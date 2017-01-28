Airbnb Is Offering Free Housing To Those Turned Away By Trump’s Refugee Ban
“Not allowing countries or refugees into America is not right, and we must stand with those who are affected,” CEO Brian Chesky said on Facebook.
This evening Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky posted a message on Facebook criticizing President Donald Trump’s executive order temporarily halting the US refugee program. “Not allowing counties or refugees into America is not right, and we must stand with those whoa re affected,” Chesky wrote.
Chesky announced that Airbnb will provide free housing to refugees who have been turned away from US-bound flights, and are not in their “city/country of residence,” he said. Neither Chesky nor Airbnb responded to questions about the specifics of the program. An Airbnb spokesperson told BuzzFeed News that the company “will leverage existing tools and will share details in the next few days.”
The chief executives of several major technology companies have also responded to Trump’s immigration order, with varying degrees of concern, including Mark Zuckerberg, Tim Cook, and Elon Musk.
Here is Chesky’s Facebook post in full:
- A federal judge just ordered a nationwide halt to the deportation of people affected by President Trump's order.
- Protests erupted across the US on Saturday as the impact of Trump's executive order to restrict refugees from Muslim-majority nations set in.
- "God has sent the pig Trump." ISIS told BuzzFeed News they plan to capitalize on Trump's anti-Muslim rhetoric to win more recruits.
- Serena Williams won her 23rd Grand Slam Saturday morning at the Australian Open, beating big sister Venus 🎾🏆
