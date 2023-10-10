BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    36 Things From Amazon Our Readers Are Loving Right Now

    Including a mini belt bag, a fungal nail renewal, a pack of wool dryer balls, and more popular products from BuzzFeed Shopping posts.

    Griffin Gonzales
    by Griffin Gonzales

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    • A pack of wool dryer balls that'll reduce your overall drying time while also making your clothes super soft and wrinkle-free.

    • A pack of collagen eye masks designed to help de-puff your bags (yes, we know they are designer 👜) and soften any dark circles you may be experiencing.

    • An eyebrow soap kit to give your brows a little extra oomph. It’s made without fragrance, color, or foaming agents and has been formulated specifically for brows — which means it won't irritate your skin and will work great with your pencils!

    1. A two-tier shower caddy ideal for anyone who has too many shampoos and body washes that are trying to live in one habitat. (Big families and people with roommates, I'm looking at you!)

    reviewer photo showing th
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "My previous suction shower organizer kept unsticking from the wall, and all my items would fall and make a mess. … This one has great adhesion and is so sturdy I don’t think I’ll ever have to worry about that. It sticks to the wall using a full strip with three hooks, so it’s much sturdier than just having the suctions on each end. I love it, holds everything I need…comes with two shelves…would recommend. 10/10" —Shelby Thomas

    Price: $29.99+ (available in four colors)

    2. A unisex mini belt bag with an adjustable strap that's giving Lululemon for a *much* lower price. I mean, come on — this thing is FIRE!

    reviewer posing in snow wearing the belt bag in caramel
    amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "I love the spaciousness yet compactness of this crossbody/ fanny. I saw it on TikTok and read all the reviews — it really does live up to the hype!!" —Amazon Customer

    "I honestly use this product every day and it's so amazing. So many pockets, really great color, easy to throw in the wash, easy to adjust the straps, and I really like how it clips in FRONT of you so you don't have to worry about anyone unclipping it from the back. Really great bag and I love it so much." —laura k.

    Price: $15.28+ (available in 44 colors)

    3. Sun milk with SPF 50+ that serves double duty as both a sunscreen AND a primer. In addition to correcting your skin tone, it also boasts a UV-blocking system for a smooth makeup base. We love a 2-for-1!!

    three images from L to R: reviewer with toner only, toner and the sun milk, and then a full face of makeup
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Satisfied. I like how this facial sunscreen is not greasy; it only leaves a soft finish like the item describes. Lightweight and very lightly scented that is not overpowering. Overall a good purchase that will become my daily essential." —Diane K.

    Price: $17.15

    4. A set of magnetic air fryer cheat sheets so you can finally master the exact number of minutes it takes to cook your fav quickie meals — including everything from fresh vegetables to frozen chicken nuggets and more.

    Reviewer holding the sheet, which includes cook times for foods like chicken nuggets, french fries, apple chips, bacon, vegetables, and more
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "So glad that I came across these very handy sheets. I love having this information handy and easy to use. The magnetic sheets are strong and stay in place well, even with the fridge door opening and closing a lot. It's handy having them right in view for quick reference. It helps us to use the air fryer more, as it's easy to glance over and time things correctly. I like that it is a dark color so it doesn't get messy as easily, and it has all the things we are most likely to use the air fryer for. The envelope the magnetic sheets come in is cute and would make a nice gift, perhaps in a basket or bag of related items. Happy to have these!" —Small~Town~Girl

    Price: $7.95 (also available in white)

    5. A toilet bowl ring remover that'll have your porcelain throne shining bright like a diamond. 💎 Of course you clean your toilet from time to time (at least I hope), but getting in there to scrub off the hard-water rings? That's a whole other level of effort.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "When we bought our previously owned condo, all three of the toilets had a permanent dark ring. I must have tried at least six different cleaning products that claimed to eliminate rings. None worked. I was actually considering buying new toilets because the ring was embarrassing to me. A friend recommended the pumice toilet bowl ring remover, and I was prepared to be disappointed again. But it worked perfectly. The ring is gone on all three toilets, and it only took a few minutes per toilet. I don't know when I have ever been so totally satisfied with a product. It just saved me a whole lot of money, and I am no longer embarrassed by the appearance of my toilets." —lynn mcdonald

