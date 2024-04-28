    23 British Tweets That Crack Us Up This Week

    "It’s crazy that XFactor had an over 25 category. 11 year old me was sat there thinking they were SO BRAVE trying to achieve their dreams at such an OLD AGE. Rotted."

    1.

    Of course I'm familiar with The Tortured Poets Department! pic.twitter.com/L6kP8mEKzc

    — Ben Ramanauskas (@BenRamanauskas) April 19, 2024
    2.

    celebrity jury duty is back https://t.co/1YopibBJfx

    — TW!?K (@imcxllumbtw) April 19, 2024
    3.

    sharon osbourne after writing that letter to amanda holden https://t.co/AX7N0Hxe7N

    — leon 🌟 (@witchdaddio) April 18, 2024
    4.

    When you’ve to endorse the Tory mayoral candidate at 10 and have Judo at 3 https://t.co/AHHw3DmR04

    — remand chic (@our_jesse) April 17, 2024
    5.

    I pay my TV licence for this? pic.twitter.com/EI4qKx3OAS

    — corm (@corms93) April 17, 2024
    6.

    not exactly dog friendly if there’s nothing for my xl bully to eat https://t.co/TZodYB6F6g

    — Ed (@ted_pen) April 15, 2024
    7.

    What is the temperature in that room pic.twitter.com/TukXuvN75n

    — eve ౨ৎ (@fontaines4ever) April 15, 2024
    8.

    POV: you're on your deathbed and catch a faint whiff of marmalade sandwiches... https://t.co/lts6HBRBfj

    — Juliet Brando (@sliderulesyou) April 14, 2024
    9.

    It’s crazy that XFactor had an over 25 category. 11 year old me was sat there thinking they were SO BRAVE trying to achieve their dreams at such an OLD AGE. Rotted.

    — ✨ (@ServingLuke) April 14, 2024
    10.

    11.

    When they started Old Street Station renovation, Dubai was just a desert that looked like Arrakis https://t.co/JZbUbgrchs

    — Mbadawe (@LazarusKumi) April 12, 2024
    12.

    someone said Andrew Scott looks like Ant & Dec & now I can’t unsee it pic.twitter.com/0kMqyIAxOO

    — Tom Reagan’s Hat (@RufusTSuperfly) April 11, 2024
    13.

    for those who don't follow Eastenders this is like Beyoncé being arrested https://t.co/mABY4GARwC

    — sharonsbaseballbat❤️❤️ (@cplace752) April 9, 2024
    14.

    I remember Eat Out to Help Out the way people remember Summer 2016 https://t.co/NwFz3wncog

    — A real yearner (@LoccedLover) April 25, 2024
    15.

    10 year old me with nesquik when my mum was on the phone : https://t.co/1QxK2iRS0r

    — Anti (@Unc1eAnt) April 25, 2024
    16.

    what season is this pic.twitter.com/zEQhUuwPfU

    — amelia (pathological people pleaser) (@roqueandrolle) April 24, 2024
    17.

    If I see you with a Lenovo Thinkpad I already know you have zero work-life balance.

    — full-snack developer 🇭🇹 (@notdanilu) April 23, 2024
    18.

    How many times do you reckon you’ve seen the same pigeon

    — Ross (@Greggoo17) April 18, 2024
    19.

    the casting of this play is like the people's post code lottery https://t.co/QtZopwb7Tu

    — hannah strong (@thethirdhan) April 23, 2024
    20.

    pic.twitter.com/YIJX37HGzF

    — No Context Brits (@NoContextBrits) April 27, 2024
    21.

    you wouldn’t last an hour in the asylum where they raised me pic.twitter.com/EpMoKFHgHW

    — Dayna McAlpine (@daynamcalpine_) April 25, 2024
    22.

    I came to Newcastle College today specifically to spend my Weimar Republic banknotes and I can't believe they'd fuck me over like this pic.twitter.com/iWS8XRJiMN

    — pullovergirl (@nymphicusvirgo) April 27, 2024
    23.

    Showing up 7 hours early to fill his boots with free food & drink in the green room. He will never stop. https://t.co/rxPF3AFyiv

    — Fionn Viteža (@fionnviteza) April 25, 2024
