BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    36 Things From Amazon Our Readers Are Loving Right Now

    Including an electrical outlet cover, a pancake batter bottle, a snail mucin moisturizer, and more popular products from BuzzFeed Shopping posts.

    Griffin Gonzales
    by Griffin Gonzales

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A TikTok-famous, machine-washable microfiber spin mop that represents what I would call true *MOP MAGIC.* With a hands-free wringer, splash guard, and millions of microfiber strands that can cut through dirt *without* harsh chemicals, I'm not sure what else you could ask of a mop. This thing is the GOAT of cleaning house.

    O-Cedar/YouTube

    Promising review: "I had had it with my broken basic mop and bucket. I tried to just get a Dollar Store Swiffer to get us by, but that wasn't cutting it at all. With three boys and a dog who makes his rounds on all the furniture and every exposed corner, I had to do something. After seeing a TikTok where a woman demonstrated this mop to clean her walls, and hearing my boss raving about it, I decided to click the Amazon button. Let me tell you, I HATE cleaning, I HATE mopping, but I LOVE for things to be clean. I was able to mop the entire house TWICE (because it was that dirty. Please don't judge.) within an hour. A few days later I mopped the entire house again within 10 minutes because they weren't quite as dirty. On another positive note, my boys love the spinner and think it’s a toy! So every time I get the bucket out my 10-year-old and 4-year-old ask to mop the house because they think it’s fun. MAJOR BONUS!" —Molly

    Price: $34.97

    2. A brilliantly discreet electrical outlet cover with a power strip — it'll blend in with the wall while organizing and hiding ugly tangled cables that make spaces look cluttered. Reviewers also love how it helps you access outlets blocked by furniture so you don't have to drag the couch out every time you wanna charge your laptop. Just attach it like a regular plug — no tools required!

    Before photo of reviewer's cords preventing them from pushing their bed against the wall next to an after photo of all the cords hidden thanks to the new outlet cover
    Before photo of a reviewer's messy cords in the kitchen and an after photo of the same outlet but all the cords are neatly hidden
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I don't write many reviews unless a product is really great. This one is the best little invention to come into my life lately! I used it behind my bed as we have an adjustable bed and every time I would raise it, it would hit the plugs in the outlet and pull them out. If I pulled the bed away from the wall, the pillows would fall to the floor. I could not come up with a solution until I found this! It's amazing! So easy to set up. I even bought another one for my family room. Hides all of the ugly cords. I have already recommended this product to my friends. Makes everything look neat and clean!" —Connie Wigmore

    Price: $23.95+ (available in two sizes and seven styles)

    3. A Rubbermaid power scrubber that took a page out of your electric toothbrush's playbook to help you clean tile grout and other hard-to-reach areas of your home.

    Natalie Brown / BuzzFeed

    Promising review: "My wrist says thank you! This works amazingly well! I do professional house cleaning for a living, and this is a game-changer! Just look at what the power scrubber with a little baking soda, dish soap, and vinegar can do! Powerful combo!" —Nicole Foster

    Price: $19.99

    4. A bottle of Verb Ghost Oil — a vegan hair oil specifically formulated to revitalize hair by nourishing it and promoting shine.

    bottles of VERB ghost oil
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This is the best product on the market for curly hair! A Little goes a long way — just two pumps when wet, that’s all! Keeps my hair without frizz and a lot of shine. Amazing! Took me 40 years to finally find hair products for my natural curls that work." —Kerri W

    Price: $19

    5. An AirFly wireless transmitter you can use to connect your Bluetooth headphones (i.e. AirPods) to the headphone jack on a flight so you can FINALLY binge all those free movies without having to use those terrible airline headphones.

    model with the small white box plugged into the screen on the seat back on a plane with wireless headphones in
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This product is wonderful! I paired it to my Powerbeats Pro at home prior to my trip, and pairing was seamless. I tested it out on my MacBook Pro, and sound carried over to my earbuds perfectly. On the plane, there was no noticeable sound delay and had no issues with the sound being transmitted to my earphones. It is a very slim and tiny device, and it took up absolutely no space in my personal item to carry. It was very nice to not have to carry another pair of wired earphones in my bag or deal with wires around my seat. This is definitely going to be a must in my airplane travel gear from now on." —Lucy W. 

