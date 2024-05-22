10 Goodful Kitchen Products So Good, You’ll Feel Like A Top Chef Whenever You Use Them

1. An all-in-one pan with tall side walls made for boiling, frying, and braising. Its nonstick coating and ergonomic handle are so easy to operate, you'll reach for it daily. Even when you're not cheffing up something tasty, its available colorways will look very ~aesthetic~ on your stove top.
2. A ceramic nonstick grill pan so you make your favorite hamburgers and get that summer feeling without bearing the elements and firing up a grill outside. Its comfortable handle makes it easy to flip meats, and we love its sleek design.
3. A stainless-steel mixing bowl that makes grating cheese look easy-cheesy. It features three grater inserts and has a nonslip bottom, so what you grate goes straight into the bowl!
4. A hammered carbon steel wok to help you cook delicious fried rice, noodle dishes, and other indulge-worthy pleasures quickly and easily. Just be sure to wash it with warm water *not soap* when you first get it, and fully dry it before seasoning — its natural nonstick carbon steel interior is worth it!
5. A six-pack of reusable plastic bags that'll save you money on food storage, are easy to clean, and stand up on their own. Think of them as your kitchen's handy helper! They're see-through, too, so you can easily spot what's inside.
6. A 12-piece stainless-steel cookware set that will beam in the light oh-so-beautifully. Not only is this set a looker, but it guarantees fast, even heating and is dishwasher-and-oven-safe. It even includes a steamer basket and splatter screen — how practical!
7. A gorgeous ceramic nonstick sauté pan you can leave on your stove to admire every time you waltz into the kitchen. Like Goodful's other cookware, it's nonstick and dishwasher safe, so cleaning is easy.
8. A seven-piece knife set that has everything you need to prep and cook your meals for the week. It comes in a sleek block and includes shears with a built-in bottle opener and nutcracker!
9. A three-stage knife sharpener to safely sharpen your tools. Surprisingly, dull blades are more dangerous, and sharp knives make food prep *way* easier.
10. A pair of terra-cotta sugar savers so that you never have to worry about your sugar getting hard. These discs keep moist foods hydrated and dry foods dry.
Reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.