    Price: $11.25

    6. A wireless endoscope gadget you can use to peek inside all those nooks and crannies of your home (think: behind walls or inside drain pipes) to see what's going on for yourself before you call a costly professional. How does it work? Well, it has a small camera that projects onto your phone — easy as that.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "This camera works so well it’s almost a joke. An overhead light in my boat’s cabin had severed wire. The hole to access the wire is not even 1/2” in diameter, and the gap in the ceiling is only 2” tall. Adjusted the semi rigid cable, located the severed wire, went back in with the hook attached, and voila!" —the family cook

    Price: $26.97

    7. An international power converter you can use to plug in your electronics in 150 different countries. Yep, you read that right. It comes with a 5-foot detachable power cable and voltage converters so you don't cause any circuit breakers to trip.

    Reviewer photo of the power converter
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I was traveling to several places in Europe and needed a travel charger that can easily fit in the electrical outlets overseas and safely recharge my US rated appliances without frying. And along came this voltage converter that did the job very effectively, while traveling in Italy, Greece, Turkey, Hungary, and Spain. Although the item is bit bulky from my own carrying convenience point of view, it's quite manageable nonetheless. I've been very happy using this as a voltage converter while traveling the continent. It's a keeper for me for any future travel." —Expatriot

    Price: $39.98

    8. A magnetic stove shelf since you keep all your most-used spices and condiments out on your countertops anyway. This'll free up space and make your kitchen look at least a wee bit less cluttered.

    The shelf on top of the back of a stove range holding oil, salt and pepper shakers, other spices, and a mortar and pestle
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This is amazing and I have no idea I didn’t buy one of these years ago!!! My new stove wouldn’t get close enough to the wall to allow me to rest anything on top without it falling behind. This was absolutely PERFECT. I am very happy that the magnets provided were able to be moved. This allowed me to place them perfectly for maximum hold because my top was slightly curved." —JStill

    Price: $39.99 (available in three sizes and three colors)

    9. An ingenious sandwich cutter and sealer to transform your kitchen into a bespoke Uncrustables factory. YUM!!!!

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "A must-have. As a mom of two, ages 2 and 5, who HATE crust this is a life-saver! It saves so much money to buy these instead of Uncrustables." —Baleigh W

    Price: $16.96

    10. A set of oven liners so you don't have to spend half your weekend scrubbing off those pesky burnt-on messes. Or have to listen to the fire alarm go off every time you turn the oven on.

    the black oven liners catching droplets from a pie
    someone washing the oven liners in a sink
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I got tired of cleaning the bottom of my oven out after every drip and spill, or running the 'oven clean' option, which uses up so much energy and makes my house HOT during the process. I used to have foil on the bottom of the oven to help with spills, and that improved things greatly — but then you have to replace the foil after a while. I had to cut them to size, which was easy to do with a simple pair of household scissors. Then I placed them in the oven (they look nice!), and I waited for it to get messy. I cooked something super messy and finally needed to clean the liner. It was SO easy; I put it in the sink and used my sink sprayer and everything immediately slid right off the liner. No problem! I have a double oven, so I was glad this pack came with more than one. I have one in each oven and one on standby in case I need it. I know that having a dirty oven isn't the worst thing in the world, but if it matters to you, try these!" —Hpg

    Price: $11.99 for three

    11. A drywall repair putty, because the walls in your apartment are COVERED in holes and scuffs from rearranging your gallery wall a million times over. Now you might actually get your security deposit back. 😎

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I had a hole in drywall from a wall anchor that had been removed. This product did exactly what I needed it to do with a minimum of muss and fuss, and no special equipment or tools. Follow the directions, use the cap edge to smooth it out, and it's just about perfect. I've since also used it to repair drywall that was damaged when an old vanity was removed, filled up the dent perfectly." —Barbara A. Hanson

    Price: $11.89

    12. A super absorbent hybrid scrunchie towel you can use to dry your hair *without* damaging it from heated tools — making it especially useful for those of you who like to run out the door with a wet head. 

    Reviewer wearing microfiber towel scrunchie
    Reviewer wearing microfiber scrunchie
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Kitsch is an LA-based, self-financed, woman-owned small business established in 2010 that specializes in hair accessories. 

