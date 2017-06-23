This Woman Wants To Make Artificial Breasts Affordable For All Breast Cancer Survivors

Queensland mother of four Jennifer Ough had her right breast removed in 2006 to treat an aggressive breast cancer.

"I felt mutilated, unbalanced, unwomanly, freakish and depressed," Ough, now 62 and cancer-free, told BuzzFeed News.

Ough was working as a school teacher at the time and was able to afford the $400 for her first breast prosthesis – a silicone mould resembling the shape and weight of her original breast.



The chemotherapy though took its toll on Ough - "I was absolutely knocked for six" - and she developed peripheral neuropathy (nerve damage) and arthritis, which left her with weakness, numbness and pain in her extremities.

She eventually had to quit her job because she was in so much pain. "I couldn't work anymore because some days I can't walk," she said.

Under the External Breast Prostheses Reimbursement Program, women who have had breast surgery as a result of cancer are able to claim a reimbursement of up to $400 for each breast prosthesis every two years.

Ough went on welfare and didn't have enough money to pay for the new prosthesis.

"I was living off $680 a fortnight and paying $440 of that in rent and trying to live on $100 a week, and basically you haven't got money left over for anything," she said.

"I had rung Medicare, all the breast cancer charities, my breast nurse, hospitals and finally my member of parliament, trying to get some help with this, as I was unable to buy the prosthesis so that I could be reimbursed."

She was told the reimbursement would also take a month to go back into her account.

"I didn't want to ask my kids for the money because they're struggling just like I am."

The prosthesis she had was splitting apart.