    Price: $54.99

    6. A box of sink disposal cleaner designed to scrub away grunge and odor-causing buildup from sidewalls, blades, and under the splash guard with its oh-so-satisfying foaming formula.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is an essential for anyone with a disposal. Like seriously! A lot of funky gunk collects in there, that you can’t even see. It’s also dark and moist for icky stuff to grow. You HAVE to keep it clean. And THIS is super easy to clean it out! And you will be amazed how much better the smell will be (that I am sure you don’t even notice until it’s clean). It’s also pretty cool looking when you do it! BLUE FOAMMMMM!" —J. Crumley

    Price: $11.99+

    7. A Samsung Frame for the aspiring aesthete whose current TV setup (a clunky flatscreen with a million jumbled wires) makes them cringe on the daily. This'll have their otherwise beautiful home looking exactly like the museum they've always dreamt it would.

    amazon.com, Mallory Mower / BuzzFeed

    This TV, which features built-in Amazon Alexa, is also equipped with "Art Mode," allowing users to display their favorite images whenever they're not binge-watching.

    Promising review: "It may not entirely fool you into thinking it's a piece of framed art and not a TV, but regardless, it looks 100 times better above a fireplace than a big conspicuous wall mounted TV. It was expensive but worth it. I love that it has Apple TV built in as an app too!" —John Palmer

    Price: $527.99+ (available in six sizes and five bezels)

    8. A bottle of OGX coconut curls air dry cream that'll help bring your curls to life in the most glorious way.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I hardly ever write reviews for products, let alone add a photo of the results, but my gosh this product is AMAZING. This was just after my first use and I got immediate, satisfying results! Normally, I’d have to take a wand or curling iron to get this effect, but all I had to literally do with this product, was take a shower and scrunch it into my hair, and just let it air dry. Not only did my natural waves come out, but my hair feels so soft, and looks healthy. This product is also very cost effective! Highly recommend!" —Carmina

    Price: $7.57

    9. A glimmer glow lipstick designed to adjust according to your specific pH level — giving you a perfectly complementary shade of pink. (Plus it's vegan and free of parabens, alcohol, and oil!!)

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "I found this on some beauty list and thought 'no way would this work,' but for $4 I can test it out. It really just looks like a clear lip gloss with a ton of glitter, so I thought I'd be revisiting my middle school days of super glittery makeup. Nope! What I got instead was a natural pink lip with a nice shimmer. How does this work?? It lasted for a good number of hours, even while drinking coffee or water from a glass. It wiped away fairly easily at lunch, but for $4 I can afford to buy a few and leave them around in easy to grab places. Will be ordering more!" —Lis

    Price: $3.99

    10. A bottle of Feed-N-Wax to polish up all of your wood floors, doors, and furniture. In addition to polishing, it'll also condition the wood and help keep it from drying and fading.

    reviewer photo showing half of their floor looking completely new after applying the Feed-N-Wax to it
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "My backdoor gets a lot of sun and has faded quite a bit. I talked to a painter about refinishing the door, and then COVID hit. I decided to try to 'repair' it myself but am not patient enough to sand it down and re-varnish. So, I decided to try this. I washed all the dirt off the door first and let it dry. Then, I rubbed this product on the door. UNBELIEVABLE! I waited a day and gave it a second coat. The door looks 75% better! I may eventually still have to have the door refinished by a professional, but the protection this product provided will get me through another year until I can have it done properly. I highly recommend this, AND it was SO EASY to apply!!! Now, I can’t wait to use it on all the furniture and bedroom doors in my house so that I can bring out the luster!!!" —Santa Cruz Mountains

    Price: $9.98

    11. A splurge-worthy EltaMD UV Clear Face Sunscreen specially formulated for sensitive skin that goes on light and won't leave you with a greasy white cast. It can even help calm acne, rosacea and discoloration. What can we say? Reviewers sweaarrrrrr it's worth every dollar. 

    Reviewer holding white bottle of sunscreen
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "TikTok made me buy it. Recommended by at least three TikTok doctors (real ones, I promise) and was pleasantly surprised. Not greasy, no white cast, and doesn’t irritate my oily skin." —Victoria Cabiao

    "Because I have hated just about every facial sunscreen (especially you, Supergoop, lol) I’ve ever tried, the price for this product is honestly worth it. Doesn’t feel greasy, oily, or silicone-y. Doesn’t leave a white cast. Doesn’t have a strong odor. It really just feels like I’m putting another layer of moisturizer on. If I go out with only this SPF with no makeup, my skin looks nice, dewy, and moisturized, but never oily or greasy. Most importantly, this keeps my rosacea in check!" —Christina Chetwood

    Price: $38.95

    12. A SeoulCeuticals Korean Skin Care Snail Mucin Moisturizer to repair, hydrate, and rejuvenate the skin, helping to heal acne scars, fade dark spots, and smooth fine lines. It's designed for all skin types, and reviewers love how gentle and effective it is — with many seeing results within the first few uses!

    the cream
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love all of the Korean skin products, but this is a regular part of my routine skincare. It’s so nice and refreshing on your skin. It makes my skin so supple and it gives it a radiant glow afterwards. I love to use this along with the serum. It does wonders and it works together very well." –Andrea 

    Price: $18

    13. A cooktop-cleaning kit that comes with everything you need to FINALLY get your glass stove top looking presentable again.

