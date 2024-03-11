This Famed Cordless Dyson Vacuum Is $120 Off At Walmart

Whether you have pets, children, both or neither, you probably like a clean house. Enter the Dyson V8 Origin+. It’s a coveted cordless vacuum that’s lightweight and easy to carry around the house and can be used on floors, furniture and ceilings. A single charge will give you 40 minutes of cleaning time, and it has famously strong suction that works on both carpet and hard floors, sucking up fur, dust, crumbs, dirt and everything else.
Promising reviews:
Get it from Walmart for $299 (originally $419.99).
Reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.