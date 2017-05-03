Sections

Now We Finally Know What’s On Steve Bannon’s Whiteboard

"Build the wall and eventually make Mexico...."

Posted on
Grace Wyler
Grace Wyler
BuzzFeed Staff

This is Rabbi Shmuley Boteach, a conservative Jewish author and occasional Breitbart columnist. On Tuesday, he visited the White House to celebrate Israel's Independence Day.

White House #israelindepenceday celebration
Rabbi Shmuley @RabbiShmuley

White House #israelindepenceday celebration

Over the course of the day, Boteach tweeted pictures of himself posing with various dignitaries and Republican politicians like Vice President Mike Pence and US Senator Ted Cruz.

He probably didn't mean to show the world the details of Steve Bannon's famous war room whiteboard. But that's what he did, when he tweeted this picture of himself with the White House chief strategist.

With @SteveBannon in the White House on #israelindependenceday. Steve is a great, stalwart friend of the Jewish Sta… https://t.co/dGq9eA1d3D
Rabbi Shmuley @RabbiShmuley

With @SteveBannon in the White House on #israelindependenceday. Steve is a great, stalwart friend of the Jewish Sta… https://t.co/dGq9eA1d3D

A closer look at the board shows an extensive list of President Donald Trump's campaign promises, with checkmarks next to those the administration has already taken action on.

Twitter/@RabbiShmuley / Via Twitter: @RabbiShmuley

The clearest part is the column on the right, which is devoted entirely to immigration, and includes well-known policy priorities like canceling funding to so-called sanctuary cities, implementing "new extreme vetting," and "Build the Border Wall and eventually make Mexico..."

The items with check marks appear to be policies that Trump has already addressed in his executive orders on immigration — although some of these, like "Suspend the Syrian Refugee Progam" — have already been blocked by federal courts.

And some of the items, like "Sunset our visa laws so that Congress is forced to revise and revisit them," seem unlikely to be accomplished any time soon.

This photo from Boteach offers a second angle, including items on health care and tax reform — all of which Trump has yet to accomplish.

With Steve Bannon and Debbie at the White House on #IsraelIndependenceDay2017. Thank u Steve for your love of Israel
Rabbi Shmuley @RabbiShmuley

With Steve Bannon and Debbie at the White House on #IsraelIndependenceDay2017. Thank u Steve for your love of Israel

