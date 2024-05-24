BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    10 "Godsend" Beauty Products That Helped Reviewers With Their Menopausal Skin

    Nourishing creams, mists, acne patches, and more that are perfectly suited for changing menopausal skin.

    Haley Zovickian
    by Haley Zovickian

    HuffPost Staff

    Many of us spend years trying to crack the code of our skin, so to speak: trying to deduce exactly which products it likes and responds to. Yet oftentimes, normal life transitions affect our skin and alter its needs. In particular, menopause and post-menopause engender a number of hormonal shifts and physical changes, including to one’s skin.

    The Vichy Neovadiol serum, a tin of Bag Balm and prescription-strength retinol Differin gel from Amazon.
    Amazon

    If you’ve gone through menopause, you may have noticed a loss of brightness, moisture, and firmness in your skin — all changes that are totally normal, according to San Diego-based dermatologist Dr. Azadeh Shirazi, who HuffPost previously spoke with.

    You may also notice your skin looking duller, with any sun damage you previously incurred appearing more visible, New York-based dermatologist Dr. Marisa Garshick also previously told HuffPost. This is due to decreased cellular turnover, Garshick said.

    These changes make choosing the right skincare during and post-menopause a different bird than in your pre-menopause days. Specifically, your skin may benefit from incorporating hydrating humectants like glycerin and collagen-boosters like retinol into your routine, according to Shirazi and Garshick.

    We combed the internet for the best skincare products for menopausal and post-menopausal skin, according to reviewers. Here are some of the best reviewer-vouched items to add to your routine.

    1. CeraVe's bestselling moisturizing cream

    A photo collage showing a jar of CeraVe moisturizing cream on the left and a model&#x27;s hands with the cream spread on them on the right
    Amazon

    Reviewers call this thick cream a "godsend" for dry skin. Its hydrating formula of ceramides and hyaluronic acid works to replenish your skin barrier while soothing and moisturizing. You can use it as a body and hand cream, too (reviewers who've gone through menopause especially like using this after the shower or bath).

    Promising review: "Going through menopause has caused a lot in my life. Crepe skin is one of them. I was looking and searching for something to help me remoisturize my skin after showers and baths and this is it! Living in Arizona in the desert summers, this is a must-have for any woman who is looking to revive their skin. My skin is now softer, more supple, and less ashy. Thank you so much for this product — you have a lifelong customer!" —Author Karla Stephens

    Get it from Target for $16.79, Walmart for $14.62, or Amazon bundled with CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanser for $21.99+.

    2. The famously nourishing Weleda Skin Food moisturizer

    A tube of Weleda Skin Food moisturizer
    Amazon

    This popular European moisturizer is a long-heralded holy grail moisturizer among skincare enthusiasts because of its rich, nourishing blend of glycerin, lanolin, and plant oils. You can use it on dehydrated, thirsty skin on your hands, face, and body. A little goes a long way, too.

    Promising review: "This cream is amazing! My skin is very dry after menopause and I cannot believe how good my skin feels. I only apply it in the evening so I can sleep overnight with it on. I highly recommend this product; especially with the COVID-19 pandemic where frequent hand washing and the use of alcohol-based hand sanitizers are a must." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available individually or in a pack of 10).

    3. A prescription-strength tube of Differin

    A tube of Differin gel displayed next to its box
    Amazon

    Differin is a prescription-strength retinol that only recently has become available over the counter — to our luck and delight. It’ll help speed up cellular turnover to brighten, plump, and firm skin while preventing future breakouts. Just remember to incorporate this into your nighttime routine slowly, as you would with any retinol, and to be diligent about wearing sunscreen during the daytime.

    Promising review: "My dermatologist recommended this to me for wonderful acne showing up at menopause time. Must allow a little time to let your skin do its thing with adjustment and outbreaks. It does come around to a wonderful clear face that glows. My face hasn't been this clear and fresh looking without using extra work. Would suggest to help with the aging skin too." —Dianne

    Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in a tube or a pump and in 30- or 60-day supplies).

    4. The aloe- and rose water-infused Mario Badescu facial spray

    A photo collage with a bottle of Mario Badescu facial spray on the left and a model spraying their face with it on the right
    Amazon

    This "delightfully refreshing" Mario Badescu spray pleasantly hydrates and rejuvenates dry skin with a refreshing blend of aloe and rose water. Just mist it onto your face (or even your neck and hair) for a quick pick-me-up; reviewers say it'll also help with hot flashes.

    Promising review: "I use this product to help cool off from hot flashes. I keep it in my fridge and in my purse. Spray it on my arms, face, legs, and back of my neck during a menopausal power surge and it’s delightfully refreshing and smells divine." —Kenii S

    Get it from Amazon for $7.60+ (available in multiple sizes and combo packs), Target for $6+ (available in three sizes), and Sephora for $6+ (available in two sizes).

    5. The viral Cosrx snail mucin essence

    A bottle of Cosrx snail mucin essence
    Amazon

    According to Cosrx, snail mucin can help hydrate skin and improve the appearance of fine lines and scars. This has been true in my experience; snail mucin has increased my skin's glow and plumpness. Reviewers who've gone through menopause swear by it, too, calling it "absolutely amazing" and saying their "skin looks so much healthier." 