    A scratched-looking, grime-covered stove top with buildup before using the product, then a completely clear and reflective stove top after using the product
    amazon.com

    The kit includes a 10-ounce bottle of Cerama Bryte cooktop cleaner, one cleaning pad, and one scraper — and it works on glass, ceramic, induction, radiant, and halogen cooktop ranges.

    Promising Review: "Works amazing! I hadn't thoroughly scrubbed my glass cooktop in years...only wiped down with random multi-cleaners, which never seemed to do much. Then a friend recommended this product...AMAZING! The included scrubbers and scrapers really make the difference. As others have said, it will leave your cooktop shiny and new. Even marks that had been on there for years came almost completely off...98% better. The key is to use every little product. Let dry to a haze and wipe with a clean, dry cotton towel (just like waxing a car). If you aren't getting a mirrored finish it's because you've used too much product and not enough elbow grease to polish off." —B. Swartwood

    Price: $15.09

    14. A dark spot-removing soap bar packed with hyaluronic acid to protect your skin's moisture barrier with a blend of vitamin C, retinol, collagen, and turmeric — working to brighten and soothe along the way. Have sensitive skin or hyperpigmentation? This is for you. 

    Reviewer before and after with acne scars lightened by the bar
    Reviewer holding the bar of soap
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "If you're someone who has sensitive skin like me, this product is for you! I highly recommend it. I learned about this product on TikTok and decided to try it out. It's worth the money. The smell is not overbearing, and it reminds you of a refreshing citrusy fruit. I'm very particular about trying skincare products, but this is your go-to. It will have your face feeling refreshed and clean, and there's no white cast." —Elisabeth L. 

    Get a two-pack from Amazon for $13.49

    15. A PurOrganica Urea Foot Cream made to help relieve your feet from dryness and calluses. Sandal season might be winding down, but you'll want things looking nice and smooth still once your winter vacay comes around.

    a before and after of the foot cream
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have only been using this product for a few days and my feet look sooo much better. I had been dealing with extremely dry and cracked heels for years. I've been too embarrassed to wear sandals and shoes where my heels would be out. In just a few days my feet are moisturized and I do not have any spots of calloused skin. A small amount goes a long way, so I'm sure it's going to last for a while. I wish I had found this product sooner. BUY IT!" —S.W. 

    Price: $14.39

    16. A pack of two-tier slide-out storage baskets that'll help you maximize the space in cabinets sans shelf, like under your bathroom sink.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love these drawers and just keep buying more. They make organizing and optimizing cabinet space a breeze. Plus, they assemble in one minute. Super easy!" —Stefanie

    Price: $17.99+ (available in four colors and a two and four-pack).

    17. A mold and mildew remover spray specifically formulated to restore your bathroom to its former glory. In your shower, tile grout, around the sink — you name it, this can clean it. You can even use it to freshen up your washing machine, too!

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I bought this RMR spray with low expectations, even with the good reviews. I sprayed a small patch in the evening and let it sit overnight. The next morning, the grout where I had sprayed was as white as if it were brand new. I decided to spray the entire wall and part of the roof. The next day everything I sprayed had no visible mold. By the third night, I was pretty much spraying everything left in the shower. This stuff is amazing." —John Werner

    Price: $16.99+ (available in two sizes and multipacks)

    18. A pack of Peach Slices Acne Spot Dots that'll zap away zits overnight and help prevent picking, which can lead to scars or even more acne. You literally apply the patch and when you wake up the next morning, *poof* — the sebum has been sucked right out.

    a reviewer's pimple before and after applying a patch
    www.amazon.com

    Peach Slices is a small business!

    Promising review: "I had a stubborn pimple that wouldn’t go away…until I tried these! These little patches are really amazing. I honestly had my doubts but I thought I’d give it a try. I was thoroughly impressed! They stick well, are durable, and not at all noticeable." —Miranda L.

