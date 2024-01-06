Skip To Content
    These Are The Comfortable Shoes That Nurses Wear For Standing All Day Long

    From Hokas to Crocs to classic Danskos, we asked our favorite nurses what they keep on their feet.

    Griffin Wynne
    by Griffin Wynne

    HuffPost Shopping Writer

    If medical dramas were actually accurate, nurses would get a hell of a lot more air time. From taking vitals to administering medication and working directly with patients, nurses are the heartbeat of the hospital. Whether they’re doing rounds, aiding in surgery, or pulling overnight shifts, they spend hours on their feet. So when it comes to finding a good, quality shoe that’s supportive and comfortable for all-day wear, nurses know what they’re talking about.

    “I look for comfort. I mean, that’s gonna be your biggest thing,” Jacquelyn Coles Bielich, a registered nurse and clinical specialist at Medtronic, told us. “You’re wearing these shoes for an extended period of time, whether you work eight-hour shifts, a full 12 or staying extra and doing the 16.”

    As Coles Bielich describes it, the ideal nursing shoe isn’t just good for standing. They need to be comfortable and supportive for walking and even running if there’s an emergency they need to get to quickly. They also have to be comfortable and supportive when bending over and interacting with reclined or seated patients or grabbing things from low storage.

    “When you’re standing in those positions for so long, your body changes,” Coles Bielich said. “Your lower back may sway out a little bit or your knees may bend, you might shift your weight back and forth from each leg to try to like alleviate those pressure points.”

    With this in mind, Coles Bielich suggests really moving around in a pair of shoes before deciding to wear them. You want to get a feel for walking, bending, standing and feeling supported all the way.

    Whether you’re also a nurse or you’re just in the market for a good pair of supportive shoes, Coles Bielich and other nurses shared their favorite kicks to wear at work.

    1. Dansko Professional clogs

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    "[The first time] I tried on Danskos they felt like heaven. I know that sounds really weird because they're wooden clogs, but the support that it had, and it had like a higher arch, so I didn't feel like my ankles or knees were buckling inward. So that's what I stuck with. I just go straight for the classic ones with the wooden sole. I have a couple of different pairs in different patterns and colors; one of them is cheetah print. I think it gets a little personality too, which I like." —Coles

    This popular style has PU soles printed with a wood pattern.

    Promising review: "I’ve been a Nurse for 23 years and have worn Dansko shoes exclusively for 20 years, both at work and in my personal life. I have the clogs, sandals, sneakers, mules, and boots in my closet. I have one pair that is 19 years old and the footbed feels exactly the same as the first day I got them. I love the fit, the rocking sole motion and the long lasting quality of Danskos. These shoes continue with those same qualities that I love!" —Heather C.

    Get them from Amazon for $129.95+ (available in sizes 4.5–13 and 35 colors).

    2. Nike Air Max 270

    Nike

    "For the last year I have been wearing Nike brand 270s! I love them! I do surgery all day and they feel like I’m walking on air! I originally bought them for style and I put them on for work one day and NEVER LOOKED BACK!" —Shakira McNeal, surgical assistant.

    Promising review: "Love these runners! I’ve been waiting for my size to come in stock and finally it did. They are comfortable, lightweight and overall great looking. Definitely recommend." —Summer Lovin

    Get them from Nike for $160 (available in women's sizes 5–12 and 12 colors; men's sizes 6-15 and five colors).

    3. Adidas Ultraboost shoes

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    "I wear Adidas Ultraboost sneakers. They’re my go-to, helps when I’m on the run seeing 20+ patients per day!" —Gina Grube, a certified registered nurse practitioner specializing in pediatrics

    Promising review: "My granddaughter is a nurse and needed some shoes for standing and walking. She loves them." —RB

    Get them from Amazon for $75.99+ (available in 12 colors and women sizes 5–13).

    4. Brooks Ghost sneakers

    Zappos

    "[These] are the most comfortable waking shoe they are very comfortable for all occasions." —nurse Victoria Comeau

    Promising review: "Not a runner, but a nurse. Always the best shoe for me." —CherylS

    Get them from Zappos for $139.95 (available in women's sizes 5–12 and 39 colors; men's sizes 7—15 and 32 colors).