    Promising review: "I ordered this because I was sick of keeping a towel on my head for so long while my hair dried, and if I didn't have a towel, my shirt was soaking wet from my hair after a shower. For reference, I had very long, thick hair and it takes a while to air-dry — and I'm so happy I found this scrunchie! It's a lot bigger in person than it looks in the image, which is great because it covers more of your hair to help dry it. No more heavy towels on my head or tight towel wraps." —Meghan

    Price: $11.89+ (available in six colors)

    13. An eyebrow soap kit to give your brows a little extra oomph. It’s made without fragrance, color, or foaming agents and has been formulated specifically for brows — which means it won't irritate your skin and will work great with your pencils!

    reviewer photo showing their eyebrows after applying the gel in three steps, showing them much fuller
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I absolutely love this and am amazed at how fuller my brows look! Application is also super easy and quick! I took three pictures. Top picture is before I applied it. Middle picture is after application. Third picture is after I've drawn a line under my brow to clean up the look and filled in some sparse areas." —P.A.

    Price: $7.99

    14. A rechargeable electric lighter so you can stop burning yourself trying to light candles whose wicks are on their last legs.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love this ingenious little lighter. It stays charged for a while and I love using it to light my candles. I use to hate lighting candles because when they would get low I'd burn my fingertips but with this, I have no issues." —David Dudley

    Price: $9.99 (available in 11 colors)

    15. A pack of Mystical Fire pouches you can toss into a fire to illuminate the flames with a beautiful rainbow hue, right before your eyes. Kids AND adults love this!

    A campfire with rainbow flames
    Amazon

    Promising review: "For a really fun experience, get some of these for your next camping trip. As if a campfire needs improvement...but this stuff is really neat. I'd say the adults love it even more than the kids. We only used one packet, and the colors were so good — seems like they lasted at least 20 minutes. There was even color left in the ashes the next day. We will never go camping again without several packs of Mystical Fire on hand." —TeNe

    Price: $6.92

    16. portable cordless phone charger to always keep on you ESPECIALLY when you're traveling or in a new place. With no pesky charging cord required, you'll be sure to pull up your Ticketmaster QR code right before you and your besties are about to walk into a concert. 

    gif of reviewer holding the pink charger and showing its built-in lightning cable
    hands holding a phone with the white charger plugged into it
    www.amazon.com, Amazon

    Check out a TikTok of the portable charger in action.

    Here's what BuzzFeeder Elizabeth Lilly has to say about it: "I bought this specifically for my weeklong trip to Europe in December when I knew I'd be taking a million videos of adorable Christmas markets. But! I keep it in my bag all the time, even when I'm not on vacation. I use Google Maps to get around NYC and any New Yorker will tell you that when you leave your home on a quick errand at 10 a.m. on a Saturday, you may not get home until 3 a.m. because there's always something cool to do and friends constantly reach out with impromptu plans. This little charger has saved me on several days while I'm out and about. No more need to bring your pal a phone charging cord when you're meeting for happy hour and searching the bar for stools near an outlet." 

    Promising review: "The holy grail of portable chargers!!! I was traveling to Disney for vacation and knowing me, I would drain my battery with just taking pictures alone. I wanted a portable battery but didn’t want a carry a cord either, so I was excited when I found this little baby! It does exactly as described, has a pretty pink color, and I get one full charge of battery for my iPhone 11. Get it. You will not be disappointed!" —Meghan Doble

    Price: $23.99+ (clip the 20% off coupon on the product page for this price; available in eight colors)

    17. Marc Anthony's Grow Long leave-in conditioner spray formulated with biotin, caffeine, and ginseng that'll work wonders on your hair and scalp, helping it grow and shine like it never has before. 

