From Amy Winehouse To Elton John – Biopics That People Loved, And Others That Missed The Mark

TV and Movies·Posted on 14 Jan 2024From Amy Winehouse To Elton John – Biopics That People Loved, And Others That Missed The MarkYes, Blonde will be discussed.by Hanifah RahmanBuzzFeed StaffLinkFacebookPinterestTwitterMail The upcoming Amy Winehouse biopic, Back to Black, released its first teaser trailer this week. View this video on YouTube youtube.com The biopic stars Marisa Abela as Amy, is directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson, and according to Variety, it'll focus on Amy’s life in London in the early ‘00s, following her journey to fame. The biopic, which will be released in April, has already faced some criticism, with fans being sceptic that the film with do Amy's legacy justice. Daniel Boczarski / Redferns / Getty Images And when it comes to biopics, sometimes they hit the mark, and sometimes they miss – here are some that got it right and others that were way off. Hit – The Theory of Everything Universal Pictures The Theory of Everything delves into the extraordinary life of renowned physicist Stephen Hawking, played by Eddie Redmayne. The biopic has been praised for its emotional depth and Redmayne's transformative performance. The film beautifully captures Hawking's groundbreaking work in physics, his personal struggles with ALS, and the enduring love story with his first wife, Jane Wilde. Redmayne's portrayal earned him an Academy Award, and the film stands as a testament to the power of human resilience and the pursuit of knowledge. Miss – Nina RLJ Entertainment Nina, a biopic on the life of legendary singer Nina Simone, faced significant backlash for its casting choices and portrayal of the iconic artist. Starring Zoe Saldana as Simone, the film was criticised for the use of prosthetic makeup to alter Zoe's appearance, raising concerns about racial insensitivity. Additionally, the film received a meagre 2% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with one review stating, "Nina does a disservice to the powerful legacy of Nina Simone, reducing her story to a poorly executed and tone-deaf biopic." Hit – Rocketman Paramount Pictures Rocketman takes audiences on a musical odyssey through the extraordinary life of Elton John, portrayed by Taron Egerton. With an 89% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, the film is celebrated for its vibrant musical sequences and honest depiction of Elton John's life. Taron's electrifying performance, combined with the film's fantastical approach to storytelling and exploration of John's personal struggles, resonated with audiences worldwide, making it a biopic that truly rocked the cinematic world. Miss – Bohemian Rhapsody 20th Century Fox Bohemian Rhapsody, a biopic celebrating the iconic band Queen and its lead singer Freddie Mercury, received mixed reviews despite Rami Malek's Academy Award-winning performance. While some praised Rami's portrayal, the film faced criticism for its portrayal of Mercury's life, with accusations of glossing over certain aspects of his personal life and rearranging historical events. Hit – The Wolf of Wall Street Paramount Pictures Directed by Martin Scorsese and starring Leonardo DiCaprio, The Wolf of Wall Street is a high-octane biographical black comedy that explores the extravagant and controversial life of stockbroker Jordan Belfort. The Wolf of Wall Street delves into the excesses of Wall Street, providing a wild ride through Belfort's rise and fall, leaving audiences both entertained and reflective. Miss – All Eyez On Me Voltage Pictures All Eyez On Me, a biographical film chronicling the life of rapper Tupac Shakur, faced criticism for its lacklustre storytelling and inaccurate portrayal of key events. Despite a strong performance by Demetrius Shipp Jr. as Tupac, the film received a lukewarm 16% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Critics noted that the film struggled to capture the complexity of Tupac's character, with reviews commenting that the film took only a superficial look into Tupac's legacy, not doing it justice. Hit – Schindler’s List Universal Pictures Steven Spielberg's masterful biopic, Schindler’s List, is a haunting and powerful portrayal of Oskar Schindler's efforts to save Jewish people during the Holocaust. With a remarkable 97% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, the film is lauded for its historical accuracy and emotional impact. The film's meticulous attention to detail and the heartbreaking performances of its cast, particularly Liam Neeson as Schindler, make it an enduring cinematic masterpiece. Miss – House of Gucci Universal Pictures House of Gucci, directed by Ridley Scott and featuring an ensemble cast led by Lady Gaga and Adam Driver, attempted to delve into the scandalous history of the Gucci family. Despite its star-studded lineup, the film received mixed reviews. Critics highlighted pacing issues, a lack of depth in character development, and an uneven tone that left audiences confused. Hit – Gandhi Columbia Pictures Richard Attenborough's Gandhi, starring Ben Kingsley, is an epic biopic that chronicles the life of Mahatma Gandhi and his role in India's struggle for independence. Since its release in 1982, the film has been celebrated for its sweeping narrative and Kingsley's transformative performance. Gandhi stands as a cinematic achievement, providing a comprehensive and moving portrayal of one of history's most well-known figures. Miss – Blonde Netflix Even before its release Blonde faced a lot of scepticism, and things didn't get much better from there. While Ana de Armas' performance was praised, audiences and critics weren't happy with the abrasive, and somewhat callous exploration into Marilyn's inner life. Hit – Ali Initial Entertainment Group Ali, directed by Michael Mann and starring Will Smith, is a gripping biopic that immersed audiences into the exhilarating and tumultuous life of boxing legend Muhammad Ali. The film received acclaim for Will Smith's transformative performance. Will's portrayal captured Ali's charisma, conviction, and the challenges he faced both inside and outside the ring. The film expertly navigates Ali's political activism, personal struggles, and legendary boxing matches, leaving viewers both entertained and moved by the larger-than-life character it portrayed. Will you be watching Back To Black? Let us know your thoughts on biopics in the comments!