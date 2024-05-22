BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    Reviewers Say These 12 Slip-On Shoes Offer The Best Foot Support

    These shoes slide right on your feet — and they’re pretty dang comfortable.

    Griffin Wynne
    by Griffin Wynne

    HuffPost Shopping Writer

    Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.

    Who doesn’t love an easy-wear shoe? Whether you’re traveling, heading to dinner, or going out to run errands, we’ve found no-lace options for a lightweight kick that you can slide right on. But there’s one problem ― many slip-ons don’t offer much in the way of good support.

    The various slip-ons
    Zappos, Amazon

    We rounded up the highest-rated slip-on, laceless shoes that all have reviews mentioning their comfort and support.

    Some are more like loafers, some are more like sneakers, but all are sturdy, good-looking options that you can wear for hours on end. For each option we’ve included the size range, in standard U.S. women’s shoe sizes, with a glowing review noting the shoe’s wearability.

    1. Allbirds laceless slip-ons

    The olive green slip-ons
    Allbirds

    If you love your Allbirds Tree Runners, you'll want to snag a pair of these similar tree loungers. They offer the breathability and comfort of Allbirds but can be easily slipped on. They have a laceless design that makes it easier to dress up for the office or dinner out. 

    Promising review: "This is the most comfortable shoe I own. The upper fabric is soft and offers some stretch while also providing enough support. The cushioned sole is just right, not too cushy but not too firm and provides just enough arch support. I recommend these and am happy with my purchase." —Kelley G.

    Get them from Allbirds for $85 (originally $100; available in sizes 5–11 and nine colors).

    2. A budget-friendly pair of slip-on sneakers

    The black slip-ons
    Target

    Or, opt for this budget-friendly pair of slip-ons that feature twin-gore elastic on the upper marks for easy on and off and a textured toe cap for some added detailing. They're flexible on the feet while still being supportive and can be easily worn with everything from jeans to dresses. 

    Promising review: "I love these shoes! Super comfortable. I am a size 6 in all Target shoes...I went with a 6 and they fit perfectly! Not too tight not too loose. They are so versatile. You can dress them up or dress them down. I've worn them all day. I didn't have any discomfort. I highly recommend purchasing these. Great price!!" —EML

    Get them from Target for $14.99 (available in sizes 6–12 including wide fits and two colors).

    3. A pair of Sam Edelman loafers

    The gold-tone slip-on sandals
    Nordstrom

    The upper detailing of a loafer and the braided trim of an espadrille make these Sam Edelman shoes truly versatile. Bring them on vacation for sightseeing and food tours, wear them to work, or throw them on with shorts and a T-shirt to elevate a casual look. 

    Promising review: "These shoes have padding on the heel and are incredibly comfortable. I had to come and write a review. I loved being in these shoes all day at work. We need more shoes that feel like a cloud." —EllaHeredia

    Get them from Nordstrom for $89.90 (originally $130; available in sizes 5–11 and nine colors).

    4. Dr. Scholl's pointed toe slip-ons

    The blue denim slip-ons
    Amazon

    If you prefer a more pointed shoe with a longer silhouette, this option from Dr. Scholl's may be it. The exposed stitching and braided bottom give them a fun feel while the minimalist top keeps them looking polished. 

    Promising review: "Very comfortable shoe. Good support and fit well. Nice upgrade from a plain ballet flat." —T Thompson

    Get them from Amazon for $65.34+ (available in sizes 6–11 and six colors).

    5. Toni Pons open-back espadrilles

    The black shoes
    Nordstrom

    With a closed toe and an elegant "X" strap, these slightly wedged espadrilles are almost like sandals you can wear throughout the year. Made in Spain with natural materials, they have a 1.5-inch height for a little extra while still being easy to wear and walk in. 

    Promising review: "Comfortable shoe the minute I put them on which is perfect due to my bunions. The soft fabric but good fit and inside structure makes this my favorite summer shoe. Great neutral color, too!" —MarlaPS

    Get them from Nordstrom for $100+ (available in sizes 5–11 and seven colors).

