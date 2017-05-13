North Korea Just Test-Fired Another Missile

North Korea has fired an unidentified projectile from the Kusong region near the country's west coast, South Korean military officials said early Sunday. Though the military had not confirmed the nature of the projectile. South Korea's Yonhap News Agency reported that it appeared to be a ballistic missile.

The launch, if confirmed to be a missile test, would be the first since North Korea's failed attempt to fire a missile on April 29. It would also be the first provocative act by North Korea since South Korea's new president, Moon Jae-in, was sworn into office last week.

The launch comes at a time of heightened tensions on the Korean peninsula, and as the United States attempts to make a show of force in the region to slow the advancement of Pyongyang's nuclear and ballistic missile programs. North Korea has attempted at least nine missile launches since US President Donald Trump took office in January.

The projectile launched Sunday flew 700 kilometers, according to the South Korean military. US military officials confirmed that the missile launch was detected, but said in a statement that "the flight was not consistent with an intercontinental ballistic missile."

"Our military is closely monitoring for provocative movements by North Korea and is maintaining all readiness postures," the South Korean military said in a statement.

The missile launch did not pose a threat to North America, according to the US statement.

This is a developing story.