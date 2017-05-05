These Photographers Are Risking Their Lives Covering Their Country

While Venezuelans can be found in the streets protesting and being repressed, the TV stations are playing soap operas, entertainment programs, and news broadcasts that don't show reality.
Here are some of the accounts you should follow in order to keep informed, and get around the self-censoring in Venezuelan media right now:
1. Rayner Peña R -- @raynerpenar
2. Juan Barreto -- @jbarreto1974.
3. Francisco Bruzo -- @Bruzco1.
4. Carlos Becerra -- @carlosbecerra00.
5. Braulio Jatar -- braulio_jatar
6. Leo Alvarez -- @oelzer.
7. Donald Barros -- Donaldobarros.
8. Haracio Siciliano -- @Hsiciliano.
9. Federico Parra -- @federicoparra.
10. Andrea D. Sandoval De Lima -- @Andreadanielas
11. Izugasti -- @Izugasti.
12. Ramzi Souki -- @ramzisouki.
13. Diego Mojica -- @diegomojicafoto.
14. Jairo Gudiño -- @jairogudino.
15. Andrews Abreu -- @andrewsabreu.
16. Carlos Garcia Rawlins -- @rawlins.
17. Francisco Rizquez -- @imfpluss.
This post was translated from Spanish.
Greta Álvarez es redactora de Buzzfeed Español y trabaja desde Los Ángeles.
Contact Greta Alvarez at greta.alvarez@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.