    12 Home Essentials That Reviewers With Arthritis Swear By

    These little helpers will make a huge difference when it comes to everything from cooking to reading.

    Haley Zovickian
    by Haley Zovickian

    HuffPost Staff

    Arthritis affects millions of people, yet there’s a dearth of recommendations on exactly what products can help people manage the pain and discomfort it causes. This is especially important since arthritis can permeate into so many aspects of daily life, from sitting and typing to preparing food, reading, and more.

    The EZ Off under-cabinet jar opener, the Waterpik flosser and the Logitech ergonomic vertical mouse from Amazon
    Amazon

    That’s why we’ve rounded up home products that reviewers with arthritis vouch for to make life easier and more comfortable — and which may even improve your quality of life. Read on for their favorites; we hope it will prove helpful.

     

    1. A bestselling electric can opener

    Handheld electronic can opener in blue
    Amazon

    This can opener was created specifically to help a family member who was having a difficult time in the kitchen due to arthritis in her hands. It's designed to automatically open cans with two taps of a button — completely hands-free — leaving can edges smooth and free of sharp edges. Reviewers with arthritis and difficulties gripping call it a "gem." It requires four AA batteries.

    Promising review: "This can opener is great because it really does work. Hands free. I can no longer use a hand crank one because of arthritis. Electric ones are too hard to clean. This Kitchen Mama can opener works by placing it on top of the can and pressing the button. It turns itself off when it is finished. I've given this as a gift...it was perfect." —ali

    Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in four colors). 

    2. A handy under-cabinet jar opener

    A hand using the under cabinet jar opener
    Amazon

    This practical one-handed jar opener is designed to open tight jars that can be difficult to access for anyone, but in particular for folks with arthritis. Its non-slip grip accommodates lids of any size and its durable material ensures it has the strength to handle even factory-sealed lids.

    Promising review: "Purchased the jar opener because with arthritis, tendinitis, it is very hard to hold onto a jar and try to open it when you have no strength anymore. Very easy to install under cabinet. Clear instructions help with placement. I like that it not only has adhesive stick but also comes with little screws to secure it under the cabinet. Yes there are sharp teeth to watch out for, but that adds to how easy it is to open a jar. The teeth grip onto the jar lid, so all you do is hold the middle of the jar and twist. So much easier to have both hands on the jar. When installed under the cabinet, you barely see it. It sits flush with the cabinet. I give it 5 STARS." —Kathy Bartholomew

    Get it from Amazon for $11.75.

    3. A bestselling vegetable chopper

    Vegetable chopper slicing onions with various blades and accessories displayed
    Amazon

    This reviewer-favorite chopper slices and dices fruits and veggies with a simple open and close of its lid, making it easier, more comfortable, and less time-consuming to prepare food for folks with arthritis. The design lets you cut food directly into its storage container, too. Besides chopping components, it also includes spiralizer blades, a julienne cutter, and a ribbon cutter. Adding to its convenience, it's also dishwasher-safe.

    Promising review: "This is my second time to purchase this same product! This little gadget has become an absolute staple in my kitchen. I suffer with arthritis and carpal tunnel in my hands so chopping was extremely painful for me. Now that I have my handy chopper I don’t worry about chopping veggies anymore! Cleaning is super easy as well, another plus!" —Samanthak1306

    Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in four sizes and colors). 

    4. A popular, convenient electric lighter

    Portable USB rechargeable lighter with power level indicator lights
    Amazon

    This handy rechargeable electric lighter is ideal for anyone having trouble sparking regular or disposable lighters. It's flameless, intuitive to use, and easy to charge. Plus, it's wind- and splash-proof so it can keep up with indoor or outdoor activities. It comes in seven colors so you can match it to your personality.