    6. Toms classic Alpargatas

    The mini cheetah loafers
    Amazon

    Launched in 2006, donating a pair of shoes for every pair of shoes purchased, Toms has evolved into a mission-driven brand that gives a third of their profits to grassroots health, education, and community development programs. Their classic Alpargata inspired by Spanish and Argentinian design offers a canvas upper that's easy to take on and off and gives you ample support for walking, traveling, commuting or just hanging around town. 

    Promising review: "I live in these Tom’s shoes! They fit perfectly, are very comfortable, and last for a long, long time. Tom’s shoes are constructed so well; even though they are canvas, they are supportive. I love the leather inner sole of the shoe which help to keep my feet dry." —Susan B

    Get them from Amazon for $40+ (available in sizes 5–14 and over 50 styles).

    7. Keds laceless slip-ons

    The pink slip-ons
    Amazon

    The look of a traditional pair of sneakers with the ease of a laceless vamp, these Keds can instantly be slipped on and off and look charming with everything. They're almost like a monochrome saddle shoe that you'll love to wear during the day or dressed up for night. 

    Promising review: "If you love Keds you’ll love these Keds. I like the Keds what’s not to like about them, they fit great and have good support. I really love that you just slide your foot in and go. Comfortable pair of shoes." —Betty wilson

    Get them from Amazon for $40.89+ (available in sizes 5–11 and 19 colors).

    8. Vans classic slip-ons

    The navy slip-ons
    Zappos

    For a little bit of edge while still being incredibly practical, these Vans classic slip-ons are truly timeless. Originally invented for skateboarding, they offer a gum rubber outsole that gives great traction and a padded heel collar and footbed for all-day comfort. 

    Promising review: "These shoes fit just right and have great arch support. They are very well-made and attractive as well." —Lisa

    Get them from Zappos for $60 (available in sizes 5–17.5 in women's and 3.5–16 in men's and 10 colors).

    9. A pair of breathable mesh kicks

    The light grey slip-ons
    Amazon

    Flexible, breathable, and smartly designed, these mesh slip-ons can easily be dressed up or down. They offer an anti-friction heel to help prevent blisters and a memory foam insole for extra comfort. 

    Promising review: "I love these shoes. They are super comfortable and run true to size." —modern grammy

    Get from them from Amazon for $25.99 (available in sizes 5–11 and seven colors).

    10. This cheery pair of cushioned espadrilles

    The tan slip-ons
    Target

    These airy espadrilles have a surprisingly supportive sole and a cushioned heel and insole for added comfort. The detailed stitching gives them a little visual interest while the rounded toe gives your toes some welcome room.

    Promising review: "These have great support and are very comfortable in addition to being cute." —Houston

    Get from them from Target for $24.99 (available in sizes 5–12 and five colors).

    11. Or these rounded toe canvas loafers

    The red loafers
    Amazon

    Give your feet a treat with these round toe easy canvas slip-ons. They offer memory foam gel insoles that keep your feet comfy through all-day wear while still being lightweight and easy to take on and off. 

    Promising review: "These are the most comfortable flats I have ever worn. They have a wonderful cushion insole and offer good support for a flat. The material is very breathable, stretchable, and soft. I would buy more in every color if available." —megs

    Get them from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in sizes 5.5–11 and 26 colors).

    12. A vibrant pair of extra durable slip-ons

    The floral slip-ons
    Amazon

    Though the price may give you initial sticker shock, reviewers say these super supportive canvas kicks are with every penny. A durable EVA outsole gives you extra traction, while the soft insole keeps your feet feeling great. Best of all, they come in many vibrant patterns to show off your artsy side. 

    Promising review: "Although pricey, I love UIN shoes. Fun styles, and they are super light, great arch support, and can walk all day comfortably." —Amazon customer

    Get them from Amazon for $80 (available in sizes 5–11 and over 50 styles).

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.