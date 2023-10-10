36 Things From Amazon Our Readers Are Loving Right Now

Popular products from this list
A pack of wool dryer balls that'll reduce your overall drying time while also making your clothes super soft and wrinkle-free.
A pack of collagen eye masks designed to help de-puff your bags (yes, we know they are designer 👜) and soften any dark circles you may be experiencing.
1. A two-tier shower caddy ideal for anyone who has too many shampoos and body washes that are trying to live in one habitat. (Big families and people with roommates, I'm looking at you!)
2. A unisex mini belt bag with an adjustable strap that's giving Lululemon for a *much* lower price. I mean, come on — this thing is FIRE!
3. Sun milk with SPF 50+ that serves double duty as both a sunscreen AND a primer. In addition to correcting your skin tone, it also boasts a UV-blocking system for a smooth makeup base. We love a 2-for-1!!
4. A set of magnetic air fryer cheat sheets so you can finally master the exact number of minutes it takes to cook your fav quickie meals — including everything from fresh vegetables to frozen chicken nuggets and more.
5. A toilet bowl ring remover that'll have your porcelain throne shining bright like a diamond. 💎 Of course you clean your toilet from time to time (at least I hope), but getting in there to scrub off the hard-water rings? That's a whole other level of effort.
6. A wireless endoscope gadget you can use to peek inside all those nooks and crannies of your home (think: behind walls or inside drain pipes) to see what's going on for yourself before you call a costly professional. How does it work? Well, it has a small camera that projects onto your phone — easy as that.
7. An international power converter you can use to plug in your electronics in 150 different countries. Yep, you read that right. It comes with a 5-foot detachable power cable and voltage converters so you don't cause any circuit breakers to trip.
8. A magnetic stove shelf since you keep all your most-used spices and condiments out on your countertops anyway. This'll free up space and make your kitchen look at least a wee bit less cluttered.
9. An ingenious sandwich cutter and sealer to transform your kitchen into a bespoke Uncrustables factory. YUM!!!!
10. A set of oven liners so you don't have to spend half your weekend scrubbing off those pesky burnt-on messes. Or have to listen to the fire alarm go off every time you turn the oven on.
Promising review: "I got tired of cleaning the bottom of my oven out after every drip and spill, or running the 'oven clean' option, which uses up so much energy and makes my house HOT during the process. I used to have foil on the bottom of the oven to help with spills, and that improved things greatly — but then you have to replace the foil after a while. I had to cut them to size, which was easy to do with a simple pair of household scissors. Then I placed them in the oven (they look nice!), and I waited for it to get messy. I cooked something super messy and finally needed to clean the liner. It was SO easy; I put it in the sink and used my sink sprayer and everything immediately slid right off the liner. No problem! I have a double oven, so I was glad this pack came with more than one. I have one in each oven and one on standby in case I need it. I know that having a dirty oven isn't the worst thing in the world, but if it matters to you, try these!" —Hpg
Price: $11.99 for three
11. A drywall repair putty, because the walls in your apartment are COVERED in holes and scuffs from rearranging your gallery wall a million times over. Now you might actually get your security deposit back. 😎
12. A super absorbent hybrid scrunchie towel you can use to dry your hair *without* damaging it from heated tools — making it especially useful for those of you who like to run out the door with a wet head.
Kitsch is an LA-based, self-financed, woman-owned small business established in 2010 that specializes in hair accessories.
Promising review: "I ordered this because I was sick of keeping a towel on my head for so long while my hair dried, and if I didn't have a towel, my shirt was soaking wet from my hair after a shower. For reference, I had very long, thick hair and it takes a while to air-dry — and I'm so happy I found this scrunchie! It's a lot bigger in person than it looks in the image, which is great because it covers more of your hair to help dry it. No more heavy towels on my head or tight towel wraps." —Meghan
Price: $11.89+ (available in six colors)
13. An eyebrow soap kit to give your brows a little extra oomph. It’s made without fragrance, color, or foaming agents and has been formulated specifically for brows — which means it won't irritate your skin and will work great with your pencils!
14. A rechargeable electric lighter so you can stop burning yourself trying to light candles whose wicks are on their last legs.
15. A pack of Mystical Fire pouches you can toss into a fire to illuminate the flames with a beautiful rainbow hue, right before your eyes. Kids AND adults love this!
16. A portable cordless phone charger to always keep on you ESPECIALLY when you're traveling or in a new place. With no pesky charging cord required, you'll be sure to pull up your Ticketmaster QR code right before you and your besties are about to walk into a concert.
Check out a TikTok of the portable charger in action.
Here's what BuzzFeeder Elizabeth Lilly has to say about it: "I bought this specifically for my weeklong trip to Europe in December when I knew I'd be taking a million videos of adorable Christmas markets. But! I keep it in my bag all the time, even when I'm not on vacation. I use Google Maps to get around NYC and any New Yorker will tell you that when you leave your home on a quick errand at 10 a.m. on a Saturday, you may not get home until 3 a.m. because there's always something cool to do and friends constantly reach out with impromptu plans. This little charger has saved me on several days while I'm out and about. No more need to bring your pal a phone charging cord when you're meeting for happy hour and searching the bar for stools near an outlet."