    Promising review: "I was hesitant to buy this. I’m in menopause, and my skin has changed so much — I will easily break out, and I never have before. However, after having a cool sculpting procedure, I decided to try it. It’s absolutely amazing. It hydrates my skin but isn’t heavy and doesn’t leave a film. I’ve not broken out one time, and my skin looks so much healthier. Just buy it and try it." — jessica Lee Albright

    Get it from Amazon for $12.99.

    6. A dermatologist-recommended moisturizing serum that also helps fade dark spots

    A bottle of Vichy Neovadiol serum
    Amazon

    Dr. Marisa Garshick previously recommended this hydrating, brightening serum for folks going through menopause. “Specifically designed for peri- and post-menopause, this serum combines a blend of proxylane, cassia extract, vitamins b3-C-E, omega fatty acids, and Vichy volcanic water," Garshick previously told HuffPost. Reviewers agree, saying their dry menopausal skin “sucks this up.”

    Promising review: "Love this product! ordered after reading about post-menopausal skin changes and seeing recommendations for this product. So glad I tried it! Goes on smooth, not oily. I follow up with a moisturizer. My skin sucks this up and feels/looks better hydrated. Did not cause any skin issues. Have ordered several bottles." —Nice to know

    Get it from Amazon for $39.

    7. A five-pack of Cosrx hydrocolloid acne patches

    A five-pack of Cosrx blemish patches
    Amazon

    I've said many times to anyone who will listen that these hydrocolloid patches are my desert island item. They effectively suck out gunk from my adult acne and, almost as importantly, keep my wandering hands off my blemishes. Reviewers who've gone through menopause agree, noting that this helps tremendously with healing menopausal breakouts.

    Promising review: "I love these patches for acne. I didn’t know that I would have acne this bad at menopause. I thought I was mostly over the 'teenage' horror. Guess again. I have tried a lot of different patches specifically for acne, and Cosrx is the one that works the best and is the best-priced and can get rid of the majority of pimples overnight. The main thing you have to do so these work is wash and dry your face thoroughly before you apply the patch. They come in three different sizes in the one pack. You usually don’t need the largest size unless you have been picking at the spot, DON’T. It makes it harder for the patch to work. I put one on in the evening after my shower and leave it all night, it won’t come off unless you didn’t wash first. By the morning the pimple is usually gone. Some take two applications, but that usually happens when you pick at it, DON’T PICK at it, or it is huge. Catch it at the beginning, clean, patch, gone overnight." —JustDea

    Get them from Amazon for $16.49.

    8. Avarelle extra-large hydrocolloid patches for larger breakouts

    A package of Avarelle extra-large hydrocolloid patches
    Amazon

    These extra-large pimple patches are a great way to tackle menopausal acne that’s clustered over a wider area, like across the cheekbone, forehead, chest, or back. They’re infused with tea tree oil, calendula, and cica to help calm inflammation, while the hydrocolloid helps extract pus. If you’ve ever wondered what a hydrocolloid face mask would be like, these are a great answer. Suffice to say, their larger size makes seeing all the gunk they pull out even more satisfying than usual.

    Promising review: "Excellent product for menopausal cystic acne." —Faith Jones

    Get them from Amazon for $8.09.

    9. Aveeno’s Eczema Therapy daily moisturizing cream

    A bottle of Aveeno Eczema Therapy daily moisturizing cream
    Amazon

    This popular moisturizing body cream hydrates and soothes itchy, dry skin using nourishing ceramides and cooling colloidal oatmeal. Reviewers call it a “miracle” for irritated, sensitive skin.

    Promising review: "Ever since I went through menopause, my skin has gotten thin, dry, and bumpy. I developed seborrheic keratosis and eczema. I've tried many other lotions, but I either didn't like the scent, or they were too greasy. Out of all the products I've tried, the Aveeno Eczema lotion seems to help the most." —clooneyfan

    Get it from Amazon for $19.95+ (available individually or in a three-pack).

    10. The cult-favorite occlusive Bag Balm

    A tin of Bag Balm
    Amazon

    This cult-favorite occlusive moisturizer is a permanent mainstay on my nightstand for how well it protects and nourishes the cracked, dry skin on my hands, face, lids, and lips.

    Garshick previously recommended using an occlusive product such as Bag Balm for menopausal skin. "For any areas of dry, cracked skin, it can help to use a thicker cream or petrolatum-containing ointment to provide an occlusive barrier to lock moisture in and protect the skin from external irritants," she said.

    Bag Balm's blend of lanolin and petrolatum makes this a home run, in my opinion.

    Promising review: "Best overall product for scrapes, cracks in hands or feet, skin softening on humans or animals. No matter what the problem, it's cleared up in 24 hrs. It's a little sticky to spread and doesn't smell that great, but it was originally for cows, so that's understandable. I would never be without it." —Julie

    Get it from Amazon for $8.39+ (available in eight sizes and individually or in multi-packs).

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.