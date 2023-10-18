35 Products With Before And After Photos That Deserve Rows Of Thumbs-Up Emojis

1. CND SolarOil, a low-key magical oil here to help banish brittle nails and dry cuticles for good. Nailed it!
Promising review: "I had a problem with my cuticles getting so dry that they would split sometimes, and no matter how many times I put lotion on my hands they would never get moist enough to lay flat like they’re supposed to. My nails were dry and brittle, so I’d end up with one breaking and then have to cut them all back in order to have them the same length. This oil has ended all of that. Now I have to cut them back because they seem to be growing faster. I haven’t had a nail split since the day I started using this oil. It soaks into your cuticles and nails so well. I was really good at using it every day in the beginning, but in the last week I got busy and and only used it twice so I ended up with a split cuticle. That’ll help you remember, right?!?! I got back on track these last two days and the cuticle is healed already. That’s just how moisturizing this stuff is. I highly recommend it!" —mlasorensen
Get it from Amazon for $9.90+ (available in three sizes).
2. Or an amazing vitamin solution to help even the most pitiful plants grow up big and strong and develop such great roots, they should play on The Tonight Show. It can help with transplant shock, too!
Promising review: "I have had a scrawny fiddle-leaf fig for about half a year now. No growth whatsoever. After a recent move, I was pretty sure 'Wallace' was doomed as he kept dropping leaves. Poor Wallace. I've only had this magic potion for 10 days, and I've got two new leaves! It is not only surviving but is thriving like never before. Update two months later: Since this review, he's sprouted three more leaves! Holy cow." —Lisa Albert Wallner
Get it from Amazon for $12.97.
3. E.l.f.'s Poreless Putty Primer, a TikTok-beloved, vegan, and cruelty-free wonder that moisturizes and gets your skin ready for smooth and easy makeup application. It's got over 23,000 positive ratings, so you can bet your beauty routine will never be the same.
Promising reviews: "I saw this on TikTok and for $8 thought I'd take a chance. I have sensitive skin and have to watch what I use. I LOVE this product! Goes on smooth and you don't need to use a lot. I put it on before I put on my foundation. Makes a huge difference. Highly recommend and will buy again!!" —Leslie Mattingly
"Normally my makeup goes on great, but then once it dries it's super crusty and shows my pores. This made everything so smooth and my skin has never looked so healthy. Even after I took my makeup off, my skin felt moisturized, which is a hard thing to do with my dry skin. I saw the hype all over social media about this primer and I never believed it, but finally decided to take the plunge and test it out and now I'll never go without it." —Taylor Kessinger
Get it from Amazon for $9.50.
4. Goo Gone's kitchen degreaser, which, well, gets the goo gone! Which is good, because from your stove to your microwave to your counters and shelves, your cooking routine leaves a lot of surfaces gooey (same — no shame).
Look at the difference it made on the reviewer's shelf above, which used to be covered in grease!
Promising review: "Cleaned a house with a thick layer of grease on top of the cabinets over the stove. The picture is worth 1,000 words. It sprays out as a foam so I had to spread it out a bit and I let it sit. Still took a significant amount of elbow grease, but it definitely worked." —Ellen
Get it from Amazon for $6.99.
5. Howard Feed-N-Wax Wood Polish and Conditioner, a beeswax and orange oil formula that's basically like a spa treatment for your wood surfaces. In addition to polishing, it adds a protective layer and helps prevent the wood from drying out or fading.
Check out BuzzFeed's full write-up on this wood polish!
Promising review: "Amazing product! We recently moved into a house where the floors hadn't been taken care of for years. We aren't able to do a full refinish of the floors at this time (hopefully within the next year) so we wanted to do something to make them look better. This product lived up to its claims. I can't speak to how long it lasts before needing to be redone, but the difference is night and day." —Cameron
Get it from Amazon for $8.73.
6. A Pink Stuff combo pack including the magical, TikTok-beloved cleaner in both paste and spray form, so you can scrub anything from cookware to walls and bathroom fixtures to rubber shoes shiny clean. Just ~pink~ of all the icky, stained things in your home you can finally clean with this stuff!
Promising review: "WOW!!!! This stuff is amazing. I literally just have to spray it, let it sit for a few minutes, come back, and depending on what I’m using it for I either wipe it and it comes right off or I just use a scrubbing pad and it comes off. There’s nothing out there that is anywhere in comparison to this product!!!! This stuff is the absolute best. I highly recommend purchasing this. I can tell you that half of my cleaning products are now going to be thrown out because all I need is The Pink Stuff 😀😀. Whoever invented this stuff is an absolute genius; if you’re a clean freak like me this really is the way to go. Also it doesn’t have that nasty chemical smell; it smells great. Just buy it — you won’t regret it." —Twin33
Get it from Amazon for $16.65.