    Price: $4.88

    19. A hairbrush cleaning tool, because who wants to run a dandruff-laden brush through their clean hair?? This thing'll get all that gunk out so you can detangle with confidence.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "When I bought this I was really skeptical. I am grossed out by my hairbrush and clean it all the time. I've soaked it in vinegar and tea tree oil, used a toothbrush, scrubbed it with shampoo, picked it clean by hand — everything you can think of. Still, it's so hard to get the little lint that forms at the base of the brush — they don't dissolve off and you have to pick them off the bristles one by one because a toothbrush won't even break them up. This thing works amazingly. I don't know why, it just does — the particular texture of the bristles on this really grabs everything. It scraped the little lint rings right off and now my brush is cleaner, 10 times as fast." —HeartsofHavoc

    Price: $11.95

    20. A pistachio and salted caramel body spray everyone is raving about because it smells like the brand's "Bum Bum" cream. In short, it smells like vacation. And no matter who you are, that's a pretty awesome smell.

    Reviewer holding the bottle of perfume
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is probably one of the best body sprays/perfumes I've ever purchased! The scent is amazing and lasts forever. I bought as a gift for my daughter but ended up purchasing for myself as well as the body butter. Well worth the price!" —Kristen Spencer

    Price: $24+ (available in two sizes and five scents)

    21. A quiet, ozone-free Levoit air-purifier loved by reviewers dealing with allergies, asthma, or just plain ol' bad smells! It uses a three-stage filtration system to help rid the air of allergens, pet hair, dander, smoke, mold, odor, large dust particles, and 99.97% of airborne contaminants as small as 0.3 microns to help you breathe easy in your space.

    Black and white cat sitting next to white air purifier
    www.amazon.com

    It covers up to 129 square feet and can even be used as a night-light!

    Promising review: "This air purifier is great! I bought it because there was a lot of pollen and cat dander in my house which was making my asthma flare-up. Since I’ve got this air purifier, the cat odor has decreased and I don’t need to use my inhaler as much. The noise is very quiet and not interruptive for me. Overall, I love this item and totally recommend it." —Dana

    Price: $89.36 (available in two colors)

    22. A highly rated set of Mellanni bedsheets specifically designed with a heat-and-sweat wicking microfiber that'll keep you cool, comfortable, and collected through the night. Plus, the variety of colors adds a fun pop to any decor style. 

    Reviewer image of blue sheets
    Reviewer image of orange sheets
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Depending on which size you choose, you'll get one flat sheet, up to two fitted sheets, and up to two pillowcases.

    Promising review: "I will definitely be purchasing another set. I love the blue I originally chose, but I want a color that’s not available. Can you imagine getting in the bed after a fresh hot shower and shaved legs and the bedding feels like somehow rose petals and butter made a set of sheets? These are them! Don’t let them fool you, the sheets are thin, but that doesn’t compare to how they make you feel when you’re snuggled up in them. Do you yourself a favor and get one or two pairs. WORTH IT." —Sarah Barton

    Price: $34.97+ (available in sizes twin–California king, with or without deep pockets, and in 40 colors)

    23. A pancake batter bottle you can use to make perfect pancakes every 👏 single 👏 time 👏. Gone are the days of using a measuring cup and dripping batter all over your stove top.

    hand holding a bottle full of batter and pouring out pancake circles onto a griddle
    Amazon

    The bottle isn't just for dispensing, either. It also has a whisk ball in the bottom so you can mix up your batter with just a few shakes. 

    Promising review: "This thing makes pancakes a breeze! The batter mixes really fast in this bottle and it makes pouring the batter on the griddle super easy. I make pancakes at least once a week so this is a great addition to my kitchen tools." —LBND

    Price: $13.24

    24. A bottle of "Carpet Miracle" shampoo solution that can truly do it all — by which I mean it can remove stains from pets, dirt, grime, food, you-name-it, and restore your carpet to like-new in no time.

    amazon.com

    You can use this with carpet cleaners from Bissell, Hoover, McCulloch, Rug Doctor, Kenmore, and Carpet Express, as well as rented machines from stores and steam cleaners.

    Sunny & Honey is a US-based, family-run small business that specializes in non-toxic, natural enzyme cleaners.

    Promising review: "Training a very stubborn puppy that does not want to use the bathroom outside and we have tried almost everything you can imagine for cleaning and spot cleaning the carpet. Just spot cleaning one area with this and it’s like the carpet is brand new again. 10/10 recommend!" —Patty

    Price: $19.50+ (available in two sizes)

    25. An Oxo silicone drain cover so you can prevent clogs before they start, and stop spending so much money on chemical de-cloggers that are like literally ~pouring money down the drain.~

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is the best drain protector. After working so hard to clear a clog in my shower, I looked for something to prevent it happening again. I have used the hard plastic ones in the past, but this is much easier to clean the hair off. It stays put and prevents hair from going down the drain. I totally recommend this product." —