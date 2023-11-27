People Are Sharing Their "Boomer" Complaints, And Honestly, Points Have Been Made
I think we can all agree that Boomers aren't shy about their opinions on today's world, but recently, X user @realgirl_fieri turned things around with a simple, yet genius, question:
What is the most boomer complaint you have? Mine is I think people take their dogs too many places for my taste and also I think everyone should be more punctual.— girl fieri (@realgirl_fieri) November 21, 2023
It wasn't long before other users chimed in to share their most "Boomer" complaints, and honestly, points were made. Here are some of the most relatable ones!
There are too many passwords and it's a full time job to make them all unique.— Allison Cunny (@allisoncunny) November 22, 2023
why do i have to download an app or sign up via email to do EVERYTHING!!? let’s unplug a bit https://t.co/5ruENYCtJN— 🌸 LIL CHOPPED CHEESE 🌸 (@tylrmntg) November 23, 2023
most restaurants are too loud https://t.co/gviATdh7pP— Brandy Jensen (@BrandyLJensen) November 23, 2023
BRING BACK LAPTOPS WITH DVD PLAYERS https://t.co/VbyUF4PsrJ— louis (@ghostfacewayne) November 23, 2023
Headlights are TOO BRIGHT! https://t.co/xLIdPfzVR1— Two Time Emmy Winner Ali B (@wtflanksteak) November 23, 2023
No sandwich should ever cost more than $9, even if it has gold leaf and foie gras on it— ALJ Dredd (@UnionSaltBae) November 22, 2023
Social media companies should have a customer complaint and support line where you could talk to a person and argue your case about bans.— @Cointelpronoun on threads (@Terra_Torment) November 22, 2023
a burger should be $5 max https://t.co/5kmUCbtk2D— tractor (@nudeobama) November 24, 2023
If you’re walking in a group don’t stand side by side taking up the entire path https://t.co/z4gvJjThR4 pic.twitter.com/ENPWARL46Y— Ty (@cylertarter) November 23, 2023
TV shows are all SO DARK and WHAT ARE THEY SAYING— Shelly (@Shelly_AF) November 22, 2023
How people can't handle phone calls anymore.— Steven Jaeger (@TheStevenJaeger) November 22, 2023
bring back phones with headphone jacks i'm so serious i'm never giving up on my wired earphones they're just superior https://t.co/t9he14CdHt pic.twitter.com/un1DZN8V8g— anna ⎊ (@dyleoliviazella) November 24, 2023
places just deciding they’re cashless now……… https://t.co/qmnVccS8DM— S (@sageyblanco) November 23, 2023
they need bring back teaching girl scouts how to use knives and build fires https://t.co/YWGFRv4Pu3— sextina acab-fina (@giltcomplex) November 23, 2023
I miss normal foods. I hate all of these fusion restaurants & aesthetics only cafes. https://t.co/qzLhVneOfH— milky (@MilkyLazarus) November 22, 2023
Don’t play TikToks out loud on public transport 😡 https://t.co/Z0GXntkpDd— striking workers appreciater 🇵🇸 (@_georgina666) November 22, 2023
Air fryers have ruined the art of cooking https://t.co/uoPSvei0pj— t🍉 (@whatsthetee__) November 22, 2023
not everything needs an algorithm please, you are killing the peoples ability to be able to find information on their own https://t.co/LwEmICMq0o— z⁷🦇 (@enbyjinx) November 24, 2023
Light bulbs suck now. They all spear you in the brain with a billion blue lumens. And now everyone's like "you need warm toned light/screens in the evening or you'll sleep bad and everyone who remembers incandescents inside and sodium vapors out is like NO SHIT. https://t.co/TiPj8lVOwm— Kari Dru (@KariDru) November 24, 2023
I don’t want any of the appliances in my house to connect to the internet or have voice controls https://t.co/TaGQGTDCtd— wagnahark nonagesimus (@will_wagner) November 23, 2023
Y'all need to STFU after 10 o'clock. Ion care if it is the weekend. Don't nobody wanna hear all that late at night https://t.co/Iu9h2QwRe2— The Dawg Faced Gremlin (@ourownwells) November 24, 2023
back in MY day movie theater tickets were SEVEN dollars not TWENTY+ https://t.co/FzNdfLrxew— sheeva (@sheevasmells) November 24, 2023
Don't forget to share your own grievances about today's modern world in the comments below!
