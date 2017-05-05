Sections

World

These Photographers Are Risking Their Lives Covering Their Country

As the situation in Venezuela has grown more dire, these photographers have opted to capture the reality on the streets with just their camera to protect them.

Greta Alvarez
Greta Alvarez
BuzzFeed Staff, Español

While Venezuelans can be found in the streets protesting and being repressed, the TV stations are playing soap operas, entertainment programs, and news broadcasts that don't show reality.

Carlos Garcia Rawlins / Reuters

For this reason, many photographers have decided to take to the streets and report on social media, with only the lens of a camera as a shield, what's really happening in the country.

Here are some of the accounts you should follow in order to keep informed, and get around the self-censoring in Venezuelan media right now:

1. Rayner Peña R -- @raynerpenar

Instagram: @raynerpenar

2. Juan Barreto -- @jbarreto1974.

Instagram: @jbarreto1974

3. Francisco Bruzo -- @Bruzco1.

Instagram: @bruzco1

4. Carlos Becerra -- @carlosbecerra00.

Instagram: @carlosbecerra00

5. Braulio Jatar -- braulio_jatar

Instagram: @braulio_jatar

6. Leo Alvarez -- @oelzer.

Instagram: @oelzer

7. Donald Barros -- Donaldobarros.

Instagram: @donaldobarros

8. Haracio Siciliano -- @Hsiciliano.

Instagram: @hsiciliano

9. Federico Parra -- @federicoparra.

Instagram: @federicoparra

10. Andrea D. Sandoval De Lima -- @Andreadanielas

Instagram: @andreadanielas

11. Izugasti -- @Izugasti.

Instagram: @izugasti

12. Ramzi Souki -- @ramzisouki.

instagram.com

13. Diego Mojica -- @diegomojicafoto.

instagram.com

14. Jairo Gudiño -- @jairogudino.

Instagram: @jairogudino

15. Andrews Abreu -- @andrewsabreu.

Instagram: @andrewsabreu

16. Carlos Garcia Rawlins -- @rawlins.

Instagram: @rawlins

17. Francisco Rizquez -- @imfpluss.

Instagram: @imfpluss

This post was translated from Spanish.

Greta Álvarez es redactora de Buzzfeed Español y trabaja desde Los Ángeles.

Contact Greta Alvarez at greta.alvarez@buzzfeed.com.

