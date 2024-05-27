14 Actors Who Faced Lifelong Fears For The Sake Of Their Films

1.Just like Ron Weasley, Rupert Grint has a serious case of arachnophobia, which led to the production team making some changes to the making of The Chamber of Secrets – the initial plan was to use real spiders, but after Rupert had a panic attack when one was on his leg, the team went down the visual effects route.
Check out Rupert following the spiders:
2.As a child, Kristen Stewart fell off a horse, resulting in a broken and dislocated elbow, so it’s no surprise that she wasn’t too keen on the prospect of riding a horse in Snow White and the Huntsman.
Here's a behind-the-scenes look at Kristen working with the horses:
4.If you’ve seen Crazy, Stupid Love, you’d imagine the filming of the Dirty Dancing lift scene would be pretty straightforward, but that wasn’t the case for Emma Stone – an internalised fear of being lifted high up caused her to have a meltdown on set.
Watch the Dirty Dancing homage in action:
5.When she signed on to star in Top Gun: Maverick, Jennifer Connelly was under the impression that her character wouldn’t be leaving the tarmac. She was reluctant to admit her fear of flying to Tom Cruise, but it was his presence that helped her through the scene.
Here's the cast breaking down the P-51 scenes:
6.A childhood incident left Jennifer Aniston with a big fear of going underwater, which made filming the water therapy scene in Cake – which took 30 takes to get right – an experience she described as the hardest day in her life.
The pool scene in action:
7.Despite being THE scream queen, Jamie Lee Curtis is so deeply afraid of horror movies she refuses to watch them, but she’s managed to work the lifelong fear to her favour.
Here's Jamie Lee showing us exactly why she earned her title:
8.The idea of being buried alive is terrifying, so it’s not really a surprise that Ryan Reynolds – who’s claustrophobic – had a pretty terrible ordeal while filming Buried.
This is the trailer for Buried – watch if you wanna feel uncomfortable.
Here's Christian donning the suit for the first time:
10.Lupita Nyong’o’s character in The 355 courageously tackles challenges with ease, but behind the scenes, Lupita had to overcome her own fear of heights when it came to filming the stunts.
Check out some of Lupita's impressive stunts in the trailer:
11.Sandra Bullock is a self-described white-knuckle air passenger, and while she faced her fear of flying head-on in Gravity, it wasn’t an easy ride.
Sandra Bullock in action:
12.We all know that Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom had that one scene where there were loads of bugs. What you might not know is that Kate Capshaw had to take a valium to get through the sheer amount of bugs that were crawling through her clothes.
Here's the shiver-inducing scene:
13.Landing the lead role in role in the Spider-Man movies led to Tobey Maguire facing a plethora of personal phobias, including his fear of heights and an aversion to insects.
Check out Tobey facing terrifying heights here:
