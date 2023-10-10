36 Things From Amazon Our Readers Are Loving Right Now

Check out a TikTok of the portable charger in action.

Here's what BuzzFeeder Elizabeth Lilly has to say about it: "I bought this specifically for my weeklong trip to Europe in December when I knew I'd be taking a million videos of adorable Christmas markets. But! I keep it in my bag all the time, even when I'm not on vacation. I use Google Maps to get around NYC and any New Yorker will tell you that when you leave your home on a quick errand at 10 a.m. on a Saturday, you may not get home until 3 a.m. because there's always something cool to do and friends constantly reach out with impromptu plans. This little charger has saved me on several days while I'm out and about. No more need to bring your pal a phone charging cord when you're meeting for happy hour and searching the bar for stools near an outlet."

Promising review: "The holy grail of portable chargers!!! I was traveling to Disney for vacation and knowing me, I would drain my battery with just taking pictures alone. I wanted a portable battery but didn’t want a carry a cord either, so I was excited when I found this little baby! It does exactly as described, has a pretty pink color, and I get one full charge of battery for my iPhone 11. Get it. You will not be disappointed!" —Meghan Doble

Price: $23.99+ (clip the 20% off coupon on the product page for this price; available in eight colors)

