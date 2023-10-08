These 49 Practical Products Must Have Been Crafted By A Genius

1. An automatic, hands-free electric can opener to open your cans easily and smoothly, without leaving those low-key terrifying razor sharp edges that are kinda an accident waiting to happen. (Instead, it rounds the edges!) All you gotta do is press a button.
Promising review: "I bought this for my mother, who has some problems with arthritis, and when we gathered around to see if it worked, we were all pretty impressed. It left the edge of the can crimped in a way that avoids those sharp edges, which I personally have been sliced by several times. At first, it didn't seem like it was working, but then we lifted it and boom! Open can. I might get one for myself, honestly." —Rachel C.
Kitchen Mama is a small biz whose products aim to make cooking a little easier.
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in four colors).
2. A security-boosting blackout stamp roller for covering up your sensitive information, so you can finally get rid of that stack of documents emblazoned with your address and personal information that you can't exactly just throw in the recycling.
Each swipe can cover about three lines of text, making it impossible to read from the front or back. Each roller gives up to 1,000 impressions. When it's *finally* time for a refill, you can purchase extra cartridges here.
Promising review: "I read a lot of mixed reviews of other rollers before deciding on this one. Some people mentioned the small size as a problem, but for me it's a plus. I don't have room for a big gadget. I was also put off by rollers that spread the word CONFIDENTIAL, drawing attention to what you're trying to hide. This one uses a pattern of letters that leaves an unintelligible black thicket of lines. I use it every day, and while it still has plenty of ink, I'm glad it is refillable. Highly recommended! Now I can recycle things I used to have to shred and discard." —rainforest
Get it from Amazon for $10.99 (available in four colors, as well as in multipacks).
3. A stainless-steel keychain car escape tool designed to cut through seat belts and break car windows in case of an emergency, because you can never be too safe, especially for under $10.
Promising review: "This little tool is amazing. Pull it from its holster and you can immediately sever a seatbelt with one swipe. More importantly, the spring loaded punch focuses all released energy to a single point of contact. Press the black plunger to any window and apply firm pressure. The release will crystalize the window, allowing for rapid entry or escape. A real need to have on every keychain that one day may save your life." —Thwack
Get it from Amazon for $9.35+ (available in two colors).
4. An ingenious pair of gardening gloves with claws at the end to make digging into soil approximately *checks calculator* 1,000 times easier than using your bare hands or regular gloves.
Plus, reviewers say these gloves actually prevent dirt from getting under their fingernails.
Promising reviews: "I laughed when I first saw the picture of this item. I thought, well if they don’t work I’ll use them for a costume. But they are amazing at pulling weeds. I use mine for those pesky weeds in the rocks. One pull and you get root and all." —cynthia Williams
"I was skeptical about how well these are made. I stand corrected. These are well made and will stand up to years of gardening fun. Besides, even if you never actually dig any dirt with them, they are well worth the exclamations of 'what the heck are THOSE?' from everyone.'" —Regmanabq
Get it from Amazon for $6.88+ (available in three colors and as a pack of two).
5. A waterproof eyeliner stamp makeup artists love as a hack for applying an expert wing perfectly on the first try, because even the pros admit they need help getting this notoriously tricky look right.
One side is the curved wing stamp, and the other is a regular fine tip liner for defining the rest of the eye. It comes in a pack of two, one for each eye.
Promising review: "I can’t even with the 🎉awesomeness🎊 of this product! I live in Florida with the humidity and this DOES NOT BUDGE!!! Easiest eye EVER and perfect for those who have a hard time with this look! Even we makeup artists (I personally have over 20 years experience) will take an easy way out!! Why make it hard when it doesn’t have to be?! That is what I teach in my makeup classes and this will be a STAPLE in my classes!!! Love this so much!!!" —Natalee Goehrig
The Flick Stick comes from New Zealand-based brand and small biz Lovoir Beauty.
Get it from Amazon for $14.98 (clip the coupon on the product page to save $1; available in three sizes and a combo pack).
6. An indoor fruit fly trap for when washing the dishes and taking out the garbage isn't enough to get rid of your annoying infestation. Put this trap near your kitchen trash, and you'll see a dramatic reduction in fruit flies within a few days.
Each trap lasts up to 45 days.
Promising review: "We get fruit flies every summer, but this year has been the worst by far. They land on any food you leave out, but worst of all...they hover around your face. I've tried a lot of different things, and nothing actually attracts the fruit flies. They're always attracted to everything except the bait that I put out! I bought four of these little apple-shaped fruit fly traps and filled them with the bottle of Terro bait. Within a week, each trap had at least 20 fruit flies. What's really cool is that you can unscrew the traps to dump the fruit flies out. Once the fruit fly goes in, it can't get out, and that is eliminating a great deal of them. I highly recommend trying these if you are suffering through a fruit fly infestation!" —KZ & SC
Get a pack of four from Amazon for $13.98 (also available in packs six and 12).
7. And an adhesive garbage guard to get rid of the flies and maggots circling your outdoor garbage can. Stick this inside your bin, and it'll release an odorless vapor that'll kill insects for up to four months.
This product is designed for use in outdoor or garage trash bins and dumpsters. Do not use in areas where people or pets will be for an extended period of time.
