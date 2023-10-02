Makeup Artists Are Obsessed With These 27 Products And We Refuse To Gatekeep Them

1. A pack of multipurpose dermaplaning razors makeup artists love for shaping eyebrows and removing peach fuzz on cheeks and the upper lip area. It helps make sure your foundation and blush applies *extra* smoothly.
Promising review: "I'm a makeup artist and kept hearing from others about how face shaving (derma-planing) makes makeup look better and makes skin glowy, and decided why not, let's try it! And I'm so impressed! I wish I had a picture of how much white peach fuzz came off in small strokes as I was using this! I loved it as an eyebrow tool, too. It's important to properly cleanse before using as you will be opening up your pores in the process for exfoliating, some of the reviews said they broke out and I imagine it's because they didn't properly cleanse. From research, they recommend not wearing makeup the day you use this and applying moisturizer after. I dipped the blade in rubbing alcohol to sanitize after using, too. I don't know how some reviews said they cut theirselves with this tool, I was nervous to try this because of those reviews but honestly no. Hold the tool at a 45 degree angle, make small strokes downward and hold the skin taut on the area you are shaving, and you'll be fine. Give it a try!" —dl
Get a three-count from Amazon for $5.94 (also available as a pack of nine).
2. The cult-famous Essence Lash Princess mascara that gives truly dramatic length without clumping or flaking. It's cruelty-free, has over *200,000* five-star ratings, and is less than $5. Makeup artists only ask that you keep this holy grail find on the DL.
Promising review: "I am a makeup artist. This mascara outperforms nearly every other mascara I have used, and I am 55 and have purchased and used an innumerable amount of drugstore and specialty mascaras. All the high priced ones are SUPPOSED to do what this very quiet, low marketed very black mascara does; coats every lash, thickens, and lengthens every time and for this price?!?! Sssshhh, don't tell anyone, lol." —Laura Price
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
And check out our full Essence Lash Princess Mascara review for more details.
3. A vegan, pro-approved Maybelline Dark Circles treatment concealer for when you were up all night watching Love Is Blind but need to look like a ~well-adjusted and rested human~ at work. It's medium coverage and wears for up to 12 hours (while simultaneously moisturizing your skin)!
It has an antimicrobial cushion applicator so you can dispense concealer and immediately apply it without a mess.
Promising review: "As a makeup artist using everything under the sun product-wise, I am extremely impressed by this concealer! I use this personally on myself and don't even have to touch the product with my fingers! Blends like a dream and is very light, does not cake in the creases AT ALL, and wears all day perfectly. Totally recommend this to everyone!" —Bioya Shopper
Get it from Amazon for $8.80 (available in 16 shades).
4. A waterproof eyeliner stamp makeup artists love as a hack for applying an expert wing perfectly on the first try, because even the pros admit they need help getting this notoriously tricky look right.
One side is the curved wing stamp, and the other is a regular fine tip liner for defining the rest of the eye. It comes in a pack of two, one for each eye.
Promising review: "I can’t even with the 🎉awesomeness🎊 of this product! I live in Florida with the humidity and this DOES NOT BUDGE!!! Easiest eye EVER and perfect for those who have a hard time with this look! Even we makeup artists (I personally have over 20 years experience) will take an easy way out!! Why make it hard when it doesn’t have to be?! That is what I teach in my makeup classes and this will be a STAPLE in my classes!!! Love this so much!!!" —Natalee Goehrig
The Flick Stick comes from New Zealand-based brand and small biz Lovoir Beauty.
Get it from Amazon for $14.97 (available in three sizes and a combo pack).
5. An eye primer MUAs use to make sure shadow looks on their clients can hold up for hours on end without creasing or smudging. If you don't use primers for your eye makeup yet, trust me, it's game changing — especially if you have oily eyelids like I do.
Promising review: "I am very happy with this purchase! The primer lasted on my client for 14 hours, including 10 hours of on-camera work and running around doing interviews. Pleased as punch! This is what I needed to hear! Finding a good shadow primer is like the holy grail in the life of a makeup artist. I have used many products and wasted a lot of money and I believe I found a winner with Elizabeth Mott’s product! I am thankful and impressed!" —Miss Lilly
Get it from Amazon for $13.99.
