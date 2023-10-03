36 Things From Amazon Our Readers Are Loving Right Now

1. A TikTok-famous, machine-washable microfiber spin mop that represents what I would call true *MOP MAGIC.* With a hands-free wringer, splash guard, and millions of microfiber strands that can cut through dirt *without* harsh chemicals, I'm not sure what else you could ask of a mop. This thing is the GOAT of cleaning house.
2. A brilliantly discreet electrical outlet cover with a power strip — it'll blend in with the wall while organizing and hiding ugly tangled cables that make spaces look cluttered. Reviewers also love how it helps you access outlets blocked by furniture so you don't have to drag the couch out every time you wanna charge your laptop. Just attach it like a regular plug — no tools required!
Promising review: "I don't write many reviews unless a product is really great. This one is the best little invention to come into my life lately! I used it behind my bed as we have an adjustable bed and every time I would raise it, it would hit the plugs in the outlet and pull them out. If I pulled the bed away from the wall, the pillows would fall to the floor. I could not come up with a solution until I found this! It's amazing! So easy to set up. I even bought another one for my family room. Hides all of the ugly cords. I have already recommended this product to my friends. Makes everything look neat and clean!" —Connie Wigmore
Price: $23.95+ (available in two sizes and seven styles)
3. A Rubbermaid power scrubber that took a page out of your electric toothbrush's playbook to help you clean tile grout and other hard-to-reach areas of your home.
4. A bottle of Verb Ghost Oil — a vegan hair oil specifically formulated to revitalize hair by nourishing it and promoting shine.
5. An AirFly wireless transmitter you can use to connect your Bluetooth headphones (i.e. AirPods) to the headphone jack on a flight so you can FINALLY binge all those free movies without having to use those terrible airline headphones.
6. A box of sink disposal cleaner designed to scrub away grunge and odor-causing buildup from sidewalls, blades, and under the splash guard with its oh-so-satisfying foaming formula.
7. A Samsung Frame for the aspiring aesthete whose current TV setup (a clunky flatscreen with a million jumbled wires) makes them cringe on the daily. This'll have their otherwise beautiful home looking exactly like the museum they've always dreamt it would.
8. A bottle of OGX coconut curls air dry cream that'll help bring your curls to life in the most glorious way.
9. A glimmer glow lipstick designed to adjust according to your specific pH level — giving you a perfectly complementary shade of pink. (Plus it's vegan and free of parabens, alcohol, and oil!!)
10. A bottle of Feed-N-Wax to polish up all of your wood floors, doors, and furniture. In addition to polishing, it'll also condition the wood and help keep it from drying and fading.
11. A splurge-worthy EltaMD UV Clear Face Sunscreen specially formulated for sensitive skin that goes on light and won't leave you with a greasy white cast. It can even help calm acne, rosacea and discoloration. What can we say? Reviewers sweaarrrrrr it's worth every dollar.
Promising review: "TikTok made me buy it. Recommended by at least three TikTok doctors (real ones, I promise) and was pleasantly surprised. Not greasy, no white cast, and doesn’t irritate my oily skin." —Victoria Cabiao
"Because I have hated just about every facial sunscreen (especially you, Supergoop, lol) I’ve ever tried, the price for this product is honestly worth it. Doesn’t feel greasy, oily, or silicone-y. Doesn’t leave a white cast. Doesn’t have a strong odor. It really just feels like I’m putting another layer of moisturizer on. If I go out with only this SPF with no makeup, my skin looks nice, dewy, and moisturized, but never oily or greasy. Most importantly, this keeps my rosacea in check!" —Christina Chetwood
Price: $38.95
12. A SeoulCeuticals Korean Skin Care Snail Mucin Moisturizer to repair, hydrate, and rejuvenate the skin, helping to heal acne scars, fade dark spots, and smooth fine lines. It's designed for all skin types, and reviewers love how gentle and effective it is — with many seeing results within the first few uses!
13. A cooktop-cleaning kit that comes with everything you need to FINALLY get your glass stove top looking presentable again.