    Reviewer's hair before and after using Marc Anthony leave-in conditioner spray
    www.amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "So I used this for the first time last night, my hair still feels soft today which is not normal for me. I'm African American 4C hair which I normally would have to moisturize twice a day, but just once with this Marc Anthony seems to be enough. I used it on dry hair by the way. I'll use when I wash my hair to see the difference....Ok, so two weeks later, I'm definitely seeing less breakage. Hard to tell growth when you have kinky hair but my hair smells so amazing, and it's not fragile as before." —Ankia

    "I have been using this set for about two weeks now, and I have noticed thickening of my hair and growth around my ears. My hair normally takes forever to grow. So seeing any kind of growth at all in two weeks to me is a miracle. It also smells wonderful and makes my hair feel amazingly soft!!" —Robin Counts

    Price: $7.67

    18. A nail concealer you can use to subtly hide any yellowing or staining that's starting to emerge on your fingernails.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "Highly impressed and satisfied with purchase. I've been a nail biter my entire life. I recently stopped biting a little over three months ago, and while I've been pleased overall with the growth, I've found that my natural nails have many imperfections. For instance, I have splinter hemorrhages, as well as white horizontal lines (aka Beau's lines) on every single nail on all 10 fingers, and the tips are transparent. But this polish literally disguises all of that. I'm so so grateful to have found it." —Kourtnee amos

    Price: $20 (available in four shades)

    19. A jug of Wet & Forget Shower Cleaner that'll work to remove all the mysterious buildup on the floor and walls of your shower. Best of all, no scrubbing required! You can literally spray it, forget about it, and the grime will begin to erode and disappear down your drain.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Photos don’t lie! This stuff works! We have used just about every product available — we steamed, scrubbed, scraped, and power-washed our shower walls. None worked. Bought this cleaner on a whim, and after the first night of spraying just one wall, I bought two more bottles. The buildup just peels off the walls. At first I was embarrassed to post pictures, but I had to share how well this cleaner works." —Mary Elizabeth

    Price: $20.98+ (available in two sizes and two colors)

    20. A pack of Keurig cleaning cups because, despite all the deliciousness that comes out of that glorious machine, there's likely a whole lot of grime and gunk hiding on the inside that has no business being in your morning coffee.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I bought this product because the needle in my Keurig 2.0 keeps clogging, causing inconsistent brew and taste. These cleaning cups fixed both of my issues, and I especially liked that it was really quick and easy to use. I put the cleaning pod in and ran one cycle, then took the pod out and ran a rinse cycle to clean out any leftover grinds. FAST, EASY, and GREAT results...VERY HAPPY!!" —Corey West

    Price: $9.95

    21. A pair of exfoliating mitts here to astound you with how much dried skin they can lift away from your body. Use these reviewer-loved mitts to help unclog pores, remove spray tans, prevent ingrown hairs, and more!

    close-up of the black mitt and a reviewer's leg and you can see beads of dead gray skin
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I use a loofah every day, so I just bought this to use once a week, not thinking it would do much if anything. Man, was I wrong!!! I read reviews, viewed pictures, and watched the videos. I assumed they all used tanning products or spray tans, because the skin in the tub was brown/black. OMG, mine was too!!! I haven't tanned in 15 or so years. It was gross. On the bright side, my skin really does feel great. Just get it, seriously." —Kim McMahon

    Price: $10.99 

    22. A bottle of everyone's favorite Bio-Oil formulated with vitamins A and E to hydrate your skin while working to reduce the appearance of scars and stretch marks.

    a person applying the oil to their leg
    instagram.com

    Promising review: "This stuff is amazing. Helps to even skin tone and moisturize. Doesn’t make me break out. Helps with my KP on my legs as well. I’d keep it out of sunlight as it got discolored sitting on my sunny bathroom counter after a few months." —CH

    Price: $9.99

    23. A pack of washing machine tablets to eliminate any mold or mildew secretly waiting to stink up your favorite hoodie.

    amazon.com

    THAT came out of a washing machine!? Like, how. Please explain.

    Promising review: "Our washer will really start to stink after a few weeks. Before I found this cleaner, I would just run an empty cycle with detergent. This would alleviate the stench, but it was never fresh smelling. Since I found and used Affresh, it has made a very welcome difference. Not only does it remove the odor, but it also leaves the washer smelling fresh and clean. I have ordered this a few times now and will continue to use it. Highly recommend for stinking washing machines." —Rob

    Price: $10.18

    24. A fungal nail renewal formula that'll help improve the look and feel of your toenails in as little as two days. Whether they're thick, brittle, discolored...this'll help clean 'em up (just in time for sandal season).

    before and after images of a reviewer&#x27;s toenails with fungus then being removed
    amazon.com

