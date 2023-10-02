All The Best Things You Can Get At Target’s Circle Week Sale Event

Listen up, y'all, cause this is it — Target's Circle Week is here, and it's duh-lish-us! Which means that now through Oct. 7, you can snag up to 30% off on brands like Dyson, Keurig, Apple and soooo many more.
We rounded up some of the best deals you could be cashing in on right now...
1. A shower curtain set that comes with a matching bath mat and all the hooks you'll need to hang it. We love convenience, and we love it at this price.
2. Or, a pumpkin bath mat if you're just looking to add a touch of seasonal decor to your space. Some reviewers even use it in their kitchen!
3. A SodaStream so you can bless yourself with sparkling water at any time of day, with any flavor of your choosing.
4. A Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven that, yep, is all those things in one. From reheating leftovers to whipping up some frozen chicken tendies, this all-in-one contraption is well worth the price tag (which, uh, is astonishingly low RN!!).
5. A Shark vacuum that'll rescue your home from pet dander, children's finger prints, dirt, dust, and just about anything else.
6. A pack N play you can easily fold up to bring along on trips, keeping your little one comfy and cozy no matter where your travels take you.
7. An upholstered ottoman to add a pop of color and texture to your otherwise neutral-colored, minimalist living room. And at this price, you might as well buy one for your bedroom, too!
8. A velvet quilt in rich tones perfect for the season ahead. Reviewers love it for its soft hand feel yet lightweight comfort, making it perfect to layer with sheets and even a duvet.
9. A pair of barrel-leg pants outfitted with some cool utility-inspired workwear details that'll keep you lookin' your best all autumn long.
10. A KitchenAid mixer you can of course utilize for baking with its 10-speed settings, but did you also know it's great for making things like burgers, mashed potatoes, and more?
11. A 10.2 inch iPad you can use to watch your shows, doodle, send emails, what-have-you — all with the seamless user experience from Apple you know and love.
12. A Dyson V8 Origin vacuum equipped to capture 99.99% of particles in your space thanks to its intense suction and advanced filtration system. Owning a Dyson just feels like an elite move, so if it's calling you, now's the time to make the upgrade.
13. A sleek Keurig K-Mini single-serve coffee maker to whip up a personal cup of joe whenever your heart desires. Also! It just looks so cute with on a countertop (especially in small spaces!).
14. A Roborock vacuum cleaner that'll quite literally do your dirty work for you, intelligently grazing your home for crumbs, dust, and just about anything else you don't want on your floors for longer than a second.
15. A Nintendo Switch game that'll help you disassociate from your 9 to 5 on the weekends and get lost in a magical world of action and adventure.
The deals won't last forever, so please, go forth and make the best of this Circle Week!
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.