6. A multitasking cruelty-free eye cream with a gold-star combo of vitamin C, rosehip oil, and aloe that MUAs use to hydrate under-eyes and help reduce puffiness, fine lines, and dark circles.
Promising review: "I don’t think I’ve ever left a review on Amazon before. This eye cream is THAT good. I worked as a makeup artist for years and am still a product lover. I’ve been using an eye cream daily since I was 19 (over a decade), so have tried lots of brands, and this stuff is phenomenal! It’s now become my go-to cream for my face, eyes, neck, AND décolletage. My skin veers toward dry and I haven’t found a face cream I like as much as this that isn’t $75, so I just use it all over. The jar is big enough for that and a little goes a LONG way. Use this cream twice a day under the eye, and you will fall in love, too. I keep telling people about this and sending them the link so they can buy their own. I just randomly found this on Amazon while browsing and feel like I hit the jackpot. I hope they never stop making it." —L.R.
Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in four sizes).
7. A pack of soft makeup blending sponges makeup artists say work even better than the $20 Beauty Blender, especially at under $2 per sponge. You'll love your new application trick for its efficacy *and* its price.
To use the blending sponge, wet your sponge and squeeze out excess water so that it's damp, not soaking. For extra high-coverage looks, trying using the sponge dry.
Promising review: "I’m a professional makeup artist and I can seriously tell you I will never switch again! These sponges are by far better than brands like Beauty Blenders, Real Techniques, etc. They are not stiff, which makes the makeup apply beautifully and seamlessly. My favorite way to use them is to wet them and wring them out. Order them asap! You won’t regret it :)" —Mabel
Get a pack of six from Amazon for $9.95.
8. And a foundation brush with thousands of dense, soft bristles that MUAs use to apply makeup without streaking or absorbing (read: wasting) any product. YES PLEASE.
This brush is best used wet for applying makeup and can be used on powder or liquid formulas.
Promising reviews: "I was looking for a makeup brush and came across this little gem. I was hesitant for a couple of reasons. First off, the price! I thought surely nothing of quality could come at this price. Also, I wasn't familiar with this brand or type of brush. After reading some reviews and researching a bit more I figured why not. After all, its cheap enough. I was beyond surprised when it arrived. First of all it came in this little container that can be great for travel or just storage in general! Loved that! Then felt the bristles and used it for the first time. Wow! Just wow! It worked amazing. I use it for blending foundation and it works 💯 better than expected. I can't believe how impressed I am with this product. It feels wonderful on my face and is completely easy to do a quick wipe off. Its definitely worth the low price. Give it a try!" —Jennifer Reinhart
"As a professional makeup artist who has worked on actors, this brush saves so much time and it's BETTER than the Beauty Blender. No joke. Try it!!!" —Taylor
Get it from Amazon for $7.999+ (available in nine colors).
9. Maybelline Lip Lifter gloss to give your lips tinted, glossy shine without any annoying stickiness, while simultaneously nourishing with mega-hydrating hyaluronic acid. It's like a perfectly colored lip gloss–lip balm hybrid.
Promising review: "As a pro makeup artist I find myself reaching for these more than any of my lux brand lip products. Literally every shade is gorgeous. The large applicator applies the product smoothly and quickly. I cannot say enough good things about this product. An amazing value. Every client I have introduced these to has reached out to me and told me how much they loved the gloss and immediately purchased additional shades. You will not be disappointed." —Justin Case
Get it from Amazon for $6.98+ (available in 12 shades).
10. A pack of 24-karat gold cooling eye gels packed with hyaluronic acid, collagen, and seaweed that makeup artists love for depuffing and moisturizing the delicate under-eye area, and for helping reduce under-eye circles. TL;DR: These masks are a pro must-have not just because they feature glam 24k gold 🤩 but also because of their seriously powerful results.
