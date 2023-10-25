I Truly Think These 39 Products Are *Genius*, So Please Come And Take A Look At 'Em

1. An ingenious two-sided travel cup that is THE answer to the prayers of those of us who are never satisfied with just one beverage. You can fill one compartment with water and the other with iced coffee (or juice, iced tea, lemonade, bubble tea, and more). Basically, you're about to be truly unstoppable.
Promising review: "You NEED this. This product is AMAZING. When I run errands, I hate bringing both a water bottle and coffee tumbler. This product solves that issue. I ran it through my dishwasher to clean it, and the plastic didn’t morph at all. 10/10 recommend!" —Megan Huffman
Get it from Amazon for $11.99 (available in three colors).
2. A set of reusable can lids for transforming your cans of seltzer, soda, and beer into bottled drinks you can take on the go. It'll help keep their carbonation fresh and fizzy, too!
The lids are BPA-free and dishwasher-safe.
Promising review: "I absolutely LOVE these can lids! For years I have wasted soda. In the relentless Texas heat, I would grab an ice cold soda, drink about half to either have it warm up or insects get inside of it. Then I didn't want to finish the second half of the can. If a fly landed on the top, I had to toss it in the trash. If I put the warm can back in the refrigerator, it would not be fresh and bubbly when I went back for it. Now, I don't have to worry about the bugs or the carbonation! These caps also make taking my soda with me in the car a lot more convenient. Excellent idea!" —Michelle S.
Get a set of six from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in five color combinations and in packs of 12).
3. A security-boosting blackout stamp roller to cover up your sensitive information, so you can finally get rid of that stack of documents emblazoned with your address and personal information that you can't exactly just throw in the recycling.
Each swipe can cover about three lines of text, making it impossible to read from the front or back. Each roller gives up to 1,000 impressions. When it's *finally* time for a refill, you can purchase extra cartridges here.
Promising review: "I read a lot of mixed reviews of other rollers before deciding on this one. Some people mentioned the small size as a problem, but for me it's a plus. I don't have room for a big gadget. I was also put off by rollers that spread the word CONFIDENTIAL, drawing attention to what you're trying to hide. This one uses a pattern of letters that leaves an unintelligible black thicket of lines. I use it every day, and while it still has plenty of ink, I'm glad it is refillable. Highly recommended! Now I can recycle things I used to have to shred and discard." —rainforest
Get it from Amazon for $10.99 (available in five colors, as well as in multipacks).
4. An ingenious pair of gardening gloves with claws at the end to make digging into soil approximately *checks calculator* one thousand times easier than using your bare hands or regular gloves.
Promising reviews: "I laughed when I first saw the picture of this item. I thought, well if they don’t work I’ll use them for a costume. But they are amazing at pulling weeds. I use mine for those pesky weeds in the rocks. One pull and you get root and all." —cynthia Williams
"I was skeptical about how well these are made. I stand corrected. These are well made and will stand up to years of gardening fun. Besides, even if you never actually dig any dirt with them, they are well worth the exclamations of 'what the heck are THOSE?" from everyone.'" —Regmanabq
Get it from Amazon for $6.88+ (available in three colors and as a pack of two).
5. And a padded kneeler to protect your knees while you tend to your garden. It flips into a seat for when you need a break from working, and it has huge side pockets for you to store all your tools.
PS: you can also use the side legs to help you stand back up when you're done kneeling!
Promising reviews: "This is perfect for when you need to pull weeds, plant or clean up flowerbeds, or pick berries. as We are seniors and it helps us get up off the ground. If we didn’t have this, we would be setting on the ground until one of us could pull the other up. It is the best item we have ever bought." —CSD
"I’m 70 and have a passion for gardening. Much to my dismay I found when I got down to weed I couldn’t get back up again. This bench tool has made my weeding days enjoyable again…got another 10 years in me!" —RC Miller
Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in two colors and in two versions).
6. A sturdy, lightweight eight-compartment pill organizer for consolidating your prescriptions and just-in-case medicines to keep in your bag, so if you get a surprise migraine (ugh) or forgot to take your morning medication, you'll be covered.
Promising review: "LOVE THESE! They are perfect in every way. It's the pill organizer box I didn't know I needed. They are durable, easy to use, and waterproof! The compartments are a good size and it fits nicely into my bag. I am going on a five-week trip and need to take six different prescription meds and supplements with me. I'm happy to say that I will be well organized with these pill boxes." —Amazon Customer
Get a three-pack from Amazon for $5.78.
7. Bra extenders to add inches of length to your band so you can get a little extra breathing room and extend the life of your favorite bra that's been leaving red marks on your ribcage (the worst).
Promising review: "Bought these for my pregnancy based on a tip from a recently pregnant friend. Total game-changer. Only had to buy a new sized bra once, and then used these for the rest of my pregnancy, as my cup size didn't change any more but omg my ribcage just kept on expanding and expanding to accommodate baby. IMO, these make wearing a regular bra possible during those body-changing portions of pregnancy, saving me money in the long run. Additionally, they work as expected...they clip onto the original spacers easily, they match up with the original hooks really well, and they are very comfortable and easy to use. Best money I've ever spent on Amazon. Buy them, you won't regret it." —Queen Bee
Get a pack of three from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in three colors and in multiple size options).
8. A pair of detergent cap trays to hold the cups between loads and catch the drips from your various laundry soaps, so you won't accidentally step in a puddle of fabric softener anymore.
Tidy-Cup is a woman-owned and family-owned small business founded by Julie Reinhold, who was tired of economy-sized detergent containers dripping all over her laundry room. Her ingenious little drip catchers are made in the USA and can easily be cleaned by rinsing with warm water.
