    All The Best Things You Can Get At Target’s Circle Week Sale Event

    The most exciting days of October are here (and no, it's not Halloweekend).

    Griffin Gonzales

    Listen up, y'all, cause this is it — Target's Circle Week is here, and it's duh-lish-us! Which means that now through Oct. 7, you can snag up to 30% off on brands like Dyson, Keurig, Apple and soooo many more.

    Just one small thing: You need to be a member of Target's loyalty program, Target Circle. If you're not a member yet, don't sweat it, as you can sign up quickly and easily at Target.com/circle (and yep, it's totally free!!).

    Target Circle members not only score hundreds of exclusive deals (including access to Circle Week) but they also earn 1% back on future purchases. 

    After you sign up, all you have to do is add eligible items to your cart and watch the discounts stack up. 

    We rounded up some of the best deals you could be cashing in on right now...

    1. A shower curtain set that comes with a matching bath mat and all the hooks you'll need to hang it. We love convenience, and we love it at this price.

    Target

    Price: $20 (originally $25)

    2. Or, a pumpkin bath mat if you're just looking to add a touch of seasonal decor to your space. Some reviewers even use it in their kitchen!

    pumpkin bath mat
    Target

    Price: $9.60 (originally $12)

    3. A SodaStream so you can bless yourself with sparkling water at any time of day, with any flavor of your choosing.

    SodaStream in white as model pours a glass of sparkling water
    Target

    Promising review: "Bought this in an attempt to cut down in grocery cost! We’ve made two flavors so far and this has turned out to be a great investment. The taste is amazing and it’s fun making your own carbonated drinks!" —Lee Lee

    Price: $70 (originally $99.99; available in four colors)

    4. A Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven that, yep, is all those things in one. From reheating leftovers to whipping up some frozen chicken tendies, this all-in-one contraption is well worth the price tag (which, uh, is astonishingly low RN!!).

    the toaster air fryer with food in it
    Target

    Promising review: "So far so good! It’s made everything I’ve needed it to and it’s done very well! I haven’t baked in it but toasting and air frying have exceeded expectations." —Kate

    Price: $99.99 (originally $229.99)

    5. A Shark vacuum that'll rescue your home from pet dander, children's finger prints, dirt, dust, and just about anything else.

    model using the Shark vacuum
    Target

    Promising review: "Going on two years with this vacuum!! Household with a husky and I can honestly say I absolutely love it! I use it every day and it still works great plus it’s so easy to use/clean! Definitely a great vacuum and I would buy again!" —Hannah

    Price: $249.99 (originally $399.99)

    6. A pack N play you can easily fold up to bring along on trips, keeping your little one comfy and cozy no matter where your travels take you.

    child in black Graco pack n play
    Target

    Promising review: "Purchased for a trip. So high quality! Love the mattress & the bassinet feature. My baby also loves the toys. Super easy to pack up and take with us! Will use it at home while we sleep train!" —C

    Price: $55.99 (originally $79.99)

    7. An upholstered ottoman to add a pop of color and texture to your otherwise neutral-colored, minimalist living room. And at this price, you might as well buy one for your bedroom, too!

    upholstered ottoman in green velvet
    Target

    Promising review: "I love this ottoman. It matches perfectly with a chair I also purchased from Target last year. It makes the perfect occasional sitting area or decorative piece. This product is also made very well and sturdy enough to sit on." —Mika13

    Price: $68 (originally $85; available in two colors)

    8. A velvet quilt in rich tones perfect for the season ahead. Reviewers love it for its soft hand feel yet lightweight comfort, making it perfect to layer with sheets and even a duvet.

    velvet quilt in rust color
    Target

    Promising review: "I’ve used a duvet with a cover for years but they always look… bleh. This is the perfect mix between a quilt & comforter and despite being thinner than I’m used to, I paired it with a light waffle bed blanket underneath & it provides the perfect amount of warmth and comfort." —Xtina

    Price: $63.20+ (originally $79+; available in sizes full–king and four colors)

    9. A pair of barrel-leg pants outfitted with some cool utility-inspired workwear details that'll keep you lookin' your best all autumn long.

    model wearing the barrel leg pants in green
    Target

    Promising review: "Love these! They are so comfortable and cute on. My daughter is 5’3.5 and muscular in her thighs and butt. These fit her so well and are much cuter in person. They look adorable with birk clogs, loafers, and even combat boots. They can be dressed up or down. Definitely recommend. She has them in 3 colors. We love the Camo especially." —Pipediddyp

    Price: $24.50 (originally $35; available in sizes 2–30, including long and short fits, and four colors)

    10. A KitchenAid mixer you can of course utilize for baking with its 10-speed settings, but did you also know it's great for making things like burgers, mashed potatoes, and more?

    model using the mixer for ground beef
    Target

    Promising review: "I have had this mixer for two years and zero issues. It mixes great! I just made bread with the dough hook today and it was amazing! Highly recommend. I have additional attachments and they work great and we’re purchased a year later. Love love love this mixer and worth the money for the time savings and hand pain savings from hand mixing. I do a lot of cakes and cookies at holidays. For reference, I do multiple batches, enough for 200 and it’s held up with that heavy use." —BrittMac 

    Price: $279.99 (originally $409.99=; available in three colors)

    11. A 10.2 inch iPad you can use to watch your shows, doodle, send emails, what-have-you — all with the seamless user experience from Apple you know and love.

    Target

    Promising review: "This is my first Apple product and I must say that I would not hesitate to buy another Apple product. I simply love this Ipad." —Reverend

    Price: $269.99+ (originally $329.99+; available in two sizes and two colors)

    12. A Dyson V8 Origin vacuum equipped to capture 99.99% of particles in your space thanks to its intense suction and advanced filtration system. Owning a Dyson just feels like an elite move, so if it's calling you, now's the time to make the upgrade.

    model using vacuum
    Target

    Promising review: "LOVE! This is the easiest vacuum to use and charge. It does well on carpet and linoleum. New favorite cleaning tool!" —AJ

    Price: $299.99 (originally $429.99)

    13. A sleek Keurig K-Mini single-serve coffee maker to whip up a personal cup of joe whenever your heart desires. Also! It just looks so cute with on a countertop (especially in small spaces!).

    mini keurig machine in blue
    Target

    Promising review: "I couldn't be happier with my purchase. So easy to use, literally no prep and no clean up - I had been using a French Press which was a pain to clean. My coffee tastes so much better using this Keurig. It provides the perfect tasting HOT cup of coffee almost instantly. I got the light blue and it looks so pretty in the kitchen and takes up no space. Just love it! So glad I splurged." —Dld1717 

    Price: $59.99 (originally $89.99; available in seven colors)

    14. A Roborock vacuum cleaner that'll quite literally do your dirty work for you, intelligently grazing your home for crumbs, dust, and just about anything else you don't want on your floors for longer than a second.

    Robot vacuum
    Target

    Price: $999.99 (originally $1,299.99)

    15. A Nintendo Switch game that'll help you disassociate from your 9 to 5 on the weekends and get lost in a magical world of action and adventure.

    Target

    Promising review: "We are obsessed with this game." —Amanda

    Price: $29.99 (originally $59.99)

    The deals won't last forever, so please, go forth and make the best of this Circle Week!

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.