    5. On Cloud sneakers

    Zappos

    "[These] are also fantastic. Especially after having a baby, I truly just care about comfort." —Comeau

    Promising review: "This is my second pair I bought as workout shoes! My first pair is for work. I’m a nurse, and work 12+ hours on my feet, and this is brand is the most comfortable work shoes I own! I love how comfortable and light it is! Worth every penny!!" —Tin

    Get them from Zappos for $139.95 (available in women's sizes 5–11 and 18 colors; men's sizes 7–14 and 19 colors).

    6. Hoka Bondi

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    "I love my Hokas for nursing. They feel like clouds and [come in] fun colors! I had Clifton Hokas because I was obsessed with the canteloupe color, but now have the Bondi ones, again, mostly chosen by available colors. ...They are not waterproof, which is not great for the messy emergency room department, but they've done alright in the washing machine a few times!" —nurse Aly Thibault

    Promising review: "These Hoka shoes totally surpassed my expectations! They are light like a feather, cushiony comfortable, and deliciously ADORABLE!! I love this soft mint green with black/white accents. I walked for hours and my feet/legs felt great. They fit true to size, I wear a women’s 9 Regular width! I want mooooreee!" —Delia_M

    Get them from Amazon for $179.69+ (available in women's sizes 6–11.5 and nine colors; men's sizes 6–13.5 and 34 colors).

    7. ASICS running shoes

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    "For shoes I love ASICS, anything bright and colorful, definitely suitable for running." —nurse Bethany Gayda

    Promising review: "These shoes are true to size and very comfortable. They are the exact color as described and I know I will be enjoying them. I work with a podiatrist and these are highly recommended by him!" —$un$hine

    Get them from Amazon for 33.83+ (available in women's sizes 5–12 and 21 colors; men's sizes 7–15 and 23 colors).

    8. Veja sneakers

    Nordstrom

    "The shoes that I love for work are Veja sneakers. I wear them when I go up for outreach/wound care. They [contain] ethically [sourced] materials [and are] responsibly made. Very comfortable and have lasted now for about 4 years." —Jen Field, a nurse in a drug and alcohol detox facility

    Promising review: "Love these sneaks! Runs true to size. Very comfortable and stylish. Old school look." —Chantay1341

    Get them from Nordstrom for $160+ (available in women's sizes 5–11 and six colors; men's sizes 8–12 and two colors).

    9. Crocs

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    "I love to wear Crocs when I’m at work! I personally find them to be comfortable, ideal for long periods of walking and standing, and they’re easy to clean off at the end of a shift. I love that that come in fun colors and “themes” so I can express myself with my leopard print, super glittery or Lisa Frank–printed shoes. They really speak to my personality and my patients and their families have something to laugh about during an extremely difficult time! Just another way to stay comfortable and cool, and bring a little light in darkness to my patients." —Keri Georgilas, critical care nurse

    Promising review: "They are so cute! Bright colors and super comfy. I am so happy I got them for a great price and I wear them everywhere. True to size, comfy after wearing in." —AdraMarie

    Get them from Amazon for $34.99+ (available in women's sizes 5–12, men's sizes 3–13, and three colors).

    10. Clove Classics

    Clove

    "Cloves are the one branded as a 'nursing shoe' because they’re waterproof, easy to clean, etc. I wear them, they’re relatively comfy. Being waterproof is one of the reasons I like them. No pee or blood in my socks!" —nurse Katherine Glick

    Promising review: "Work the night shift for 12 hours and this along with my compression socks are great." —Debran D.

    Get them from Clove for $139+ (available in sizes 5–12.5 and 22 colors).

    11. Clarks Un.Loop slip-on shoes

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    While not specifically recommended by any of the nurses that we interviewed, longtime comfort footwear brand Clarks is a known favorite brand among medical professionals — or anyone whose job involves standing for extended hours. The brand’s Un.Loop leather slip-on is a comfortable and even stylish option that features a removable cushioned footbed and breathable interior that promises all-day support in addition to a bit of flair.

    Promising review: “I am an ER nurse who is on my feet for 12-hour shifts, so I am always on the search for COMFORTABLE shoes. I have decided through much trial an error that Clarks are the best. I have 4 pairs of their shoes and these were my latest purchase. The problem with some comfortable shoes are they are hideous. These are stylish and comfortable to work in. Although I would wear these as well to run around in on my days off too. You cannot go wrong with these shoes.” —cdafft

    Get them from Amazon for $86.07+ (available in sizes 5–12 and three colors).

    Reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.