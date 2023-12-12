We Can't Stop Laughing – The 19 Funniest British Tweets That Had Us In Tears This Week
1.
Just ate a marmalade sandwich and it was actually really nice. Fair play to Paddington that revolting little bear was right.— Mike Townsend (@townsendyesmate) December 8, 2023
2.
Someone speed up the holidays for the BBC News graphics department pic.twitter.com/KzgGvwFwao— Kat Brown (@katbrown) December 11, 2023
3.
Kanye west stepping onto the vma stage in 2009 pic.twitter.com/RmM0whuIwf— sharon mitchells stunning weave (@sharon_weave) December 7, 2023
4.
The head of sixth form on non-uniform day pic.twitter.com/MUZJmOtML1— Culture Ultras Football Podcast (@thecultraspod) December 8, 2023
5.
So going forward, for those of you who frequently use the Elizabeth line, how do you know you’re not sitting in a wee wee seat?— tilly (@teefortilly) December 8, 2023
6.
my boyfriend did his spotify wrapped and the city he got was Brighton… pic.twitter.com/88tUPWEMqf— N♡TASHA 🇯🇲 (@NAURT4SHA) November 29, 2023
7.
You scumbag, you maggot pic.twitter.com/aqxx8LciQB— Ruth Husko (@dank_ackroyd) November 30, 2023
8.
Alright no need for the slut shaming pic.twitter.com/7nXHjalvRK— katie🧃 (@katiemedleyy) November 29, 2023
9.
Russell T Davies knew killing off David Tennant would bring back too much childhood trauma for the millennials.— Jess Green has a new poetry collection out (@jessgreenpoet) December 9, 2023
10.
I am watching The Holiday and am I going mad, at the end of the movie jude law says “I have the girls on New Year’s Eve” - sorry their mother is dead, who else would have them jude— Natasha Hodgson (@NatashaHodgson) December 11, 2023
11.
Me trying to impress the other guests at a wine tasting: https://t.co/pr9nhsmTdh— Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) December 10, 2023
12.
https://t.co/f8ThfWpRCf pic.twitter.com/Eyx3ClrrDP— Elsa Williams (@elsalwilliams) December 5, 2023
13.
Lacks rizz 👇 https://t.co/uZldh2JTDL— Oxford University Press (@OxUniPress) December 4, 2023
14.
i can’t believe i forgot about this one the other day https://t.co/ZiAroY8G5c pic.twitter.com/1S4XROpdVA— george 🇵🇸 (@_gapc) December 10, 2023
15.
me, hopeful: this week is going to be a good week— flamin nora (@katierpacker) December 11, 2023
me the whole week: pic.twitter.com/0l2LQ3uRAQ
16.
Watching this old man being haunted by a poached egg pic.twitter.com/Ko6gIjcE1O— Claire St. Clair (@sleepy_homo) December 10, 2023
17.
We need an investigation into why mums are obsessed with calling I’m a celeb “the jungle”. Mine has only EVER called it “the jungle”— Harrison Brocklehurst (@harrisonjbrock) December 10, 2023
18.
‘You received £30 from your daughter for your birthday, so we’ve cancelled your pension & deported your carer’ pic.twitter.com/OazjbtqaMi— Harry Haslam. (@TheHarryHaz on BSky) (@TheHarryHaz) December 4, 2023
19.
Making a Hinge profile https://t.co/GgqNR8myRB— interior decorator (@EyesUndercover) December 4, 2023
Thumbnail credit: United International Pictures