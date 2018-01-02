 back to top
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty
More Caret down

This Woman Had Tummy Pain And It Turns Out A Toothpick Was Lodged In Her Colon

Surgeons say HALF of swallowed toothpicks go unnoticed.

Posted on
Gina Rushton
Gina Rushton
BuzzFeed News Reporter, Australia

A 70-year-old Melbourne woman with tummy pain went to hospital four times before being operated on in April by surgeons who found a nasty surprise.

Warning

This image is graphic

Tap to reveal

Click to reveal

 Resected sigmoid colon with toothpick impacted in diverticulum.
Supplied

Resected sigmoid colon with toothpick impacted in diverticulum.

Surgeons performing a dissection on the woman's gut found a toothpick lodged in a ballooned area of her colon called a sigmoid diverticulum, a report of the case found.

The woman had the diverticula — a pouch created by straining too hard when you're doing a poop — removed and made an "uncomplicated recovery and is now symptom-free," the surgeons wrote in the report.

The surgeons said almost half of swallowed toothpicks go unnoticed. A 2013 Medline literature search revealed a total of 137 case reports of toothpick ingestion.

The main risk factors for toothpick ingestion include meals containing toothpicks (duh!) and accompanied by alcoholic beverages, being male and/or having a habit of toothpick chewing.

Please just use dental floss.

You're never going to be as cool as Ryan Gosling in Drive.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
FilmDistrict


Gina Rushton is a breaking news reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Sydney.

Contact Gina Rushton at gina.rushton@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Advertisement

Connect With AUNews

Advertisement