A 12-Year-Old Australian Girl Has Been Killed By An ISIS Attack

The Melbourne girl was visiting her sick grandfather.

Posted on
Gina Rushton
Gina Rushton
BuzzFeed News Reporter, Australia

Australian girl Zynab Al Harbiya has been killed by a suicide car bomb blast at an ice cream shop in Baghdad, her family has said.

Sky News

At least 13 people were killed and 40 wounded in the attack, one of three to hit the Iraqi capital on Tuesday night, Reuters reported. The attacks were claimed by terrorist group Islamic State, which said the attacks were targeted at members of Iraq’s Shiite Muslim majority.

The 12-year-old Thomastown girl was visiting her sick grandparents in the Iraqi capital, Sky News reported on Wednesday morning.

A wreckage of a car is seen at the site of car bomb attack near a government office in Karkh district in Baghdad, Iraq May 30, 2017.
Khalid Al-mousily / Reuters

A wreckage of a car is seen at the site of car bomb attack near a government office in Karkh district in Baghdad, Iraq May 30, 2017.

The family had broken their fast for Ramadan and had gone to pay for ice cream at the Al-Faqma parlour when the bomb hit at around midnight on Tuesday.

Foreign minister Julie Bishop said the Australian government was providing consular assistance to the family.

Roslan Rahman / AFP / Getty Images

"I have no reports that any other family members were injured," Bishop said on Wednesday morning.

"This tragedy underscores the brutality of this terrorist organisation that shows no respect for religion, nationality, sovereignty, borders, no respect for humanity."

Al Harbeya's cousin, Layla Alsaabary told 9NEWS her cousin was "too small to go so early".

"No one can believe it, we hear about these things, the victims of terrorist attacks, she was just going to buy ice cream," Alsaabary said.

"She was bubbly, she didn’t deserve to go to early."


More to come.

Gina Rushton is a breaking news reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Sydney.

Contact Gina Rushton at gina.rushton@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

