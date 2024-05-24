15 Actors Who Added Their Own Touch To A Scene, And Made It Iconic

4.
Florence Pugh in Hawkweye
5.
Andrew Garfield and Zendaya in Spider-Man: No Way Home
6.
Anthony Hopkins in The Silence of the Lambs
8.
Angela Bassett in Black Panther
9.
Gene Wilder in Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory
10.
Julie Andrews and Hector Elizondo in The Princess Diaries
11.
Jack Nicholson in The Shining
12.
Heath Ledger in The Dark Knight
13.
Joaquin Phoenix in Joker
14.
Robert Downey Jr. in Avengers: Endgame
15.
Emily Blunt in The Devil Wears Prada
Don't forget to tell us your favourite ad-libs and improvisations in the comments below!