Promising review: "It’s what everyone says; perfect. I live on the Gulf Coast of Mississippi — hot, humid, and plenty of moisture in the air. My garage, where my trash cans are kept, opens to a large wooded area. Lots of flies. Regardless of washing them out weekly, using bags with ties, or making sure to rinse meat packages and such, my trash cans were fly heaven and laden with maggots around trash time. Well, I stuck these where everyone said to, underneath the lid. In less than TWO days there were no flies or maggots. NONE!! Now, you might open the lid and have one flying around, but he won’t last long. Seriously, this stuff works better than described." —ztennyson
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
8. ~Uber-satisfying~ and mega-affordable hydrocolloid pimple patches that'll suck the gunk out of acne that has come to a head. Plus, (crucially) they protect deep, under-the-skin pimples from wandering or picking fingers, which can inadvertently inflame blemishes more by adding dirt and bacteria to irritated skin. These are one of the best skincare purchases I've ever made, and reviewers agree.
I have used these for years, and I literally buy them in bulk so that I'm never caught without them. I really can't sing the praises of these enough — they make my cystic acne heal faster, whether by sucking puss out of active breakouts or by curbing the beginning of pimples through keeping my hands the heck off them. I like to keep them on overnight, and they're clear and unobtrusive enough that I'll usually use them during the day when needed, too. Different sizes are included so you can customize to different blemish sizes, or simply use smaller patches during the daytime and larger ones at night, lol. This is the product I'm constantly raving to my friends about, and TL;DR: It's my desert island item. You cannot go wrong with these. Plus, they're super affordable for the amount you get, and especially for the benefit they provide.
Promising review: "I’ve bought this product multiple times over the last couple of years because they really, truly work. I’m a (now) 37-year-old who still gets breakouts, including painful cystic acne at times. I sleep with these babies on, and in the morning, the size and redness is usually 50%–75% better. If it’s a larger breakout or a cyst, I repeat the process and have been known to wear these to work — depending on location of the pimple. They really are great and makes having acne in your mid-late thirties less stressful. They’re usually gone in one to two days with these patches! Highly recommend!" —Lauren Kerley
Get a pack of three (72 pimple patches total) from Amazon for $8.74.
9. And XL acne cover patches for those full T-zone breakouts that are too big for regular-size patches to treat. Made with hydrocolloid to help pull out pus and gunk from pimples, the patches also contain tea tree oil and calendula to aid in soothing inflamed skin and redness.
Reviewers say they're also lifesavers for calming painful, itchy chemo rashes. You can use them on the face or body.
Promising review: "These will clear up your face in eight hours! The large patches are good for cheeks and chins and don't fall off. Love these." —Shelley Fladry
Avarelle is a small business that aims to make the best skincare that's also honest and affordable. All their products are vegan and cruelty-free!
Get 8 extra-large patches from Amazon for $8.49.
10. A Shark Tank–approved pair of weighted bangles you can wear on your wrists or ankles to give you an added workout while you do literally anything else — cook dinner, run errands, text, or simply stomp around your office to avoid working.
Former BuzzFeed Shopping writer Brittany Ross has these: "I got the 2-pound weights as a Christmas gift, and as someone who is ~not~ the most enthusiastic when it comes to most forms of exercise, I think these are a great option if you want to get a little more out of even a simple walk around the block. Not only are they aesthetically pleasing with their pretty colors and matte finish, but they're also quite comfortable, given that they're adding extra resistance to your movements. I highly recommend if you want to make things a little more challenging for yourself while feeling good about wearing them in public. I got several compliments on them while I was out and about!"
Promising review: "I fell in love with the color selection and decided to give them a shot. They're one of my favorite purchases to date, because I use these ALL. THE. TIME. When I'm cleaning, organizing, or doing little chores around the house, I slip these on for subtle extra resistance, and when I'm doing bodyweight workouts, I have them on. They are so comfortable, and I can tell they've been helping me. I can't recommend them enough <3." —Ashley
Get a set of two weights from Amazon for $55+ (available in seven colors and as 1 or 2 pounds).
11. A water bottle cup holder adapter to enlarge your car's cup holder so your 40-ounce bottle can ride securely alongside you, 'cause nothing ruins a car ride faster than when your drink won't fit.
Its adjustable base extends to fit the size of your current cup holder, and then has another base on top for your drink to fit into. It fits 32-ounce and 40-ounce bottles.
I've been wanting one of these for awhile, and finally, after one too many times trying to balance my coffee on top of the cup holder...and then on top of my dashboard...only for it to fall pitifully to the ground, I bit the bullet. It's been worth every penny. My mug is secure, safe, and easily in arms reach, and it even has a little opening for my mug's handle. I love this thing, and I'm already budgeting for another one so my coffee and water can ride side-by-side.
Promising review: "I bought this for my boyfriend who has a 40-ounce HydroFlask that doesn’t fit his cup holder, so it just rolls around his floorboards and he usually forgets it in the car. This is such an intelligent design, well-crafted and thoughtful. The twist-to-adjust base is genius. It also has a notch for cups with handles. Amazingly well thought out. It fits perfectly, it’s sturdy, and I couldn’t be happier about my purchase. Definitely worth it and solves the issue with a perfect design." —Sharon
Swigzy is a small business that makes expandable cup holder adaptors for your car.
Get it from Amazon for $26.99 (available in two colors).
12. An Apple AirTag tracker tile you can attach to your wallet, keys, car, purse, and pets so you can track their location in the encrypted Find My app if they're ever lost. And when an item's misplaced, the app will make the attached AirTag beep until it's found. Crises adverted forever.
Promising review: "We have had our vehicles stolen a couple of times from our apartment building. Woke up one day to go to work, and the truck and trailer were gone. Called the cops who couldn’t do much at the time. We hopped in our family vehicle and followed where the AirTag said it was located. After about an hour, we tracked down and recovered all our stuff. We would have never found anything without these." —Kimberly Bishop
Get a pack of four from Amazon for $88.99.