Promising review: "As a makeup artist, I’m always trying to find new products to moisturize the under-eye area, which is a particularly dry area for most of my clients. I absolutely love these patches, as they also help with dark under-eye circles! I usually keep them in the fridge so they are cool when I place them on my clients' faces, leave it for 10 minutes and it immediately looks like they got the best facial of their lives!!! Love these masks, can’t live without them! So easy to use, and a great beauty hack for under-eye puffiness and dark circles!!" —Fernanda
Get a pack of 20 pairs from Amazon for $13.97.
11. A bestselling, oil-absorbing facial roller made of real volcanic stone that pros use to quickly mattify skin without disturbing makeup.
The facial roller is also small enough to fit comfortably in your makeup bag.
Promising review: "As a pro makeup artist, I need something super quick for on-set touch ups that won't spill powder everywhere. This thing works great for quick and easy shine control!" —Becky Laschanzky
Get it from Amazon for $12.75.
And check out this pack of natural bamboo charcoal blotting papers for another tried-and-true method for getting rid of facial oil while preserving makeup.
12. A vegan and cruelty-free makeup setting spray that'll have your makeup looking as perfect at the end of the day as it did when you applied it that morning. It promises to extend makeup wear to 16 hours, though reviewers say it works for even longer — and lasts through sleep, sobbing, swimming, and more.
Promising review: "I worked as a makeup artist for years, including with major brands like Lancôme, Clinique, Estée Lauder, Mac, etc. I could not find anything that worked this GREAT! I still get amazed at how busy I can get and at the end of the day, my makeup still looks fresh. So worth the little money spent on this product. I just love it!" —Geri
Get it from Amazon for $7.84+ (available in two sizes).
13. A lightweight yet sturdy eyelash comb to clean up your mascara so your lashes will be neat, clump-free, and look fuller (a *major* improvement over using tweezers, bobby pins, or (god forbid) pins to separate your lashes).
The metal on the comb is anti-rust and easy to clean, and comes with a protective cover for maximum hygiene.
Promising reviews: "As a pro makeup artist, this is an excellent tool to have in my kit. Excellent for removing mascara clumps." —Lady Marina
"One of the best-kept makeup artist secrets." —Karln Savitz
Get it from Amazon for $4.49.
14. A smudge-proof Maybelline matte liquid lipstick so easy to apply, you won't feel like you're even putting on a matte lip — until it's been on your lips a full day after you first applied it, like it was for this makeup artist.
Promising review: "Wow! Very happy and need to order in more colors. I’m a makeup artist and I test longevity of wear on all my makeup. I literally still had lipstick on the following day after putting it on at 3 p.m. the day before. It is matte so if you have dry lips I suggest you exfoliate prior to use. Definitely buy!" —S.S.
Check out BuzzFeed's Maybelline liquid lipstick review for more.
Get it from Amazon for $7.99 (available in 34 colors).
15. A bottle of Tower 28's SOS Daily Rescue spray that MUAs use in their pro and personal kits to balance pH and gently calm inflamed skin. The formula contains hypochlorous acid, a groundbreaking ingredient that strengthens the skin barrier and minimizes irritation, which is also found naturally in our white blood cells.
Spritz on your skin morning and night, or whenever your skin needs a little extra TLC.
I finally bought a bottle of this, and I'm so glad I did. It soothes my parched skin, and I can tell it's calming irritation, too — I recently noticed an incoming perioral dermatitis breakout (an acne-rosacea hybrid that's notoriously difficult to treat), and after a few days of using this, the bumps and redness on my face were completely gone. It saved me from needing to scramble for an expensive treatment, which is kind of unbelievable. It also makes my skin feel more hydrated and more balanced. This thing is understated but mighty, and has a permanent place in my skincare collection.
Promising review: "This is a must-have in both my professional kit and my personal kit. Tower 28 doesn’t disappoint with any of their products and this is no exception. Amazing for prepping your skin before makeup application, helpful in reducing redness and keeping your skin hydrated so makeup looks flawless. Your skin feels instantly refreshed and dewy." —jlopez2397
Tower 28 is an Asian woman-owned business designed for sensitive skin. Their products are free of any sensitivity-causing ingredients, and are also vegan and cruelty-free.
Get it from Sephora or direct from Tower 28 for $12+ (available in mini, full, or value sizes).