    Reviewers Love These 6 Plush Blankets, And They're Actually Machine-Washable

    They won't look like roadkill after you wash them.

    Haley Zovickian
    by Haley Zovickian

    HuffPost Staff

    I’m convinced there’s little that a cozy night in with a soft blanket can’t help with. Whenever I’m feeling sad, anxious, or tired, wrapping myself up in a throw helps calm my nerves and feels like a healing hug.

    The only issue is when it comes time to wash your emotional support blanket. It enters your washer as the soft, furry throw you know and love, and leaves your dryer a mangled mess that looks like you found it on the side of the road.

    What’s a blanket-lover like myself to do? Source machine-washable, buttery-soft blankets that will hold their shape and not turn into blanket roadkill, of course.

    I’ve rounded up a bunch of plush blankets worth perusing, including splurge-worthy celebrity-beloved throws and luxurious yet affordable versions. Reviewers say these options hold their own against washers, staying as heavenly soft as the day they were bought. 

    Read on for my top picks — you might just leave with your new go-to throw:

    1. A cult-favorite Barefoot Dreams microfiber blanket

    The blanket
    Amazon

    The Barefoot Dreams blanket is so soft (illegally so, jokes one reviewer) that it’s heralded by celebs like Oprah and the Kardashians. It’s made of plush, cozy microfiber that reviewers deem magically snuggly, and holds up well in the wash when put on a gentle cycle with low heat drying (when you can bear to part from it long enough for a wash, that is).

    Promising review: "Maybe you, too, had a blankie like I did when I was a wee bit of a thing. I never thought I'd have that secure feeling of softness that envelopes one like a loving hug again, but this blanket fulfills the dream. I've bought two as gifts, three sweaters made of the same luscious microfiber, one receiving blanket, and finally gifted myself with a throw two years ago. I use it on the couch, wrapped around me on trips through the cold house, in bed...everywhere. It's like I'm 5 all over again. I do wash it when I can bear to be apart from it. The buttery soft microfiber washes perfectly. Remember, this is a company that got its start manufacturing baby-soft baby items, so it's not a surprise that they have succeeded so well in the adult throw market. I'm just silly about the thing...it's that cozy." —Daisy Miller

    Get it from Amazon for $129.94 (available in more colors and designs).

    2. An affordable Bedsure fleece blanket

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    If you’re on a budget, you simply can’t go wrong with this plush Bedsure fleece blanket, which reviewers call heavenly and costs less than many a drink at your favorite bar or smoothie shop. It’s made of ultra-soft, buttery microfiber that you’ll love cuddling in morning, day, or night, keeping you cozy and warm without feeling too heavy. It's available in many colors and eight sizes.

    Promising review: "Everyone that knows me well (even those who have never even experienced the greatness of this product) knows what I'm referring to when I say 'cloud blanket' because I rave about this product so often! I own three different colors... The material is very, very soft and warm. They've been through the washer and dryer over 15 times each and get abused daily by my dogs, who love to dig in them because they're just so fluffy. I have not seen any loss in quality with all this hard use. They're still the same color, softness, and thickness as the day I got them, and they have maintained all structural integrity. If you often have to share your blanket with friends, family, animals, or house guests, I highly recommend the king size!! They're not too large to use on a couch but can also fit on a queen size bed, no problem. Best blanket I've ever owned or experienced. Worth every penny. Please don't ever stop selling these!" —KarL

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in eight sizes and 33 colors).

    3. Nordstrom's Bliss Plush throw blanket

    Nordstrom

    This throw blanket lives up to its name. It’s made of snuggly, lush polyester that will make your next movie night, phone call with your BFF, or couch work session deliciously comfy (and decisively render this blanket your favorite throw, joining multiple reviewers). Best of all? Reviewers say it washes like a dream. You can choose between seven fresh colors that include staple neutrals and bright accents.

    Promising review: "We all have a ton of blankets, right? But you need this one. It washes so well, and the fringe makes it next level so having a fleece blanket in my 'fancier' living room isn’t out of the realm of possibilities. It’s big enough for my 6-foot-3-tall son and doesn’t fade. Plus, the price is on point!" —Emlove

    Get it from Nordstrom for $29 (available in seven colors).

    4. A plush thermally insulated throw

    Wayfair

    This luxuriously soft blanket is not only incredibly plush thanks to its generous polyester filling, but it’s also thermally insulated to help keep you extra warm and cozy. It’s perfect for your bedroom, guest room, or TV area, and it’s even designed for outdoor use, too. It promises to be as simple as possible to clean, needing only a toss into your washing machine with cold water and a tumble dry on low. It’s available in eight rich colors and two sizes.

    Promising reviews: "Beautiful and so soft and cozy. Love them." —Lois

    "It is perfect and washed up great!!" —Justine

    Get it from Wayfair for $32.99+ (available in two sizes and eight colors).

    5. An Eddie Bauer fleece throw

    Wayfair

    This irresistibly cozy Eddie Bauer blanket sports a unique design meant to emulate cottage living on one side and plush polar fleece on the other to keep you warm through chilly weather. Reviewers love it so much, they say they’re wrapped up in it every chance they get — and it's so comfy that their pets fight over who gets to sleep on it. It's available in four patterns.

    Promising review: "I’m delighted with this product! Great design colors. The perfect weight to make you warm [and] cozy! I washed and dried them right away; the shape color is still perfect. I bought FIVE of them, have no regrets. Ready for cold weather!" —Lana

    Get it from Wayfair for $21.98+ (available in five colors).

    6. A micro-plush fleece blanket

    Walmart

    This blanket is made of two-sided, micro-plush fleece, meaning it’s even thicker and warmer than regular fleece without the heaviness of cotton or scratchiness of wool. It’s buttery soft — staying as soft as the day you bought it, according to reviewers — and incredibly cozy and warm. It comes in 19 colors and up to five sizes.

    Promising reviews: "I was very surprised and pleased with my new blankets. I purchased two of them for my home and then purchased two more for my grandchildren. They are very, very soft, and the colors are true and even more vibrant than the picture shows. I washed them, and there was no shedding in the dryer and were as soft as when I took them out of the package. Definitely pleased." —Lynn

    Get it from Walmart for $19.99+ (available five sizes and 25 colors).

    Reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.