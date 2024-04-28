23 British Tweets That Crack Us Up This Week
1.
Of course I'm familiar with The Tortured Poets Department! pic.twitter.com/L6kP8mEKzc— Ben Ramanauskas (@BenRamanauskas) April 19, 2024
2.
celebrity jury duty is back https://t.co/1YopibBJfx— TW!?K (@imcxllumbtw) April 19, 2024
3.
sharon osbourne after writing that letter to amanda holden https://t.co/AX7N0Hxe7N— leon 🌟 (@witchdaddio) April 18, 2024
4.
When you’ve to endorse the Tory mayoral candidate at 10 and have Judo at 3 https://t.co/AHHw3DmR04— remand chic (@our_jesse) April 17, 2024
5.
I pay my TV licence for this? pic.twitter.com/EI4qKx3OAS— corm (@corms93) April 17, 2024
6.
not exactly dog friendly if there’s nothing for my xl bully to eat https://t.co/TZodYB6F6g— Ed (@ted_pen) April 15, 2024
7.
What is the temperature in that room pic.twitter.com/TukXuvN75n— eve ౨ৎ (@fontaines4ever) April 15, 2024
8.
POV: you're on your deathbed and catch a faint whiff of marmalade sandwiches... https://t.co/lts6HBRBfj— Juliet Brando (@sliderulesyou) April 14, 2024
9.
It’s crazy that XFactor had an over 25 category. 11 year old me was sat there thinking they were SO BRAVE trying to achieve their dreams at such an OLD AGE. Rotted.— ✨ (@ServingLuke) April 14, 2024
10.
https://t.co/eJHn0L4iXF pic.twitter.com/PepMUjYzW1— 6 🇯🇲 (@AwinoE5) April 3, 2024
11.
When they started Old Street Station renovation, Dubai was just a desert that looked like Arrakis https://t.co/JZbUbgrchs— Mbadawe (@LazarusKumi) April 12, 2024
12.
someone said Andrew Scott looks like Ant & Dec & now I can’t unsee it pic.twitter.com/0kMqyIAxOO— Tom Reagan’s Hat (@RufusTSuperfly) April 11, 2024
13.
for those who don't follow Eastenders this is like Beyoncé being arrested https://t.co/mABY4GARwC— sharonsbaseballbat❤️❤️ (@cplace752) April 9, 2024
14.
I remember Eat Out to Help Out the way people remember Summer 2016 https://t.co/NwFz3wncog— A real yearner (@LoccedLover) April 25, 2024
15.
10 year old me with nesquik when my mum was on the phone : https://t.co/1QxK2iRS0r— Anti (@Unc1eAnt) April 25, 2024
16.
what season is this pic.twitter.com/zEQhUuwPfU— amelia (pathological people pleaser) (@roqueandrolle) April 24, 2024
17.
If I see you with a Lenovo Thinkpad I already know you have zero work-life balance.— full-snack developer 🇭🇹 (@notdanilu) April 23, 2024
18.
How many times do you reckon you’ve seen the same pigeon— Ross (@Greggoo17) April 18, 2024
19.
the casting of this play is like the people's post code lottery https://t.co/QtZopwb7Tu— hannah strong (@thethirdhan) April 23, 2024
20.
21.
you wouldn’t last an hour in the asylum where they raised me pic.twitter.com/EpMoKFHgHW— Dayna McAlpine (@daynamcalpine_) April 25, 2024
22.
I came to Newcastle College today specifically to spend my Weimar Republic banknotes and I can't believe they'd fuck me over like this pic.twitter.com/iWS8XRJiMN— pullovergirl (@nymphicusvirgo) April 27, 2024
23.
Showing up 7 hours early to fill his boots with free food & drink in the green room. He will never stop. https://t.co/rxPF3AFyiv— Fionn Viteža (@fionnviteza) April 25, 2024
