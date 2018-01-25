 back to top
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty
More Caret down

A Trump Housing Official Apologized After Attacking And Fat-Shaming A Reporter On Twitter

Lynne Patton, a former event planner who now oversees federal housing programs in New York, apologized after tweeting a series of insults mocking journalist April Ryan.

Posted on
Grace Wyler
Grace Wyler
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Lynne Patton speaks at the 2016 Republican National Convention.
J. Scott Applewhite / AP

Lynne Patton speaks at the 2016 Republican National Convention.

A senior Trump administration official has apologized for mocking and fat-shaming journalist April Ryan, after exchanging a series of ugly insults with the CNN analyst on Twitter Wednesday night.

In a now-deleted tweet, Lynne Patton — a former event planner who know runs all of the federal government’s housing programs in New York and New Jersey — referred to Ryan as “Miss Piggy,” posting an unflattering picture of the journalist with the hashtag #bankruptblogger.

Twitter

About 30 minutes later Patton deleted the tweet, and posted an apology to Ryan with a photo of herself speaking at the 2016 Republican National Convention.

Advertisement
I deleted my last tweet by choice. No one from this Administration contacted me. It was beneath me &amp; I apologize… https://t.co/0pIEysdeMU
🇺🇸 Lynne Patton @LynnePatton

I deleted my last tweet by choice. No one from this Administration contacted me. It was beneath me &amp; I apologize… https://t.co/0pIEysdeMU

Reply Retweet Favorite

A longtime friend of the Trump family, and former executive director of Eric Trump’s charity, Patton was tapped by the administration in July to lead one of the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s largest federal housing regions, though she has no prior experience in government or housing.

Since taking the job, she has maintained an active personal Twitter account, where she posts enthusiastic support for Trump and spars with his critics and journalists.

Before posting her apology Wednesday, she sent out a series of tweets insulting Ryan, primarily by calling her "a blogger from a bankrupt outlet." Ryan, who is not a blogger, is the White House correspondent for American Urban Radio Networks.

@AprilDRyan This, coming from a blogger working for a bankrupt outlet. 🤫
🇺🇸 Lynne Patton @LynnePatton

@AprilDRyan This, coming from a blogger working for a bankrupt outlet. 🤫

Reply Retweet Favorite

Patton's beef appears to have begun on Tuesday, after someone tweeted a CNN clip of Ryan talking about the Trump administration's attitude towards the press, and said she has received death threats since she began reporting on the White House.

Patton responded by claiming that she too has gotten death threats, and that those “instinctively defend” April Ryan without expressing the same concern for conservative women are “the actual problem.”

@Porter_Anderson @WhiteHouse @realDonaldTrump @AprilDRyan @brianstelter @ReliableSources @CNN As a conservative bla… https://t.co/6x5MZ13hQi
🇺🇸 Lynne Patton @LynnePatton

@Porter_Anderson @WhiteHouse @realDonaldTrump @AprilDRyan @brianstelter @ReliableSources @CNN As a conservative bla… https://t.co/6x5MZ13hQi

Reply Retweet Favorite
Advertisement

At some point, Ryan took notice of the exchange, and got involved, calling the federal housing official a “fruit loop" and a "washed up wedding planner" — a reference to Patton's previous career as an event planner for the Trump family who helped plan Eric Trump’s wedding.

@AprilDRyan This, coming from a blogger working for a bankrupt outlet. 🤫
🇺🇸 Lynne Patton @LynnePatton

@AprilDRyan This, coming from a blogger working for a bankrupt outlet. 🤫

Reply Retweet Favorite
@AprilDRyan Obviously someone who occupies a lot of space in your head since you can’t stop tweeting about me...😘
🇺🇸 Lynne Patton @LynnePatton

@AprilDRyan Obviously someone who occupies a lot of space in your head since you can’t stop tweeting about me...😘

Reply Retweet Favorite
Kick rocks little girl. Find a job! @LynnePatton I ain’t the one! Girl bye. Blogger girl I do news. What do you… https://t.co/tisq40e8Pr
AprilDRyan @AprilDRyan

Kick rocks little girl. Find a job! @LynnePatton I ain’t the one! Girl bye. Blogger girl I do news. What do you… https://t.co/tisq40e8Pr

Reply Retweet Favorite

The tweets, which culminated with Patton's message comparing Ryan to Miss Piggy, attracted a wave of criticism online, with several people calling for her resignation, and demanding that HUD investigate her social media accounts. Neither HUD nor Patton immediately responded to a request for comment from BuzzFeed News Wednesday night.

Ryan has also not yet responded to a request for comment. But in a tweet following Patton’s apology, she thanked people for their support, and said that she does not know Patton.

Umm @LynnePattonHUD since when did I go bankrupt? Tell me cause I want to know. I find it fascinating you and you… https://t.co/oZqZdYqtC4
AprilDRyan @AprilDRyan

Umm @LynnePattonHUD since when did I go bankrupt? Tell me cause I want to know. I find it fascinating you and you… https://t.co/oZqZdYqtC4

Reply Retweet Favorite


Grace Wyler is a news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.

Contact Grace Wyler at grace.wyler@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Advertisement

Connect With USNews

Advertisement