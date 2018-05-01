Women Might Be Able To Access Abortions Without Harassment And Intimidation By Next Month

Thanks to the 100 people who came along to launch the campaign to provide 150m safe access zones around abortion clinics in NSW. Thanks to @TrevorKhan1 who has co-sponsored a bill with me to make this a reality. #nswpol #womenneedsafeaccesszones https://t.co/5DODKumJQz

Sharpe and Khan announced they would cosponsor a bill to establish safe access zones in NSW at a campaign launch for the legislation at NSW Parliament House on Tuesday night.

"Having a National Party MP cosponsor my bill gives it a greater chance of success," Sharpe told BuzzFeed News.

"Access to reproductive health services is not a right or left issue, it is an issue of privacy and respect for all people to access the medical services they need free from the interference of others."

Khan last night commended Sharpe on her “deftness of political touch that you rarely see in politics” and said there were some challenges left but that there was enough support in the Coalition for the bill to pass both houses.

Patients entering reproductive health clinics in NSW have been filmed, approached by anti-abortion protesters and asked to reconsider the termination of their pregnancy, handed plastic foetuses, and shown disturbing images.

"Trevor’s support opens up the discussion and will help to build support in the parliament," Sharpe said.

Sharpe introduced a private members bill for exclusion zones in March last year and the new updated bill includes three changes: It puts safe access zones in the Public Health Act (rather than the Summary Offences Act), it provides penalties for first and second offences, and it recognises that churches within any zone are "free to do what they want on their own land".

The final change would only be relevant if a church sits within 150 metres of an abortion clinic.

The bill will be introduced into the Upper House on Thursday and, Sharpe hopes, debated and voted on by the end of June before parliament breaks for the winter recess.

“Trevor and I will be working every day to convince National Party and Liberal Party MPs to give women the protection and privacy that they need to go to the doctor," she said.

"Victoria, the Northern Territory, the ACT, and Tasmania have done it, so can NSW.”

Other NSW politicians attended the launch as well as reproductive rights activists.

Paul Nattrass has been the practice manager of the Private Clinic in Surry Hills, Sydney, for 18 years and spoke at the launch last night. The clinic provides termination of pregnancy, insertion and removal of intrauterine devices (IUDs), contraceptive advice, and vasectomies.

"Many women are more concerned about protesters than the procedure itself," Nattrass said.