    Promising review: “I had a nail fungus from the nail shop! It was intense and my toenails looked terrible and I had pretty nice toenails. Finally found this remedy and the improvement is phenomenal. It’s been 2 months of using and my nails are going back to normal. It worked immediately and I saw the improvement within a few days to a week!! I also soak my feet in tea tree oil and water too." —Layla

    Price: $14.58

    25. A dryer vent cleaning kit that attaches right to your vacuum so you can suck up all that hidden lint and debris hiding out in the darkest corners of your dryer.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    The entire set comes with a plastic hose, a Holikme adapter, and a vacuum hose for use with most any vacuum. Plus, a flexible lint brush!

    Promising review: "Wow. I’m going to say this and I hope I don’t sound ridiculous, but I truly didn’t even know these things needed to be vacuumed out. I was just removing the lint collector and emptying it but, lo and behold, I learned something new from Amazon, again. Got all the lint out in a matter of minutes and my dryer looks brand-new. A win in my book and didn’t even know I needed it." —Erin Alexis

    Price: $9.95+ (available in three colors)

    26. A Differin Acne Treatment Gel, specifically formulated to unclog pores, soothe inflammation, and prevent new acne from forming. It contains the active ingredient 0.1% adapalene, created to be more tolerable on the skin than other retinoid products.

    Reviewer before-and-after photos showing red skin and acne around their nose and mouth, with the same area being significantly cleared up after using the Differin Acne Treatment Gel
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love this gel! I struggle with horrible cystic hormonal acne and it helps so much to keep it under control. You have to use it all over your face, as opposed to just spot treat areas. I've noticed that when I run out or stop using it for a period of time, my acne is much worse, so this definitely works! It's a gel so the texture is very smooth and lightweight; no scent. It absorbs very easily and dries within minutes. I haven't used it under makeup, so not sure how it holds up, I instead apply it at night before bed." —Izzy

    Price: $14.96 for a 30-day supply

    27. A bottle of the TikTok-famous Pink Stuff multipurpose cleaner you can use on hard surfaces throughout your home to remove deep stains, lift grease, and keep things feeling overall fresh.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "First saw this product on TikTok and needed to try. I'm extremely grateful I did. I cleaned my kitchen with it and it was amazing. It cleans tough stains and shines appliances. It's a magical cleaner. If you are on the fence about trying it, just do it. You won't regret it. I will say it's a bit pricey for a cleaner but it's 100% worth it." —lanetta

    Price: $4.99+ (available in two sizes)

    28. A moisture meter — because you continue to fail as a plant parent... All you have to do is stick this in the soil and it'll read the moisture level, instructing you exactly how much or how little to hydrate your green little babies.

    amazon.com, Mallory Mower / BuzzFeed

    Promising review: "This is so easy to use, and works so well. Was having issues overwatering some plants and under-watering others, but now it's so easy to tell which plants need water. I don't know how I ever did without it." —MaryLou

    Price: $8.97 (available in three colors)

    29. A bottle of Elizavecca Hair Treatment — it uses ceramides and collagen to magically bring your damaged hair back to life with all the body and silky softness you could possibly imagine! Simply let it sit on your hair after shampooing for five to 20 minutes and rinse!

    Before and after image of a BuzzFeed editor's hair, with the after image looking much shinier and curling more
    Bek O'Connell / BuzzFeed

    It's designed to work for all hair types, with reviewers with 2a through 4c hair saying it worked for them!

    Promising review: "I have naturally blonde, medium length, more coarse hair that gets damaged from heat styling and is just naturally dry. I was looking for a hair mask to help heal my dry ends and just general damage. I followed the directions on the box, and left it in my hair for 15 minutes, and rinsed my hair, and styled as normal, and my hair has never been so sleek, and NOT weighed down, and the hair cuticles are together, and not frizzy. AND it's sooooo humid outside today and my hair stayed looking fresh. BONUS! I've tried so many masks and treatments that have weighed down my hair or left a weird residue, and this is the best one I've ever tried. For my hair length/thickness, I could get about five treatments from this size of a bottle." —Annie J.

    Check out BuzzFeed's full Elizavecca hair treatment review for more deets!

    Price: $7.10

    <