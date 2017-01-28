Get Our News App
Order A Coffee And We’ll Tell You When You’ll Have…
How Normal Are Your Blow Job Habits Compared To…
Women Got Custom-Made Suits And Looked So Damn…
Caught Cheating - What Would You Do? video
Celebrities Are Reacting To Trump’s Ban With…
One-Pot Ham & Potato Soup
Tech

Airbnb Is Offering Free Housing To Those Turned Away By Trump’s Refugee Ban

“Not allowing countries or refugees into America is not right, and we must stand with those who are affected,” CEO Brian Chesky said on Facebook.

Hamza Shaban
Hamza Shaban
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Caroline O'Donovan
Caroline O'Donovan
BuzzFeed News Reporter

View this image ›

Airbnb Chief Executive Brian Chesky poses for Reuters in Los Angeles, California, U.S. November 17, 2016. REUTERS/Phil McCarten Phil Mccarten / Reuters

This evening Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky posted a message on Facebook criticizing President Donald Trump’s executive order temporarily halting the US refugee program. “Not allowing counties or refugees into America is not right, and we must stand with those whoa re affected,” Chesky wrote.

Chesky announced that Airbnb will provide free housing to refugees who have been turned away from US-bound flights, and are not in their “city/country of residence,” he said. Neither Chesky nor Airbnb responded to questions about the specifics of the program. An Airbnb spokesperson told BuzzFeed News that the company “will leverage existing tools and will share details in the next few days.”

The chief executives of several major technology companies have also responded to Trump’s immigration order, with varying degrees of concern, including Mark Zuckerberg, Tim Cook, and Elon Musk.

Here is Chesky’s Facebook post in full:

Facebook: brianchesky


Check out more articles on BuzzFeed.com!

Hamza Shaban is a technology policy reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Washington, D.C.
Contact Hamza Shaban at Hamza.Shaban@buzzfeed.com.
Caroline O'Donovan is a senior technology reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in San Francisco.
Contact Caroline O'Donovan at caroline.odonovan@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.
More
 
 
In The News Today
Download the BuzzFeed News app
Colleges Are Warning Thousands Of Muslim International Students Not To Travel

by Molly Hensley-Clancy

Connect With Tech
Follow Us On Apple News Subscribe to our RSS feed
More News
More News
Now Buzzing