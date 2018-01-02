This Woman Had Tummy Pain And It Turns Out A Toothpick Was Lodged In Her Colon

Share On more Share On more

Surgeons performing a dissection on the woman's gut found a toothpick lodged in a ballooned area of her colon called a sigmoid diverticulum, a report of the case found.



The woman had the diverticula — a pouch created by straining too hard when you're doing a poop — removed and made an "uncomplicated recovery and is now symptom-free," the surgeons wrote in the report.

The surgeons said almost half of swallowed toothpicks go unnoticed. A 2013 Medline literature search revealed a total of 137 case reports of toothpick ingestion.

The main risk factors for toothpick ingestion include meals containing toothpicks (duh!) and accompanied by alcoholic beverages, being male and/or having a habit of toothpick chewing.

Please just use dental floss.



You're never going to be as cool as Ryan Gosling in Drive.