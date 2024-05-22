Reviewers Say These 12 Slip-On Shoes Offer The Best Foot Support

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
Who doesn’t love an easy-wear shoe? Whether you’re traveling, heading to dinner, or going out to run errands, we’ve found no-lace options for a lightweight kick that you can slide right on. But there’s one problem ― many slip-ons don’t offer much in the way of good support.
We rounded up the highest-rated slip-on, laceless shoes that all have reviews mentioning their comfort and support.
Some are more like loafers, some are more like sneakers, but all are sturdy, good-looking options that you can wear for hours on end. For each option we’ve included the size range, in standard U.S. women’s shoe sizes, with a glowing review noting the shoe’s wearability.
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.