoreline, Haedong Yonggungsa Temple is a wonder of both natural and historical beauty. First built in 1376, the Buddhist temple is a place of reflection and peace, and it's truly breathtaking.  As I walked down the temple’s 108 steps, I was blown away by the picturesque views surrounding me – intricately designed architecture, ethereal statues, and gorgeous stone lanterns, to name a few delights. I loved learning about the historical Buddhist traditions and symbolism, but my favourite part was the tranquil backdrop of crashing waves. There are lots of temples to visit, but none as unique as this one.

    10. Take a stroll through the stunning Gamcheon Culture Village

    Densely packed houses in varying sizes on a hillside, no people visible
    Siena Nisavic

    With its twisting alleys and colourful houses, Gamcheon Culture Village feels like a storybook come to life. Decorated by professional artists, art students, and residents, it’s easy to see why the village is one of Busan’s most popular tourist spots. While strolling through the lovingly adorned streets, we were met with tons of artisan shops selling stunning handmade trinkets and some wonderful art installations. BTS fans: keep an eye out for the Jimin and Jungkook mural, it’s really something to behold.

    Have you visited South Korea? Let us know your recommendations in the comments below, and visit Intrepid's website to find out more about their 16-35s Adventures!