    17 Famous People You Probably Didn't Realise Were In These Movies

    Proof that there are no small parts.

    Hanifah Rahman
    by Hanifah Rahman

    BuzzFeed Staff

    We recently asked members of the BuzzFeed Community which actors they were surprised to learn had roles in movies before they reached super-fame. Here's what they said.

    1. Long before his Sex Education days, Asa Butterfield played the son of a Nazi general in The Boy in Striped Pyjamas.

    Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

    megantownsend

    2. Rami Malek played Pharaoh Ahkmenrah in Night at the Museum, complete with a pretty convincing English accent.

    20th Century Fox

    "He already showed so much talent back then."

    heyeveryone27

    3. Before he became a '90s heartthrob, Leonardo DiCaprio was in Critters 3.

    New Line Home Video

    xx28xx

    4. Elijah Wood played an adorable kid in Back to the Future II.

    Universal Pictures

    rsmith8235

    5. Steve Carrell had a tiny role as a police officer in the teen movie Sleepover.

    MGM Distribution Co.

    "I haven’t seen the movie in years and I didn’t know who he was back then so seeing it now is so weird."

    hansuzanne

    6. Ben Affleck was a high school basketball player in the Buffy the Vampire Slayer movie.

    20th Century Fox

    marinas6

    7. A fresh-faced Timothée Chalamet took on the role of young Tom in Interstellar

    Warner Bros. Pictures

    tomvyto

    8. Joe Mangianello played Peter's bully in Spider-Man.

    Sony Pictures Releasing

    jsalazar17

    9. Long before she starred in Stranger Things Natalia Dyer played the daughter of Hannah's stalker in The Hannah Montana Movie.

    Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

    "I didn’t recognise her until she made a surprised face at seeing Hannah!"

    jannu313

    10. Ashley Tisdale had a walk-on role in Donnie Darko.

    Pandora CinemaNewmarket Films

    valezabakolli

    11. Brie Larson played an '80s mean girl in 13 Going on 30.

    Sony Pictures Releasing

    hanifahrahman

    12. As did a baby-faced Ashley Benson.

    Sony Pictures Releasing

    e48c2e07d8

    13. You may not have noticed that Sandra Oh was the principal in The Princess Diaries.

    Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

    zippy135

    14. Jack Gleeson had the groundbreaking role of "Little Boy" in Batman Begins.

    Warner Bros. Pictures

    "It came out six years before the GoT premiered."

    elenap4d9cd6f74

    15. A pre That '70s Show Mila Kunis had a lil part in Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves.

    Walt Disney Pictures

    jessiep4a178bc93

    16. Scarlett Johansson played the mean big sister in Home Alone 3.

    20th Century Fox

    hanifahrahman

    17. A pre-teen Keira Knightley played Padme's decoy in Star Wars: Episode I, and honestly I can't think of anyone better to play a Natalie Portman look-alike.

    20th Century Fox

    personallyhannahnystrom

    Note: Submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.

    Want to be featured in similar posts? Follow the BuzzFeed Community on Facebook and Twitter! Don't forget to tell us your favourite golden oldie in the comments!

    Thumbnail credits: Greg Doherty / Mike Marsland 