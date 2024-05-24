    15 Actors Who Added Their Own Touch To A Scene, And Made It Iconic

    1. Cameron Diaz and Eddie Murphy in Shrek

    Dreamworks

    It’s hard to imagine there’s much room for going rogue when it comes to animation, but not in the case of Shrek. Remember when Fiona burped? Well, that wasn’t planned – while in the studio, the cans of coke got the better of Cameron and she just let it out, and she and Eddie made it sound good! The pair’s improv went over so well that they ended up animating it and leaving it in the final product.

    2. Woody Harrelson and Elizabeth Banks in The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2

    Lionsgate

    The Haymitch and Effie kiss came as a (welcome) surprise to most fans, and it wasn’t even in the script! Woody and Elizabeth had planned it out together, and even did a take where they didn’t kiss, just in case. Luckily the director loved it, and the rest is history.

    3. Ralph Fiennes in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2

    Warner Bros.

    The awkward Draco/Voldemort is hard to forget, but if it wasn’t for Ralph’s improvisation, we never would have seen it. In his memoir, Tom Felton revealed that they’d shot about 40 takes of the scene, and things would go a little differently each time. Recalling his shock he said: “He put his own arms around me and gave me perhaps the most uninviting hug ever captured on film. Even on set it chilled me. A hug from Voldemort was scary for Draco, and it was equally awkward for Tom. It gave me goosebumps then, and the memory gives me goosebumps now."

    4. Florence Pugh in Hawkweye

    Disney+

    If you follow Florence on Insta, you know she’s a bit of a culinary sensation, and we can thank her love of flavour for this endearing little trait of Yelena Belova. Yep, Florence keeps hot sauce in her bag, and that’s why we see it on screen. Director Bertie revealed that the hot sauce was thrown randomly, and they were all shocked when Flo added it to her prop food: “The hot sauce was right there. Then Florence was, 'Well this now needs to go on the mac and cheese.' We were like, 'Oh gosh, really? For this many takes?' She goes, 'I love hot sauce.' We go, 'That's a big, punchy, bold decision to make.' She did not complain once.”

    5. Andrew Garfield and Zendaya in Spider-Man: No Way Home

    Sony Pictures Releasing

    No Way Home was full of emotional moments, and we can thank improv for some of the most touching scenes. Namely, the moment after Peter saves MJ, and the pair share a heartfelt tribute to Gwen, and the now-iconic “I love you guys” from Peter to his fellow Peters, which Andrew Garfield decided to freestyle with (which explains why Tom Holland and Toby Maguire looked so taken aback).

    6. Anthony Hopkins in The Silence of the Lambs

    Orion Pictures

    Hannibal’s hiss is easily one of the creepiest things we see from him, and it wasn’t even planned! While filming, Anthony Hopkins had been throwing in unsettling noises to add to his character’s eeriness while filming, unaware that they’d make the final cut, but we’re happy (and creeped out) that they did.

    7. Gerard Butler in 300

    Warner Bros. Pictures

    I don’t remember much about 300, but “THIS. IS. SPARTA!” is etched into my brain. The line itself was technically scripted, but that delivery wasn’t on the cards until Gerard let loose. He revealed that they’d done a fair amount of takes delivering the line in a "monotone growl", before asking for another go. It’s iconic now, but it definitely caught the cast, crew, and director Zack Snyder by surprise, as Gerard recalled: “I turn around and all my army are literally like this [hands over his mouth hiding laughter], and I go up to Zack and I go, ‘That was too much?’ And he goes, ‘Yeah! But it was awesome!'”

    8. Angela Bassett in Black Panther

    Walt Disney StudiosMotion Pictures

    The Jabari barking at Agent Ross is easily one of the funniest moments from the first Black Panther, and we can thank Angela Bassett for that. Director Ryan Coogler revealed that it wasn’t scripted, recalling “When we first ran through it, the scene wasn't working. Angela only had a line or two in that scene, if any at all. And she was actually able to see, coming from the sidelines, what the problem was. She was able to pull me to the side and diagnose it and we ended up coming up with a great solution, it actually gave birth to a really great moment. It came from an observation that Angela had watching from the side of the scene.” I guess she really did do the thing (sorry, couldn’t resist).

    9. Gene Wilder in Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory

    Paramount Pictures

    I’m sure you’ll agree that there’s something irresistibly eerie about the 1971 film, and we can thank Gene Wilder, in part, for that. When he was offered the part, he agreed to take it on one condition: that his character had a cane. At first, director Mel Stuart was confused by this stipulation, but after Gene explained himself he went for it, and that’s why we saw Willy Wonka trip-somersault out of the factory.

    10. Julie Andrews and Hector Elizondo in The Princess Diaries

    Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

    The clandestine romance between Queen Clarisse and Joe is one of the most charming b-plots of a teen movie, and if it wasn’t for the two actors deciding to have a bit of fun with their characters, it never would have happened. According to Hector, in the original script, Joe was “just a guy who drove a limo,” but that began to evolve because he and Julie got on so well, and the rest is history!

    11. Jack Nicholson in The Shining

    Columbia-EMI-Warner Distributors

    There are few people that wouldn’t instantly associate “Here’s Johnny” with The Shining, but that iconic line wasn’t part of Kubrick’s plan. People of a certain age will know that back in the day, the host of The Tonight Show, Johnny Carson, announced himself like that, and Jack Nicholson thought borrowing the line during his character’s breakdown would add to the terror. Though Kubrick took a bit of convincing, the line made it in, and now no one associates it with The Tonight Show.

    12. Heath Ledger in The Dark Knight

    Warner Bros. Pictures

    Heath’s performance as the Joker is unforgettable for many reasons, one of which being his improvisations, which included the now-iconic sarcastic slow clap. Christopher Nolan opened up about his impressive process, telling Radio 1, “We watched him sort of develop it with the wardrobe and the makeup and everything and kind of—you know, I got to be a part of that creative process which was great fun, but on set there were always moments like that clapping, or things he would do with his voice.”

    13. Joaquin Phoenix in Joker

    Warner Bros. Pictures

    It seems the Joker is the kind of role that just lends itself to improv, because Joaquin threw a lot of his own ideas in when he embodied the role in 2019. One of the many notable (and unsettling) instances is where we see Arthur dancing after he’s committed murder. Director Todd Phillips revealed that originally, we were supposed to see Arthur talking to himself in the mirror, but he and Joaquin decided to change it to show how the character was processing his violence.

    14. Robert Downey Jr. in Avengers: Endgame

    Walt Disney Motion Pictures

    “I love you 3000” broke hearts all around the world and it’s one of the most iconic lines of the MCU, but it originated in the Downey home. Robert recalled that he borrowed the adorable phrase from his son, saying; “It was something that I think Exton, my now-8-year-old, used to say to me, and a lot of kids say, you know? It’s before they can quantify love they just think of the biggest number they know, and it’s usually like 2,000 or 3,000, whatever, and it turned out to be really significant.”

    15. Emily Blunt in The Devil Wears Prada

    20th Century Fox

    We can thank a mean mum for one of Emily’s most iconic moments from The Devil Wears Prada – remember when she told Andy to shut up? Well, that wasn’t originally planned. In an interview, Emily revealed how it came to be, saying; “I guess I steal from people I meet. Like, I saw a mother speaking to her child in a supermarket when we were shooting. And it’s a line that gets quoted back to me now. She yelled at her kid and she kind of opened and closed her hand and she goes, ‘Yeah, I’m hearing this, and I want to hear this.’ I went and put it in a movie.” Iconic.

