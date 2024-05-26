BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    Reviewers Are Obsessed With These 8 Comfortable Sneaker Sandals

    Give your feet some air without sacrificing the comfort and stability of a sneaker.

    Griffin Wynne
    by Griffin Wynne

    HuffPost Shopping Writer

    On those in-between days when it’s rainy and sunny, or when you want to give your feet some air without giving up support, you want a shoe with the ease of a sandal but the utility of a sneaker. You want a sandal-sneaker hybrid or maybe a sneaker-sandal hybrid.

    Whatever you call it, you know these shoes when you see them — they cover your toes but allow for ventilation, they can be worn in all types of weather, and sometimes, they’re even waterproof to wear gardening, hiking, or just spending time outdoors.  

    To keep your feet feeling good, we curated a selection of highly-rated women’s sneaker sandals all with reviews about their comfort, stability and/or breathability.

    Enjoy the breeze of a sandal without stressing about how badly you need a pedicure, as these kicks cover your toes and keep your feet feeling happy.

    1. A pair of supportive Hoka Hoparas

    If you know and love Hoka for their running shoes and sneakers, you'll be happy to rock a pair of their water-ready Hoparas. The neoprene collar makes them quick-drying and comfy when they get wet, and the lug sole gives you traction on uneven ground. 

    Promising review: "I live blocks from the Atlantic Ocean but can't walk the beach barefoot due to severe osteoarthritis in my feet (40 years in nursing). I sacrificed an old pair of Cliftons for this purpose but water and sand made it tough on them. I took the advice of other customers who went a half size larger, and the fit was PERFECT with my inserts. They are sooo comfortable! I can walk to the beach, ON THE BEACH, and home again without discomfort. THANK YOU FOR AN AWESOME BEACH SHOE!" —Boomer

    Get them from Zappos for $90.41+ (originally $135; available in sizes 6–10.5 and two colors).

    2. Or this mesh-sided Hoka option

    Another Hoka sneaker sandal, these Hopara 2s feature mesh overlays for easy draining, hindering rocks and dirt from sneaking in. Wear them on a long beach walk or a day in the city. 

    Promising review: "The surprise to me was the stable and supportive footbed. Feels similar to my Hoka Clifton's. Apart from the sole, I appreciate that this wears like a shoe. It is not a sloppy fit. My thought is the upper is a nice upgrade from the previous year's Hopara. The upper is comprised of a fine mesh fabric. It has adjustability in the heel strap and an appreciated heel loop to grab if needed. I had ACL, MCL, and meniscus injuries to my knee — no issues were found after walking all day at work in these shoes. Would I recommend this shoe? Absolutely — and if they come out with other colors (suggestion: denim blue!) I would buy another pair." —Midwestannie

    Get them from Hoka for $135 (available in sizes 5–11 and five colors).

    3. A pair of secure Teva Omniums

    We love Tevas, now including this sporty, closed-toes option. They have a buckle around the ankle for extra support, a covered toe for extra protection, and a quick-drying upper that can go with you from the water to the market. 

    Promising review: "I have wide feet, and I have to have a shoe with a good arch in it, or I get heel pain. So, if you have chunky wide feet and you need that arch support and some comfort, these shoes will definitely work for you. I wore these to the zoo, and they were perfect. Also, they have a string on them, so they can get much smaller, so they’re also good for narrow feet as well. They’re very versatile." —Lauren

    Get them from Amazon for $52.31+ (available in sizes 5–11 with a wide option and five colors).

    4. Or this pair of Merrell performance sandals

    Say goodbye to sweaty, stinky feet with these mesh-lined Merrell Speed Strikes. They're made with an air cushion in the heel to absorb shock and keep your feet steady and a grippy rubber outsole to keep you feeling stable in your step. 

    Promising review: "These shoes are very comfortable. I purchased them primarily for my job, which is gardening. However, the tread is so amazing that they make excellent day hikers. I love that they allow air to flow through without letting in gravel. They’re perfect around the lake as well. A really great, all-around shoe" — GINNYK

    Get them from Merrell for $95 (available in sizes 5–11 and two colors).

    5. A chic pair of Sorel sporty Mary Janes

    A statement shoe you'll love to wear, these Sorel kicks feature a dramatic zigzag sole and an elastic gore in-step strap. They're comfortable and breathable for all-day wear and will elevate both casual and dressy outfits alike. 

    Promising review: "I love these shoes!! I have worn them every day since they arrived. I've received compliments too, but the best part is the fit...I have somewhat wide feet, and these managed to fit my feet without pinching my bunion on the left foot. You can wear them with anything from jeans to skirts to leggings to dresses!" —Milli_bug

    Get them from Zappos for $124.95 (available in sizes 5–12 and three colors).

    6. A pair of Keen cord sandals

    Made with nylon cord, these Keen sandals feel natural and free-moving on the feet while still giving you plenty of stability and structure. They're interesting enough that you can wear them while sightseeing or running errands and still feel put-together, but they're durable enough to go to the lake or mountains. 

    Promising review: "I love these shoes. They are my go-to for almost any occasion. I think they're cute and oh so comfortable!" —Ms. Linda

    Get them from Amazon for $93.39+ (available in sizes 5–12 and four colors).

    7. A pair of Adidas Astir sandals

    With a molded EVA outsole and eye-catching top design, these Adidas kicks are form and function. The zigzag design makes them eye-catching, while the supported footbed will keep you feel feeling great.

    Promising review: "I quite like this! I bought it for my mom to wear to the gym, and it's perfect for a yoga class that she can easily slip on and off. There's cushion at the sole, so it's comfortable." —Anne

    Get them from Amazon for $36.74+ (available in sizes 4–11 and two colors).

    8. A pair of budget-friendly sporty sandals

    Another take on the classic outdoor sandal, these budget-friendly kicks come in an array of vibrant and neutral colors. They have a protective toe cap and adjustable strap to fit right to your feet. 

    Promising review: "I first bought a pair of these eleven years ago, and I still wear them. When shopping for summer shoes, I went looking for Dream Pairs and found more colors. I bought two more pairs and plan to buy the other colors. They are comfortable all day. I have a high arch, bad knees, and a bad back, and I can wear these sandals all day in comfort. Rarely do you find women's shoes that are comfortable and well-made, but these are both. I highly recommend them." —Jane Harris

    Get them from Amazon for $39.99 (available in sizes 5–11 and 11 colors).

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.