    Promising review: "I was definitely buying this with the expectation that it would not work, but after struggling with regular lighters because of years of arthritis, I had to give it a shot. This definitely lights candles, albeit slowly, charges quickly via usbc, and holds the charge pretty well. The current does have a slightly obnoxious high-pitch noise I didn't consider when purchasing but it's a small price to pay. There's a safety switch that has to be flipped to turn it on, and it times out to prevent overheating. It also came with a slip for a 1 year warranty. If this lasts even 6 months it is well worth the cost, and I will be buying again." —Tay

    Get it from Amazon for $5.94+

    5. A highly-rated hands-free reading light

    A wearable neck light with a flexible design
    Amazon

    This lightweight LED nightlight is designed to be worn around the neck so you can read or work with free hands — and it's so lightweight that reviewers say it doesn't aggravate their arthritis. Rechargeable, with bendy, adjustable arms and six brightness levels to choose from, this also works nicely for knitting, crafting, home improvement projects, and more. It’s available in eight colors.

    Promising review: "Very comfortable, sitting up, reclining or laying down. The lights stay in place where I need them, and they are great if you need to walk around in the dark hands free. Another perk is the light adds zero weight to your books, which can get heavy and cumbersome for people with arthritis" —Suzi

    Get it from Amazon for $21.99+.

    6. A highly-rated remote control page turner for Kindles and iPads

    An e-reader on a stand displays a page from a novel next to a coffee cup and the page turning remote
    Amazon

    Reading on Kindles and iPads is great (did you ever think you’d be able to access hundreds of titles all in one little object?). Yet it can still get difficult to hold the tablet over a long period of time, or to have to continue to tap, tap and swipe at the screen when it's time to turn the page.

    This remote control solves this issue so each page can be turned easily and conveniently. It may sound simple, but it’s actually quite impactful: Numerous reviewers with arthritis testify to this tiny gadget being a true game-changer, allowing them to sit or lie down comfortably while they read without having to reposition to tap at the screen.

    Promising review: "I had to convince myself to buy this, but I am so glad that I did! I use a floor stand for my Kindle that I already had for my iPad, and it has been a game changer in how comfortable it is to read (I have pretty bad arthritis in my hands). I truly love this device." —Lovetrumpshate

    Get it from Amazon for $29.66.

    7. The Waterpik Aquarius flosser

    Person holding a water flosser next to its base station on a bathroom counter
    Amazon

    This reviewer-favorite dental flosser uses water to clean between all the crooks and crevices in your teeth while stimulating your gums. It's particularly helpful for folks with arthritis who may have trouble maneuvering regular dental floss. Plus, it reportedly works better than dental floss, anyway: According to Waterpik, the water flosser is 50% more effective than floss and removes a staggering up to 99.9% of plaque.

    It's also super easy to use. Just fill the back reservoir with water and you can begin flossing.

    Promising review: "My first Water Pik. It’s a pleasure to use especially if you’re a first timer like me. You can start off with gentle water force and slowly over time increase the level when your gums get accustomed to it. It’s a good size for use at home since it can sit next to a compact sink area. It’s great when traveling since it takes up little space. Waterpiks clean out the food particles between teeth that a toothbrush misses. It is much more fun to use than regular flossing. And when you have arthritis like I have, regular flossing is cumbersome and not really possible. Consequently, I didn’t floss. Now I water floss!" —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $70.45+ (available in four colors). 

    8. Logitech's vertical ergonomic mouse

    Person&#x27;s hand resting on an ergonomic wireless mouse against a plain background
    Amazon

    This ergonomic version of a standard mouse can provide a more natural posture for your hand (57 degrees high, to be exact), which elevates your wrist and aligns your forearm for a more comfortable desk experience that won't aggravate arthritis and wrist pain. Quiet and wireless, it's available in three colors and in a right- or left-handed style.

    Promising review: "I really needed this. I have arthritis in my hand and hours of working on the computer and the mouse were causing me issues. I did a lot of research on ergonomic mice, and this one looked like it fit all my checkboxes. I was a little concerned that it would be weird to use a mouse like this after 40 years of a regular flat mouse on the mouse pad, but surprisingly it was easier than I thought and I had no problems transitioning to this vertical ergonomic mouse. It feels totally natural. I highly recommend this." —D. Bowien

    Get it from Amazon for $64.99.

