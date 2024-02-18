35 British Tweets That Prove That, Whatever The Situation, Brits Have The Best Sense Of Humour
"hate living in york sometimes man how do i explain to my manager that i’m late bc i got caught up in a viking battle re-enactment"
1.
She sells C of E shells by the seashore https://t.co/kBs7TcbpyN— Ash (@AshMRae) February 16, 2024
2.
"Sir, a second spa planning application has hit the Local Authority." https://t.co/xyz01PabXM pic.twitter.com/SZLAjcgBiF— dubz 3.0 (@dubz3dot0) February 16, 2024
3.
“Get on the Windrush and go back to where you came from”— £ (@0xB613) February 16, 2024
Can now literally mean go back to Croydon lol
4.
takeaway sorted for tonight pic.twitter.com/tr9JPgtz62— J (@DunnyLFC_) February 16, 2024
5.
Deloitte consultant https://t.co/IJyFpI2WyZ— Peter Twinklage (@PeterTwinklage) February 16, 2024
6.
https://t.co/agSwWUiEL2 pic.twitter.com/QJMMuVH37X— Luke (@_Luke_A_) February 16, 2024
7.
This reminded me of 2Pac at the end of Hit Em Up, so I had to do this: https://t.co/8AQm0MskTZ pic.twitter.com/yAvBcbJVWx— 🦒 (@clvtno) February 16, 2024
8.
Every American guest when a UK celeb tells an anecdote on Graham Norton pic.twitter.com/jKMeDFBeyP— Eleanor Morton ($8) (@EleanorMorton) February 16, 2024
9.
fucking hate living in york sometimes man how do i explain to my manager that i’m late bc i got caught up in a viking battle re-enactment— Alicia :) (@aliciawrd) February 16, 2024
10.
Donna Noble has left the library, Donna Noble has been saved https://t.co/eR8pLwx6Xe— Séan 👾 (@SeanEdits) February 15, 2024
11.
I personally love the new line names https://t.co/ylIDRL7IC6 pic.twitter.com/Jz9aRxbjFt— Rob (@RobsLikes) February 15, 2024
12.
when I saw Naomi Campbell doing PLT ads… that was the official announcement for me https://t.co/bxrRJC16pj— Louis Staples (@LouisStaples) February 15, 2024
13.
great lines tbf x pic.twitter.com/fNUPlzXpqA— rach 🌿 (@juliastheme) February 15, 2024
14.
Sadiq Khan unveils new Tubethumping pic.twitter.com/cir4wKKdmS— stephen (@stepheniscowboy) February 15, 2024
15.
Changing at Highbury and Islington from the Victoria line to the Men’s Mental Health line— Rory McCarthy (@roryisconfused) February 15, 2024
16.
Me and the girls getting on the Suffragette line on a Saturday night x pic.twitter.com/exSSLfT58f— Sean (@seanbeegee) February 15, 2024
17.
We’ve been in a talking stage with Recession for like 4 years, but it’s Valentine’s Day 2024 when we decided to make it official. https://t.co/kyBo4tDZvh— Scully (@isthatscully) February 15, 2024
18.
I actually love how they’ve highlighted such important cultural moments in British history pic.twitter.com/781zer85EQ— flamin nora (@katierpacker) February 15, 2024
19.
Divorced line— Steven Perkins (@stevenperkins) February 15, 2024
Beheaded line
Died line
Divorced line
Beheaded line
Survived line https://t.co/0pqgI0pPeh
20.
“Just finishing my pint then I’ll pop on the suffy g to you be 10 min x” https://t.co/uvAdW6ykYO— Joe (@joeefoster) February 15, 2024
21.
Fuckin cast of Superbad back there https://t.co/2dT837ae8S— luce (@melanizzzle) February 14, 2024
22.
that’s uncle abbew sending a message. https://t.co/Hk6BEU3mpZ— bobz. (@boujeebx) February 14, 2024
23.
Hideously accurate. Thanks for the icks @munyachawawa pic.twitter.com/bPRsOiwuum— Ashley. (@ashleyrich) February 14, 2024
24.
Croydon being the Paris of the UK should not surprise you ❤️ https://t.co/wPIRgz7hBm pic.twitter.com/rpIESWsXwV— Adookie Goal! (@LazarusKumi) February 14, 2024
25.
Barclays with that #real pic.twitter.com/d8Hi6Xo00U— Jé France (@yo_Jeebs) February 14, 2024
26.
Roses are red— Olaf Falafel (@OFalafel) February 14, 2024
Violets are blue... pic.twitter.com/A8lIyf1JFX
27.
Lorraine Kelly: https://t.co/Hc19hjc9v6— Shirley Carter’s Pussy (@shirlpuzz) February 13, 2024
28.
Lemon and sugar on your pancakes pic.twitter.com/uWDApRKhvr— Jon (@jonbir90) February 13, 2024
29.
Apologies to Matthew but this looks is not fishermancoded, this is in fact "mums who shop at Boden and Joules" -coded. https://t.co/J7BHxzKLIi— Laura Lupin (@bugsandfishes) February 13, 2024
30.
there is *nothing* more British than attacking someone because of where they went to school https://t.co/WwfdBaXyBF— Hugh Brechin (@HughRBrechin) February 12, 2024
31.
my boyfriend “does not like pancakes” and “does not believe in valentine’s day” so its a fucking bleak week in casa del grump— Ben Smoke (@bencsmoke) February 13, 2024
32.
When she completes her studies and finally applies for a job and gets offered £22-28K she’s going to turn into Thanos. https://t.co/NRI9gdVZP4— 🦒 (@clvtno) February 12, 2024
33.
https://t.co/qXLzapCxL7 pic.twitter.com/HOPDehoeE8— katie (@capn_katie_) February 12, 2024
34.
Genuinely crying with laughter at this comment. pic.twitter.com/pWAGyjaPiv— Cameron (@Cameron__Brown) February 12, 2024
35.
just said no when offered biscuits in the office pic.twitter.com/A8aAvkHcfB— Harrison Brocklehurst (@harrisonjbrock) February 12, 2024
Thumbnail credit: Samir Hussein / Getty Images
36.
i dnt deserve me mrs— big rob 🏴 (@SimpleFacks) February 14, 2024
nuff said pic.twitter.com/cwlgFNJQE2
37.
Pancake day straight into Valentine’s Day is kinda crazy………..one for the ages I guess. Unfortunately I couldn’t be arsed to make pancakes and no one on this planet loves me— Sophie (@sophierebeccaf) February 14, 2024