14. A dark spot-removing soap bar packed with hyaluronic acid to protect your skin's moisture barrier with a blend of vitamin C, retinol, collagen, and turmeric — working to brighten and soothe along the way. Have sensitive skin or hyperpigmentation? This is for you.
Promising review: "If you're someone who has sensitive skin like me, this product is for you! I highly recommend it. I learned about this product on TikTok and decided to try it out. It's worth the money. The smell is not overbearing, and it reminds you of a refreshing citrusy fruit. I'm very particular about trying skincare products, but this is your go-to. It will have your face feeling refreshed and clean, and there's no white cast." —Elisabeth L.
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $13.49.
15. A PurOrganica Urea Foot Cream made to help relieve your feet from dryness and calluses. Sandal season might be winding down, but you'll want things looking nice and smooth still once your winter vacay comes around.
16. A pack of two-tier slide-out storage baskets that'll help you maximize the space in cabinets sans shelf, like under your bathroom sink.
17. A mold and mildew remover spray specifically formulated to restore your bathroom to its former glory. In your shower, tile grout, around the sink — you name it, this can clean it. You can even use it to freshen up your washing machine, too!
18. A pack of Peach Slices Acne Spot Dots that'll zap away zits overnight and help prevent picking, which can lead to scars or even more acne. You literally apply the patch and when you wake up the next morning, *poof* — the sebum has been sucked right out.
Peach Slices is a small business!
Promising review: "I had a stubborn pimple that wouldn’t go away…until I tried these! These little patches are really amazing. I honestly had my doubts but I thought I’d give it a try. I was thoroughly impressed! They stick well, are durable, and not at all noticeable." —Miranda L.
Price: $4.88
19. A hairbrush cleaning tool, because who wants to run a dandruff-laden brush through their clean hair?? This thing'll get all that gunk out so you can detangle with confidence.
20. A pistachio and salted caramel body spray everyone is raving about because it smells like the brand's "Bum Bum" cream. In short, it smells like vacation. And no matter who you are, that's a pretty awesome smell.
21. A quiet, ozone-free Levoit air-purifier loved by reviewers dealing with allergies, asthma, or just plain ol' bad smells! It uses a three-stage filtration system to help rid the air of allergens, pet hair, dander, smoke, mold, odor, large dust particles, and 99.97% of airborne contaminants as small as 0.3 microns to help you breathe easy in your space.
It covers up to 129 square feet and can even be used as a night-light!
Promising review: "This air purifier is great! I bought it because there was a lot of pollen and cat dander in my house which was making my asthma flare-up. Since I’ve got this air purifier, the cat odor has decreased and I don’t need to use my inhaler as much. The noise is very quiet and not interruptive for me. Overall, I love this item and totally recommend it." —Dana
Price: $89.36 (available in two colors)
22. A highly rated set of Mellanni bedsheets specifically designed with a heat-and-sweat wicking microfiber that'll keep you cool, comfortable, and collected through the night. Plus, the variety of colors adds a fun pop to any decor style.
Depending on which size you choose, you'll get one flat sheet, up to two fitted sheets, and up to two pillowcases.
Promising review: "I will definitely be purchasing another set. I love the blue I originally chose, but I want a color that’s not available. Can you imagine getting in the bed after a fresh hot shower and shaved legs and the bedding feels like somehow rose petals and butter made a set of sheets? These are them! Don’t let them fool you, the sheets are thin, but that doesn’t compare to how they make you feel when you’re snuggled up in them. Do you yourself a favor and get one or two pairs. WORTH IT." —Sarah Barton
Price: $34.97+ (available in sizes twin–California king, with or without deep pockets, and in 40 colors)
23. A pancake batter bottle you can use to make perfect pancakes every 👏 single 👏 time 👏. Gone are the days of using a measuring cup and dripping batter all over your stove top.
The bottle isn't just for dispensing, either. It also has a whisk ball in the bottom so you can mix up your batter with just a few shakes.
Promising review: "This thing makes pancakes a breeze! The batter mixes really fast in this bottle and it makes pouring the batter on the griddle super easy. I make pancakes at least once a week so this is a great addition to my kitchen tools." —LBND
Price: $13.24