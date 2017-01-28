Airbnb Is Offering Free Housing To Those Turned Away By Trump’s Refugee Ban

Airbnb Chief Executive Brian Chesky poses for Reuters in Los Angeles, California, U.S. November 17, 2016. REUTERS/Phil McCarten Phil Mccarten / Reuters ID: 10418134

This evening Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky posted a message on Facebook criticizing President Donald Trump’s executive order temporarily halting the US refugee program. “Not allowing counties or refugees into America is not right, and we must stand with those whoa re affected,” Chesky wrote.

Chesky announced that Airbnb will provide free housing to refugees who have been turned away from US-bound flights, and are not in their “city/country of residence,” he said. Neither Chesky nor Airbnb responded to questions about the specifics of the program. An Airbnb spokesperson told BuzzFeed News that the company “will leverage existing tools and will share details in the next few days.”

The chief executives of several major technology companies have also responded to Trump’s immigration order, with varying degrees of concern, including Mark Zuckerberg, Tim Cook, and Elon Musk.

