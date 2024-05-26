35 British Tweets That Cracked Us Up This Week
1.
Remember when we used to dedicate an entire album on Facebook to a night out? It would be called like “We’re on a boaat muthafuckas” and it would just be 32 blurry images of people you vaguely knew doing Jägerbombs. We really didn’t give a fuck back then, did we— Alice Etches (@aliceetches) May 19, 2024
2.
it's giving theresa may pic.twitter.com/m3NFfVu0iT— Emma Szewczak (@EmmaSzewczak) May 19, 2024
3.
Meet me at the ecclesiastical Superdrug pic.twitter.com/ajpIi80rkN— Shrieking Tinman (@phased_bemused) May 18, 2024
4.
Welcome back The X Factor https://t.co/Y2geAiur8N— Liam 🌹 (@LiamGaughan98) May 20, 2024
5.
Orlando Bloom looks like your nephew Ian who says ‘plenty of irons in the fire’ when you ask him how work’s going pic.twitter.com/pwOFU180vp— Claire Meadows FRSA 🎬🖋️ (@CL_Meadows) May 20, 2024
6.
Madonna, as her marriage to Guy Ritchie fell apart: https://t.co/oaR0NMpXtO— Dashiell M. Silva (@dashiellsilva) May 20, 2024
7.
Sorry these notes are clearly too big? Who has a wallet this size? Can this government do anything right? https://t.co/wsi14zmvZV— Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) May 22, 2024
8.
‘I’ve called a general election by mistake’ pic.twitter.com/8C7NWFaCFb— Toby Earle 🇺🇦 Threads tobyontv (@TobyonTV) May 22, 2024
9.
video lighting is my passion https://t.co/A2OC7Momec— Hugh Brechin (@HughRBrechin) May 22, 2024
10.
https://t.co/1ku0yOA045 pic.twitter.com/miFw3yuQCc— Sam Whyte (@SamWhyte) May 24, 2024
11.
Rishi screaming at his weather app pic.twitter.com/z9joSFhiEe— Gwdihŵ 🦉 (@youwouldknow) May 22, 2024
12.
Used to be you could wash your pots and pans immediately after use and be done with it. But you can't anymore. Because of soak— 🌶️ (@roxxycleopatra) May 20, 2024
13.
back in the good old days you used to be able to get a direct train from birmingham to manchester. but they won’t let you do that anymore. because of stoke— mj (@bigdybbukenergy) May 22, 2024
14.
cant even scroll this website in peace anymore. because of joke https://t.co/nlVyWEdf9M— Ieah ⎕ 🇵🇸 (@pitbullstan69) May 23, 2024
15.
Saqid Khan's London. https://t.co/ofK1ziJa7t— Olly (@ClassAOlly14) May 22, 2024
16.
What’s wrong babe? You haven’t touched your Terry’s chocolate orange and lettuce baguette 😔 pic.twitter.com/q3avsfOt5B— Josh (@joshpearson180) May 23, 2024
17.
A Labour intern is already cooking up the worst 4th of July graphic you’ve seen in your life. Sir Keir as Uncle Sam or some shit.— Evan (@EvanMcFarlane) May 22, 2024
18.
Rishi bringing up the furlough scheme... it's giving desperation... it's giving bringing up a drink you bought someone on a night out 4 years ago— Louis Staples (@LouisStaples) May 22, 2024
19.
20.
Tell you what, Ruth Langford doesn't hang about but good on her I say! pic.twitter.com/Gd6xMyGPWK— 𝑆𝐼𝐴𝑁 𝑇𝐻𝑌𝑀𝐸𝑆 🫧 (@SianThymes) May 25, 2024
21.
Me on any service from Euston to Piccadilly https://t.co/8sHaXnnc4F— Glen 🌛 (@RALENTlS) May 25, 2024
22.
Someone brought in a tub of those little M&S flapjacks to work about 7 years ago, I said I liked them, and it's somehow become lore over time that I'm an absolute flapjack fiend, I cannot escape my fate as the office flapjack guy— RopesToInfinity (@RopesToInfinity) May 24, 2024
23.
British people are sooo funny. This man walked into a guy’s vape cloud and then called the vaper a Thomas the Tank Engine Twat 😭— Mon (@MonroweM) May 24, 2024
24.
This looks like the third or fourth tweet in a thread that promised to make Sunak look smaller for every 100 likes. https://t.co/Enfnvw9YM6— Connor Ewing (@ConnorMEwing) May 23, 2024
25.
Back in your da's local after your 1st year away at uni pic.twitter.com/CRDjM2f0EB— Duncan (@ketaminedrams) May 24, 2024
26.
Platty joobs, cozzie livs and now genny lec? 😭😂 as much as I complain, i love this country and I’m never leaving 😂😂😂— maxine 🇵🇸 (@maxinethepoet) May 22, 2024
27.
28.
Lady Bridgerton taking care of her 7 kids but couldn’t collect Tracy Beaker from the dumping ground???— OLONI BABY 💋 (@Oloni) May 20, 2024
29.
Can't sleep because I can't stop trying to work out how it can be possible for 11 people to be living upstairs in the Queen Vic in EastEnders— Amy Van Gar (@amyvangar) May 21, 2024
30.
Me as a young boy to my father: https://t.co/R8p6QViPJe— Y (@tinscognito__) May 21, 2024
31.
Watched the first couple seconds of this on mute and though Dave had been blown up mid-speech https://t.co/oLJlEjCSG5— Calgie (@christiancalgie) May 21, 2024
32.
Big Dave Batista is starting to look like that bloke in the caravan from Gogglebox pic.twitter.com/3gdj7JQwum— Paul McDonald (@Paul_R_McDonald) May 21, 2024
33.
Ryanair moving the stairs away after I didn’t pay the £8.99 extra to use them https://t.co/wXRayclU0y— Andrew (@andy_cov93) May 15, 2024
34.
Rishi Sunak announcing the general election pic.twitter.com/sIaMpedqIz— Harrison Brocklehurst (@harrisonjbrock) May 22, 2024
35.
Gregg Wallace at 2pm every Saturday https://t.co/HVTCCO5OIL— ™Wardy (@td_ward) May 14, 2024
36.
Tupperware after you put pasta in it once pic.twitter.com/hZW3PkvMSW— Ross McCafferty (@RossMcCaff) May 15, 2024