    9. An anti-fatigue mat for standing desks

    Person standing on a black anti-fatigue mat
    Amazon

    This thick, ergonomic floor mat can help to relieve pressure on the spine, knees, and joints thanks to its cushy foam core. For those who spend long days on their feet, the comfort mat promises to help reduce pain from arthritis and fatigue. It's available in four sizes and various colors.

    Promising review: "As I have arthritis in my feet and knees, I have been looking for a mat for relief in front of my stove and cooking area. I wanted a 3/4 in mat and finally chose this one. I'm SO happy. I can really tell a difference! So soft and spongy, but supportive. Love the length! Now I need a smaller one for in front of my sink. Would love to try a one inch!" —Denise Bowen

    Get it from Amazon for $28.99+.

    10. The Roomba 692 vacuum

    Robotic vacuum cleaner on floor with callouts about features: edge-sweeping brush, multi-surface brushes, power-lifting suction
    Amazon

    If you're looking for an affordable robot vacuum that'll get the job done so you don't have to bend down and aggravate your pain, this Roomba model is a great choice. It has versatile brushes that pick up everything from dirt and dust to pet hair (including on carpet), and can detect which areas in your home are particularly dirty, like a high-traffic entryway, so it can clean them more thoroughly.

    Plus, it can connect to your Alexa or Google Assistant device. When its 90-minute runtime is up, it automatically docks itself to recharge. Easy.

    Promising review: "I don’t know how I lived without this Roomba! I have arthritis and scoliosis and it is so difficult to vacuum and it always made me hurt so I put off vacuuming! I have two dogs who shed so it is imperative that my house gets vacuumed often! Now I just push the button and let it go! I do a room or two per day. It is easy to dump the debris and clean the filter! It does an excellent job and I was skeptical at first because it seemed so random but that doesn’t matter, it gets the job done!" —Bonnie

    Get it from Amazon for $229.90.

    11. The Everlasting Comfort desk chair seat cushion

    Ergonomic seat cushion with hand imprint design and grid pattern on the cover
    Amazon

    Made of high-density memory foam, this ergonomic seat cushion promises to help relieve pain in your tailbone, legs, and hips while supporting your posture. The best part? It's easily portable, so you can carry it to the car, couch, or on the plane so you can use it wherever you go. The cover is machine-washable, and it's available in five colors.

    Promising review: "First let me say I’m not even in my 40s yet and I already have 2 bulging discs and arthritis and severe stenosis from 10 years of a desk job. I have tried everything! I was talking otc pain medicine every 4 hours, using a tens machine, going to chiro and ortho, spending money on pain creams and desk chairs, and standing desks. I read all of the reviews and saw that most everyone talked about lower back pain but I have neck and mid back pain so I was worried this would be more wasted money but I was desperate. Let me just say that this cushion has changed my quality of work/life! I am only taking medicine twice a day now and I can finish my work and get off and still feel good enough to do my house work as well. It’s a life saver and who would’ve thought that a simple seat cushion would be the solution! Try it, you won’t be sorry!" —T.Rodgers

    Get it from Amazon for $32.99+.

    12. An ergonomic gel-infused foot rest

    Person resting feet on a black and blue footrest under a desk for ergonomic support while seated
    Amazon

    Made with cooling memory foam, this soft yet sturdy ergonomic foam rest is designed to support your lower back, knees, and legs as you sit, relieving pressure from inflamed joints or arthritis. It can also help your posture. 

    Promising review: "I have psoriatic arthritis and struggle with hip/lumbar pain & occasional plantar fasciitis. This footrest is SO comfortable and feels like a luxury mattress for my feet. The memory foam is firm enough to keep you supported & aligned but cushioned enough for all-day comfort. Don't spend more money on something overpriced from Sharper Image- this product is legit." —AG

    Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in four colors). 

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.