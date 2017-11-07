Your Mum Might Not Be The Best Person To Ask About STIs Or Emergency Contraception

Share On more Share On more

Most Australian mothers who participated in a survey speak to their teenagers about sexual health, but many of them still believe misconceptions about sexually transmissible infections (STIs) and emergency contraception, according to new research.

The survey of 195 parents (92% mothers) by not-for-profit sexual and reproductive health provider Marie Stopes Australia, found the average age participants first talked to their teenagers/children about sexual and reproductive health was before the kids turned 10.

Parents recognised that abstinence is the only way to prevent STIs (56%) and 30% of those correctly guessed that condoms were the next best method.



Some (14%) of parents had poor or no knowledge around STI prevention.



Despite this, 75% of those surveyed said they had spoken to their teens about STIs and 87% about contraception.

The research comes the day after another study found there had been a 63% rise in gonorrhoea diagnoses in the past five years in Australia.

Even with the introduction of the national cervical cancer vaccine program, of all infections parents were the least familiar with human papillomavirus (HPV).