Promising review: "The holy grail of portable chargers!!! I was traveling to Disney for vacation and knowing me, I would drain my battery with just taking pictures alone. I wanted a portable battery but didn’t want a carry a cord either, so I was excited when I found this little baby! It does exactly as described, has a pretty pink color, and I get one full charge of battery for my iPhone 11. Get it. You will not be disappointed!" —Meghan Doble
Price: $23.99+ (clip the 20% off coupon on the product page for this price; available in eight colors)
17. A Marc Anthony's Grow Long leave-in conditioner spray formulated with biotin, caffeine, and ginseng that'll work wonders on your hair and scalp, helping it grow and shine like it never has before.
Promising reviews: "So I used this for the first time last night, my hair still feels soft today which is not normal for me. I'm African American 4C hair which I normally would have to moisturize twice a day, but just once with this Marc Anthony seems to be enough. I used it on dry hair by the way. I'll use when I wash my hair to see the difference....Ok, so two weeks later, I'm definitely seeing less breakage. Hard to tell growth when you have kinky hair but my hair smells so amazing, and it's not fragile as before." —Ankia
"I have been using this set for about two weeks now, and I have noticed thickening of my hair and growth around my ears. My hair normally takes forever to grow. So seeing any kind of growth at all in two weeks to me is a miracle. It also smells wonderful and makes my hair feel amazingly soft!!" —Robin Counts
Price: $7.67
18. A nail concealer you can use to subtly hide any yellowing or staining that's starting to emerge on your fingernails.
19. A jug of Wet & Forget Shower Cleaner that'll work to remove all the mysterious buildup on the floor and walls of your shower. Best of all, no scrubbing required! You can literally spray it, forget about it, and the grime will begin to erode and disappear down your drain.
20. A pack of Keurig cleaning cups because, despite all the deliciousness that comes out of that glorious machine, there's likely a whole lot of grime and gunk hiding on the inside that has no business being in your morning coffee.
21. A pair of exfoliating mitts here to astound you with how much dried skin they can lift away from your body. Use these reviewer-loved mitts to help unclog pores, remove spray tans, prevent ingrown hairs, and more!
Promising review: "I use a loofah every day, so I just bought this to use once a week, not thinking it would do much if anything. Man, was I wrong!!! I read reviews, viewed pictures, and watched the videos. I assumed they all used tanning products or spray tans, because the skin in the tub was brown/black. OMG, mine was too!!! I haven't tanned in 15 or so years. It was gross. On the bright side, my skin really does feel great. Just get it, seriously." —Kim McMahon
Price: $10.99
22. A bottle of everyone's favorite Bio-Oil formulated with vitamins A and E to hydrate your skin while working to reduce the appearance of scars and stretch marks.
23. A pack of washing machine tablets to eliminate any mold or mildew secretly waiting to stink up your favorite hoodie.
24. A fungal nail renewal formula that'll help improve the look and feel of your toenails in as little as two days. Whether they're thick, brittle, discolored...this'll help clean 'em up (just in time for sandal season).
25. A dryer vent cleaning kit that attaches right to your vacuum so you can suck up all that hidden lint and debris hiding out in the darkest corners of your dryer.
26. A Differin Acne Treatment Gel, specifically formulated to unclog pores, soothe inflammation, and prevent new acne from forming. It contains the active ingredient 0.1% adapalene, created to be more tolerable on the skin than other retinoid products.
27. A bottle of the TikTok-famous Pink Stuff multipurpose cleaner you can use on hard surfaces throughout your home to remove deep stains, lift grease, and keep things feeling overall fresh.
28. A moisture meter — because you continue to fail as a plant parent... All you have to do is stick this in the soil and it'll read the moisture level, instructing you exactly how much or how little to hydrate your green little babies.
29. A bottle of Elizavecca Hair Treatment — it uses ceramides and collagen to magically bring your damaged hair back to life with all the body and silky softness you could possibly imagine! Simply let it sit on your hair after shampooing for five to 20 minutes and rinse!
It's designed to work for all hair types, with reviewers with 2a through 4c hair saying it worked for them!
Promising review: "I have naturally blonde, medium length, more coarse hair that gets damaged from heat styling and is just naturally dry. I was looking for a hair mask to help heal my dry ends and just general damage. I followed the directions on the box, and left it in my hair for 15 minutes, and rinsed my hair, and styled as normal, and my hair has never been so sleek, and NOT weighed down, and the hair cuticles are together, and not frizzy. AND it's sooooo humid outside today and my hair stayed looking fresh. BONUS! I've tried so many masks and treatments that have weighed down my hair or left a weird residue, and this is the best one I've ever tried. For my hair length/thickness, I could get about five treatments from this size of a bottle." —Annie J.
Check out BuzzFeed's full Elizavecca hair treatment review for more deets!
Price: $7.10