    10 Goodful Kitchen Products So Good, You’ll Feel Like A Top Chef Whenever You Use Them

    Cooking just got easier thanks to these awesome kitchen items from our Goodful collection at Amazon.

    by Haley Lyndes

    1. An all-in-one pan with tall side walls made for boiling, frying, and braising. Its nonstick coating and ergonomic handle are so easy to operate, you'll reach for it daily. Even when you're not cheffing up something tasty, its available colorways will look very ~aesthetic~ on your stove top.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    The pan and its nonstick coating are manufactured without PFOA, lead, cadium, toxic metals, or nanoparticles. It also comes with a beechwood turner.

    Promising review: "I love this bright red pan! It is not heavy, but cooks evenly! Cleans up like a dream. It is just the right size. I highly recommend this purchase. Thank you!" —Kindle Customer

    Price: $49.99 (available in seven colors)

    2. A ceramic nonstick grill pan so you make your favorite hamburgers and get that summer feeling without bearing the elements and firing up a grill outside. Its comfortable handle makes it easy to flip meats, and we love its sleek design.

    Square grill pan with ridged surface and a silver handle
    Amazon

    Promising review: "You can literally cook with a little butter and wipe to clean. Lightweight, which is important to me, and I have put it in the dishwater many times without any issue." —Lauren Madeira

    Price: $34.99

    3. A stainless-steel mixing bowl that makes grating cheese look easy-cheesy. It features three grater inserts and has a nonslip bottom, so what you grate goes straight into the bowl!

    6-piece prep bowl set with lids and grater attachments shown on a table. Box in background displays similar set
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "So many positive features! Lid, nonslip, slicing tools, great size, on and on. Husband has used it and regaled its value. I’ve used it and found it useful and versatile. Great kitchen tool! Great value!" —RA 

    Price: $29.99+ (available in two colors)

    4. A hammered carbon steel wok to help you cook delicious fried rice, noodle dishes, and other indulge-worthy pleasures quickly and easily. Just be sure to wash it with warm water *not soap* when you first get it, and fully dry it before seasoning — its natural nonstick carbon steel interior is worth it!

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "Very easy to clean, hard to scratch, and good temperature distribution. A bit on the heavier side. Overall a great wok pan! Very pleased!" —Jason

    Price: $49.99 

    5. A six-pack of reusable plastic bags that'll save you money on food storage, are easy to clean, and stand up on their own. Think of them as your kitchen's handy helper! They're see-through, too, so you can easily spot what's inside.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Very easy to clean and use. I have a smaller fridge so these are better than colored tubs. You can see the items in the bag. Nice thickness." —Judy Sinkular

    Price: $14.36 (available in a 6-pack and 12-pack)

    6. A 12-piece stainless-steel cookware set that will beam in the light oh-so-beautifully. Not only is this set a looker, but it guarantees fast, even heating and is dishwasher-and-oven-safe. It even includes a steamer basket and splatter screen — how practical!

    the 12-piece stainless steel cookware set
    Amazon

    The set includes a 2-quart saucepan with a stainless steel lid, a 3-quart saucepan with a stainless steel lid, an 8-inch nonstick fry pan, a 10-inch fry pan, a 5-quart Dutch oven with a stainless steel lid and a steamer basket insert, a 4-quart jumbo cooker with a stainless steel lid, and a 11.25-inch splatter screen. The set is oven-safe up to 350 degrees (all except the nonstick pan) and is dishwasher-safe. 

    Promising review: "I really love this set. I’ve had it for about six months and have no complaints at all. It does what I need it to do with easy cleanup. Of course I’m one to wash my pots and pans immediately after use. I don’t let mine sit. The collection provided everything thing I needed. I consider it a complete set and good value." —Tracy Brown

    Price: $129.99

    7. A gorgeous ceramic nonstick sauté pan you can leave on your stove to admire every time you waltz into the kitchen. Like Goodful's other cookware, it's nonstick and dishwasher safe, so cleaning is easy.

    Stainless steel frying pan with a glass lid placed on a red tablecloth
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "My favorite pan ever (and I'm 80-years-old). I've ordered two and recommended it to all my family and friends. NOTHING STICKS." —mussellady

    Price: $39.99 

    8. A seven-piece knife set that has everything you need to prep and cook your meals for the week. It comes in a sleek block and includes shears with a built-in bottle opener and nutcracker!

    Amazon, amazon.com

    The set includes an 8-inch chef knife, an 8-inch bread knife, an 8-inch slicer knife, a 5-inch utility knife, a 3.5-inch paring knife, shears with a built-in bottle opener and nutcracker, and a storage block.

    Promising review: "For the price, this is a great knife set. The scissors are not the best, but the knives are very sharp. I liked them so much that I bought a set for my neighbor for Christmas. She loves it." —Michelle

    Price: $29.99

    9. A three-stage knife sharpener to safely sharpen your tools. Surprisingly, dull blades are more dangerous, and sharp knives make food prep *way* easier.

    Hand using the knife sharpener on a kitchen countertop
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Works great, very simple to use, easy to handle." —mayra barriga

    Price: $11.99

    10. A pair of terra-cotta sugar savers so that you never have to worry about your sugar getting hard. These discs keep moist foods hydrated and dry foods dry.

    the saver in a bowl of brown sugar
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I always had trouble keeping brown sugar soft. I bought some delicious, expensive brown sugar from Amazon in a jar. I had never used it before and didn't want it to get hard and lumpy. Then I came across these! Little miracles is what they are! My brown sugar is always fresh, soft, and not one lump! These work. Follow directions and get a sealed container and no more problems!" —ClassCultureStyle

    Price: $8.99

    Reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.