Promising review: "I had no idea I needed this until I saw it on TikTok. Listen, it’s the little things that matter. This little thing saves me the headache of a laundry room mess. I love it. Fits perfectly on my liquid detergent. No more messes!" —Christina
Get a set of two from Amazon for $14.99.
9. A popular long-lasting eyeliner stamp so you can give yourself a perfect cat-eye wing on the first try with next to no effort. Your makeup will look *on point* and put-together even if you're equal parts frazzled and exhausted, and because it's a stamp it'll take only seconds to apply.
One side is the curved wing stamp, and the other is a regular fine tip liner for defining the rest of the eye. It comes in a pack of two, one for each eye.
Promising review: "Got this before a trip I took a few days ago. I have never been able to do wing eyeliner properly so I was excited to try this. It's very pigmented and goes on beautifully! I've tried other liquid eyeliners before and they were so watery and not close to a dark black I wanted at all but this product was great. I did my makeup and put this eyeliner on at 9 a.m., traveled two hours, walked around a city for about three hours and it was warm so I was sweating, and then went to an NBA game. After all that time (about 16 hours!), the eyeliner was just as perfect as I had put it on! I love this product and can't wait to use it more often!" —Elizabeth
The Flick Stick comes from New Zealand-based brand and small biz Lovoir Beauty.
Get a set of two from Amazon for $14.98+ (available in three sizes and a combo pack).
10. A Shark Tank–approved pair of weighted bangles you can wear on your wrists or ankles to give you an added workout while you do literally anything else — cook dinner, run errands, text, or simply stomp around your office to avoid working.
Former BuzzFeed Shopping writer Brittany Ross has these: "I got the 2-pound weights as a Christmas gift, and as someone who is ~not~ the most enthusiastic when it comes to most forms of exercise, I think these are a great option if you want to get a little more out of even a simple walk around the block. Not only are they aesthetically pleasing with their pretty colors and matte finish, but they're also quite comfortable, given that they're adding extra resistance to your movements. I highly recommend if you want to make things a little more challenging for yourself while feeling good about wearing them in public. I got several compliments on them while I was out and about!"
Promising review: "I fell in love with the color selection and decided to give them a shot. They're one of my favorite purchases to date, because I use these ALL. THE. TIME. When I'm cleaning, organizing, or doing little chores around the house, I slip these on for subtle extra resistance, and when I'm doing bodyweight workouts, I have them on. They are so comfortable, and I can tell they've been helping me. I can't recommend them enough <3." —Ashley
Get a set of two weights from Amazon for $55+ (available in eight colors and as 1 or 2 pounds).
11. A stainless steel keychain car escape tool that can cut through seat belts and break car windows in case of an emergency, because you can never be too safe.
Promising review: "This little tool is amazing. Pull it from its holster and you can immediately sever a seatbelt with one swipe. More importantly, the spring loaded punch focuses all released energy to a single point of contact. Press the black plunger to any window and apply firm pressure. The release will crystalize the window, allowing for rapid entry or escape. A real need to have on every keychain that one day may save your life." —Thwack
Get it from Amazon for $8.49+ (available in three colors).
12. Plus, some traction mats for helping your car get unstuck fast if you're ever trapped in ice, mud, snow, or sand. They're heavy-duty yet lightweight, so they won't weigh your car down, and they don't require any pushing or pulling: Just line them up in front of your tires and begin driving. As a bonus, they'll save you the pretty penny that calling a tow truck would cost.
Promising review: "If you're on the fence, just do it. They are half the price of MaxTrax and just as good. I haven't used them as a bridge, but they literally saved mine and my wife's lives in a recent Colorado blizzard on a horrible mountain pass. Good tires and 4LO couldn't get me up the 12% grade in about 1 foot of fresh snow on top of 1-2 inches of ice, and we were just sliding sideways toward the literal cliff. We got these babies out, wedged them against the front and rear opposite corners and it got us out of the terrible situation and back home." —Tony
Maxsa Innovations is a Virginia-based, family-owned small biz that makes dependable, innovative automotive and outdoor lighting solutions.
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $129.99.
13. An Apple AirTag tracker tile you can attach to your wallet, keys, car, purse, and pets so you can track their location in the encrypted Find My app if they're ever lost. And when an item's misplaced, the app will make the attached AirTag beep until it's found. Crises adverted forever.
Promising review: "We have had our vehicles stolen a couple times from our apartment building. Woke up one day to go to work, and the truck and trailer were gone. Called the cops who couldn’t do much at the time. We hopped in our family vehicle and followed where the AirTag said it was located. After about an hour, we tracked down and recovered all our stuff. We would have never found anything without these." —Kimberly Bishop
Get a pack of four from Amazon for $88.99.
14. A pack of reusable K-cups that'll save you money over time, *plus* they're better for the environment.
Promising review: "As I disposed my spent K-cup coffee cartridge several times daily, I began to realize that the world was trashing hundreds of millions of these things daily. I could cut down my plastics consumption and save some money by using a refillable K-cup filter. I have tried several filters that did not produce a decent tasting cup. With this, my coffee tastes as full-bodied as it does from a K-cup or drip-style coffee maker. I like the design of this cup having a bottom screen and a domed lid which distributes the water, and the tiny O ring in the lid ensures all the water is expressed through the filter. Only takes a few seconds to fill the cup and it washes out as easily. This is the one for me."—Amazon Customer
Get a pack of four from Amazon for $8.49 (also available in packs of one and six).