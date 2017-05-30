A 12-Year-Old Australian Girl Has Been Killed By An ISIS Attack

Share On more Share On more

Share On more Share On more

Australian girl Zynab Al Harbiya has been killed by a suicide car bomb blast at an ice cream shop in Baghdad, her family has said.

At least 13 people were killed and 40 wounded in the attack, one of three to hit the Iraqi capital on Tuesday night, Reuters reported . The attacks were claimed by terrorist group Islamic State, which said the attacks were targeted at members of Iraq’s Shiite Muslim majority.

A wreckage of a car is seen at the site of car bomb attack near a government office in Karkh district in Baghdad, Iraq May 30, 2017.

The family had broken their fast for Ramadan and had gone to pay for ice cream at the Al-Faqma parlour when the bomb hit at around midnight on Tuesday.

"I have no reports that any other family members were injured," Bishop said on Wednesday morning.

"This tragedy underscores the brutality of this terrorist organisation that shows no respect for religion, nationality, sovereignty, borders, no respect for humanity."

Al Harbeya's cousin, Layla Alsaabary told 9NEWS her cousin was "too small to go so early".

"No one can believe it, we hear about these things, the victims of terrorist attacks, she was just going to buy ice cream," Alsaabary said.

"She was bubbly, she didn’t deserve to go to early."



More to come.