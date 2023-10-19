17 Famous People You Probably Didn't Realise Were In These Movies

We recently asked members of the BuzzFeed Community which actors they were surprised to learn had roles in movies before they reached super-fame. Here's what they said.
1. Long before his Sex Education days, Asa Butterfield played the son of a Nazi general in The Boy in Striped Pyjamas.
2. Rami Malek played Pharaoh Ahkmenrah in Night at the Museum, complete with a pretty convincing English accent.
5. Steve Carrell had a tiny role as a police officer in the teen movie Sleepover.
6. Ben Affleck was a high school basketball player in the Buffy the Vampire Slayer movie.
7. A fresh-faced Timothée Chalamet took on the role of young Tom in Interstellar
8. Joe Mangianello played Peter's bully in Spider-Man.
9. Long before she starred in Stranger Things Natalia Dyer played the daughter of Hannah's stalker in The Hannah Montana Movie.
10. Ashley Tisdale had a walk-on role in Donnie Darko.
11. Brie Larson played an '80s mean girl in 13 Going on 30.
12. As did a baby-faced Ashley Benson.
13. You may not have noticed that Sandra Oh was the principal in The Princess Diaries.
14. Jack Gleeson had the groundbreaking role of "Little Boy" in Batman Begins.
15. A pre That '70s Show Mila Kunis had a lil part in Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves.
16. Scarlett Johansson played the mean big sister in Home Alone 3.
17. A pre-teen Keira Knightley played Padme's decoy in Star Wars: Episode I, and honestly I can't think of anyone better to play a Natalie Portman look-alike.
Note: Submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.