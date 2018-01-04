Motel 6 Has Been Sued For Handing Over Its Guest Registries To ICE

The Washington state attorney general sued Motel 6 Wednesday over its alleged practice of providing guest information to federal immigration agents, presenting fresh allegations that the discount motel chain aided the government in identifying and detaining people living in the country illegally.



According to the complaint, Motel 6 locations in Washington routinely provided guest registries to agents with US Immigration and Customs Enforcement, sometimes on a daily basis, without any documentation of reasonable suspicion, probable cause, or a search warrant. The suit claims ICE agents would then single out guests based on national origin, "including guests with Latino-sounding names."

At least six people were detained at or near the motels as a result of the practice, Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson said Wednesday.

The complaint comes just four months after Motel 6 faced similar allegations against two of its Arizona locations, following a report that found the motels had regularly handed over guest information to ICE, resulting in the arrest of as many as 20 people. At the time, Motel 6 insisted that the policy was "implemented at the local level without the knowledge of senior management."

But the results of the Washington investigation suggest the practice of sharing information with ICE was more widespread, Ferguson said.

By the company’s own admission, at least six of its Washington locations shared guest registries with immigration enforcement agents, he said. At four of those locations, the practice led to the release of private information of more than 9,000 guests between 2015 and 2017, according to the complaint filed Wednesday.

“It was not isolated to two motels in Phoenix," Ferguson told reporters Wednesday. "Not by a long shot.”

The suit alleges that the guest list sharing violated Washington state privacy laws, as well as laws preventing discrimination based on national origin, and aims to recoup penalties of as much as $2,000 for each guest whose privacy was violated. It also seeks an injunction to bar Motel 6 from disclosing guest information to law enforcement without a warrant.



In a statement to media outlets Wednesday, G6 Hospitality, which owns Motel 6, said that it “takes this matter very seriously” and “will continue to fully cooperate with the Office of the State Attorney General.”



The company also pointed to a September directive issued by Motel 6 in response to the allegations against its Phoenix locations, which ordered its more than 1,400 North American locations to stop voluntarily handing over guest information to ICE.