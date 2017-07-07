Sanctuary Cities Issued A Rebuke Of The Trump Administration's Latest Threats To Cut Funding

Eight cities and counties, along with the state of California, have rebuffed the Justice Department’s warnings over their so-called “sanctuary” policies, throwing up new roadblocks to the Trump administration’s promised crackdown on jurisdictions that decline to participate in its immigration enforcement strategy.



In letters to the Justice Department, officials from the nine jurisdictions defended policies restricting cooperation with immigration agents, and sharply rebuked the administration for its “arbitrary” threats to punish states and cities that resist Trump’s immigration mandates.

“This is another example of the Trump Administration acting before doing their homework,” wrote New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu, whose city was among those singled out by the Justice Department as a possible violator. “We will send all the documents requested by the federal government again, but the NOPD will not be a part of President Trump’s civil deportation force no matter how many times they ask.”

In addition to New Orleans, responses were submitted by New York City, Chicago, Philadelphia, Miami-Dade County, Milwaukee County, Illinois' Cook County, Nevada’s Clark County, and the California Board of State and Community Corrections. In April, the Justice Department threatened to cut grant funding for the nine jurisdictions unless they proved they were in compliance with federal immigration law regarding information sharing.

The letters, all of which were obtained by BuzzFeed News, offer a mix of legal arguments for why the jurisdictions are in compliance with Section 1373, a 2002 measure that says local and state governments cannot prevent employees from sharing information about immigration status with other agencies.

There is no legal definition of sanctuary cities, and the jurisdictions targeted restrict immigration cooperation to varying degrees — by ignoring ICE detainer requests, for example, or by barring police from asking individuals about their immigration status. Each letter essentially argues that while these policies might protect some immigrants from enforcement efforts, they do not restrict information sharing, and thus don’t run afoul of any applicable immigration laws.

Regarding state laws limiting compliance with ICE detention requests, California’s response noted that the state's laws “ensure certain protections for persons in the custody of local law enforcement,” wrote Aaron Maguire, general counsel for the state’s Board of State and Community Corrections, but “do not prohibit or in any way restrict the sharing of citizenship or immigration status information.”

Citing state restrictions on compliance with federal immigration holds, Maguire pointed out that “civil immigration detainers are voluntary,” and are not mentioned in Section 1373.

The argument was echoed by several other jurisdictions. “ICE detainer requests have been deemed to requests for cooperation, not orders with which the Sheriff is required to comply,” Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx wrote in her response.

Defending policies prohibiting officials from asking about an individual’s immigration status, Foxx and several other city and county representatives pointed out federal law does not require jurisdictions to collect that information, but merely restricts them from sharing any information they obtain.

“The City complies with Section 1373 because the City doesn’t proactively collect immigration information and, therefore, the City has no information to share,” said Philadelphia City Solicitor Sozi Pedro Tulante.