7. NYX matte finish setting spray, an amazingly affordable spritz that over 67,000 people swear by for seriously locking in their look. I'm talking all dang day, people!!!
It's cruelty-free!!!
Promising review: "This is the first time I've ever used a setting spray, but it was my daughter's graduation and 99 degrees outside. I sat outside for three hours in the heat! We went out to dinner and to the store before I finally got home to take off my makeup. I was a little shinier than before I left, but very happy with this spray!" —Jess Y.
Get it from Amazon for $7.84 (or $7.45 with the Subscribe & Save option).
8. A bottle of The Bucko soap scum and grime remover spray that'll send all the icky soap scum in your tub packing — for good.
BuzzFeed Shopping managing editor Mallory McInnis swears by this stuff! Here's what she has to say: "Have you ever seen the movie The Santa Clause? There's a scene where Tim Allen's character shaves away his white beard and then ~WHOOSH!~ it reappears instantaneously. That's basically my bathtub and soap scum. I've tried many products to keep it at bay, but this is the only one that has ever really worked. Not only does it have a cute dog on the packaging, it also allows me to (easily!) wipe away dastardly soap scum without having to use a lot of muscle! Which is great, because I don't exactly have a lot of muscle to use."
Get it from Amazon for $19.98+ (available in three sizes).
9. A super affordable, game-changing power scrubber if you consider deep cleaning your bathroom a pain in the tush. Not anymore — this baby will leave your loo sparkling with basically zero effort on your part.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Natalie Brown put this baby to the test, and here's what she had to say: "This thing works small miracles: I cleaned about half of my bathroom's grout to its original sparkling-clean cream color in 40 minutes, and it took honestly no effort at all. I literally sat on the floor, dipped the bristles in a Castile soap dilution (2–3 drops of soap + 1/2 cup of water; but you could use almost any cleaner of your choice), then lazily ran the scrubber back and forth over a 6-inch section of grimy, dark-gray grout — and it only took about 30 seconds for that grout to go from dingy to bright. I started by using the specialty grout brush, but then I decided to try it with the default brush and that seemed to work just as well, IMHO!" Check out her full power scrubber review.
Get it from Amazon for $17.38. You can also get a special grout-cleaning brush head that can be swapped in for the regular one for $10.88.
10. A beyond satisfying three-step cradle cap kit that includes a sponge, brush, and comb (plus a storage stand for them) to get rid of all those nasty flakes on your bébé's otherwise very cute head. You'll be oh-so-thrilled to see that yuckiness gone.
Read more about cradle cap — aka seborrheic dermatitis — from Seattle Children’s and the American Academy of Dermatology.
Promising review: "Take my money. This works. It just does. It will work for you — there’s no way your baby’s cradle cap will win this war. Granted my 3-month-old didn’t have the worst case of it, but I used this system once. One time. All of the crusty gunk removed by the comb of wonders. Had to clean it off three times during the bath. Which was very gratifying. It’s like popping a zit. I only got to experience the joy once, because that was all it took. Cradle cap gone." —Michelle
Get it from Amazon for $14.44.
11. Clever adjustable bra strap holders for anyone who hates constantly adjusting their straps but also hates racerback bras (same — so uncomfy, right???).
Promising review: "Genius!! Why did it take me so long to find these? I was looking for a solution to hide straps in a racerback tank but these straps do so much more than just that. Unlike the round clips that pull straps tightly to the center of your back, these straps lie flat and they have just enough give to allow the bra to still fit right and feel comfortable. Moreover, they can be used to keep bra straps from falling down all day!!! Such a great product." —MsChris
Get a set of three from Amazon for $8.97+ (available in nine color combinations).
12. A miraculous diamond cleaning stick precise enough to clean every every last corner of your most prized gems and get them to shine as bright as Rihanna said they would.
Yeah, I just had to include TWO before-and-after photos, because there are so dang many good ones. Check out BuzzFeed's full write-up on the Diamond Dazzle Stik.
Promising review: "Don't get me wrong — my wedding ring was gorgeous before. It did sparkle and still made me smile every day. However, after using this, oh my goodness! After one use, my ring is absolutely breathtaking! I knew my ring got dirty now and then, simply from sweating and being outside in the elements. However, I never realized just how much schmutz marred my beautiful diamond until I cleaned it. It literally took my breath away with its fiery, dazzling brilliance! My wedding ring is something that always makes my heart beat a little faster — because of its beauty and what it represents — and now, my smile is even wider and my heart skips a beat a little more as I gaze upon this amazing clarity. This product is an amazing value with mind-blowing, beautiful results!" —liltreeclimber
Get it from Amazon for $9.38.