    35 British Tweets That Cracked Us Up This Week

    "Lady Bridgerton taking care of her 7 kids but couldn’t collect Tracy Beaker from the dumping ground"

    Hanifah Rahman
    by Hanifah Rahman

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1.

    Remember when we used to dedicate an entire album on Facebook to a night out? It would be called like “We’re on a boaat muthafuckas” and it would just be 32 blurry images of people you vaguely knew doing Jägerbombs. We really didn’t give a fuck back then, did we

    — Alice Etches (@aliceetches) May 19, 2024
    2.

    it's giving theresa may pic.twitter.com/m3NFfVu0iT

    — Emma Szewczak (@EmmaSzewczak) May 19, 2024
    3.

    Meet me at the ecclesiastical Superdrug pic.twitter.com/ajpIi80rkN

    — Shrieking Tinman (@phased_bemused) May 18, 2024
    4.

    Welcome back The X Factor https://t.co/Y2geAiur8N

    — Liam 🌹 (@LiamGaughan98) May 20, 2024
    5.

    Orlando Bloom looks like your nephew Ian who says ‘plenty of irons in the fire’ when you ask him how work’s going pic.twitter.com/pwOFU180vp

    — Claire Meadows FRSA 🎬🖋️ (@CL_Meadows) May 20, 2024
    6.

    Madonna, as her marriage to Guy Ritchie fell apart: https://t.co/oaR0NMpXtO

    — Dashiell M. Silva (@dashiellsilva) May 20, 2024
    7.

    Sorry these notes are clearly too big? Who has a wallet this size? Can this government do anything right? https://t.co/wsi14zmvZV

    — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) May 22, 2024
    8.

    ‘I’ve called a general election by mistake’ pic.twitter.com/8C7NWFaCFb

    — Toby Earle 🇺🇦 Threads tobyontv (@TobyonTV) May 22, 2024
    9.

    video lighting is my passion https://t.co/A2OC7Momec

    — Hugh Brechin (@HughRBrechin) May 22, 2024
    10.

    11.

    Rishi screaming at his weather app pic.twitter.com/z9joSFhiEe

    — Gwdihŵ 🦉 (@youwouldknow) May 22, 2024
    12.

    Used to be you could wash your pots and pans immediately after use and be done with it. But you can't anymore. Because of soak

    — 🌶️ (@roxxycleopatra) May 20, 2024
    13.

    back in the good old days you used to be able to get a direct train from birmingham to manchester. but they won’t let you do that anymore. because of stoke

    — mj (@bigdybbukenergy) May 22, 2024
    14.

    cant even scroll this website in peace anymore. because of joke https://t.co/nlVyWEdf9M

    — Ieah ⎕ 🇵🇸 (@pitbullstan69) May 23, 2024
    15.

    Saqid Khan's London. https://t.co/ofK1ziJa7t

    — Olly (@ClassAOlly14) May 22, 2024
    16.

    What’s wrong babe? You haven’t touched your Terry’s chocolate orange and lettuce baguette 😔 pic.twitter.com/q3avsfOt5B

    — Josh (@joshpearson180) May 23, 2024
    17.

    A Labour intern is already cooking up the worst 4th of July graphic you’ve seen in your life. Sir Keir as Uncle Sam or some shit.

    — Evan (@EvanMcFarlane) May 22, 2024
    18.

    Rishi bringing up the furlough scheme... it's giving desperation... it's giving bringing up a drink you bought someone on a night out 4 years ago

    — Louis Staples (@LouisStaples) May 22, 2024
    19.

    pic.twitter.com/GNfaAwuYM4

    — Pundamentalism (@Pundamentalism) May 22, 2024
    20.

    Tell you what, Ruth Langford doesn't hang about but good on her I say! pic.twitter.com/Gd6xMyGPWK

    — 𝑆𝐼𝐴𝑁 𝑇𝐻𝑌𝑀𝐸𝑆 🫧 (@SianThymes) May 25, 2024
    21.

    Me on any service from Euston to Piccadilly https://t.co/8sHaXnnc4F

    — Glen 🌛 (@RALENTlS) May 25, 2024
    22.

    Someone brought in a tub of those little M&S flapjacks to work about 7 years ago, I said I liked them, and it's somehow become lore over time that I'm an absolute flapjack fiend, I cannot escape my fate as the office flapjack guy

    — RopesToInfinity (@RopesToInfinity) May 24, 2024
    23.

    British people are sooo funny. This man walked into a guy’s vape cloud and then called the vaper a Thomas the Tank Engine Twat 😭

    — Mon (@MonroweM) May 24, 2024
    24.

    This looks like the third or fourth tweet in a thread that promised to make Sunak look smaller for every 100 likes. https://t.co/Enfnvw9YM6

    — Connor Ewing (@ConnorMEwing) May 23, 2024
    25.

    Back in your da's local after your 1st year away at uni pic.twitter.com/CRDjM2f0EB

    — Duncan (@ketaminedrams) May 24, 2024
    26.

    Platty joobs, cozzie livs and now genny lec? 😭😂 as much as I complain, i love this country and I’m never leaving 😂😂😂

    — maxine 🇵🇸 (@maxinethepoet) May 22, 2024
    28.

    Lady Bridgerton taking care of her 7 kids but couldn’t collect Tracy Beaker from the dumping ground???

    — OLONI BABY 💋 (@Oloni) May 20, 2024
    29.

    Can't sleep because I can't stop trying to work out how it can be possible for 11 people to be living upstairs in the Queen Vic in EastEnders

    — Amy Van Gar (@amyvangar) May 21, 2024
    30.

    Me as a young boy to my father: https://t.co/R8p6QViPJe

    — Y (@tinscognito__) May 21, 2024
    31.

    Watched the first couple seconds of this on mute and though Dave had been blown up mid-speech https://t.co/oLJlEjCSG5

    — Calgie (@christiancalgie) May 21, 2024
    32.

    Big Dave Batista is starting to look like that bloke in the caravan from Gogglebox pic.twitter.com/3gdj7JQwum

    — Paul McDonald (@Paul_R_McDonald) May 21, 2024
    33.

    Ryanair moving the stairs away after I didn’t pay the £8.99 extra to use them https://t.co/wXRayclU0y

    — Andrew (@andy_cov93) May 15, 2024
    34.

    Rishi Sunak announcing the general election pic.twitter.com/sIaMpedqIz

    — Harrison Brocklehurst (@harrisonjbrock) May 22, 2024
    35.

    Gregg Wallace at 2pm every Saturday https://t.co/HVTCCO5OIL

    — ™Wardy (@td_ward) May 14, 2024
    36.

    Tupperware after you put pasta in it once pic.twitter.com/hZW3PkvMSW

    — Ross McCafferty (@RossMcCaff) May 15, 2024
    Thumbnail credit: Nickelodeon